VSE Corporation Acquires Global Parts Group, Inc.

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC), a leading provider of aftermarket distribution and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for land, sea and air transportation assets for government and commercial markets, today announced that it has acquired privately held Global Parts Group, Inc. (Global Parts) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $38 million, subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Global Parts is a fully integrated aftermarket distribution and MRO services provider supporting the global business and general aviation (B&GA) market. Global Parts’ distribution business focuses on supporting airframe components, while its repair capabilities extend to hydraulics and pneumatics. Global Parts’ experienced workforce operates from its distribution and MRO center of excellence in Augusta (Wichita), Kansas.