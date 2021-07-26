checkAd

ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021, 12:00  |  54   |   |   

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has signed a merger agreement to acquire CareFinders Total Care LLC (“CareFinders”).

CareFinders is a personal care provider in the Northeast, with a scaled presence in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. CareFinders delivers approximately 10 million hours of care annually to over 7,500 patients through its more than 6,200 caregivers. CareFinders’ annual revenue is approximately $200 million, pro forma for recent acquisitions, generated primarily from Medicaid and Managed Care Organization payors. During the pandemic, ModivCare partnered with CareFinders to remove the barrier of transportation for its caregivers by providing more than 85,000 rides, which greatly assisted CareFinders in continuing to care for their patients in the home.

Under the terms of the agreement, ModivCare will acquire 100 percent of the equity interests in CareFinders for a purchase price of $340 million (subject to customary purchase price adjustments), inclusive of estimated $34 million of net present value tax attributes generated by the transaction, implying a net purchase price of $306 million. ModivCare intends to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and the Company’s credit facility. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Once the acquisition of CareFinders is completed, ModivCare’s personal care segment is expected to include nearly 16,000 caregivers across 7 states, expecting to provide approximately 30 million hours of care to approximately 18,000 patients annually.

“ModivCare is leading the transformation to better connect people with care, through transportation, personal care, and nutritional meal delivery,” said Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of ModivCare. “The acquisition of CareFinders broadens access to in-home personal care solutions for patients and supports our strategy to expand on our personal care platform. We are evaluating an expanse of opportunities to continue this exciting and profitable growth. As we expand our footprint, we believe we will drive significant value for our patients, partners, and shareholders.”

Seite 1 von 3
ModivCare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Air Liquide Signs a New Power Purchase Agreement for Renewable Electricity in Belgium
PerkinElmer to Acquire Antibody and Reagent Leader BioLegend
Tikehau Capital Surpasses Target with €617m Final Close for Second Vintage of European Special ...
Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds Announce Change of Name
Belgium: TotalEnergies Signs Renewable Power Purchase Agreement With Air Liquide
FREYR Battery Chooses Mpac Lambert for Supply of Battery Cell Assembly Equipment Package to ...
ModivCare Expands Personal Care Segment with Acquisition of CareFinders
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Comes in Third at the 2021 HAPO Columbia Cup
Arizona Metals Corp Announces Kay Mine Drilling intersects 54 m grading 1.9% Cu, 2.9 g/t Au, 5.0% ...
DigitalBridge Announces Acquisition of Leading Asian Data Center Business
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Aldeyra Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ...
Latest Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index Reveals Brands Have Only One Shot to Win Over ...
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21ModivCare Inc. Announces Senior Management Appointments
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21ModivCare Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21ModivCare Inc. to Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten