Nautilus, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021
Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:NLS) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on August 9, 2021, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.
The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, August 9, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America. International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for six months and a telephonic playback will be available for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 in North America. International participants can access the playback by dialing (412) 317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 13721447.
About Nautilus, Inc.
Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company’s diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex, Nautilus, Schwinn, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment, strength training products, as well as the JRNY digital fitness platform. Nautilus, Inc. empowers healthier living through individualized connected fitness experiences. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005005/en/Nautilus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Nautilus - Massiver Kursverlust nach Kaufempfehlung
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare