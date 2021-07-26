Nautilus, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

Nautilus, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:NLS) today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on August 9, 2021, followed by a management hosted conference call to discuss the Company's operating results.

The live conference call and webcast is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, August 9, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 425-9470 in North America. International callers may dial (201) 389-0878. Additionally, there will be presentation slides accompanying the earnings call. The slides will be displayed live on the webcast and will be available to download via the webcast player or at Nautilus’ website at http://www.nautilusinc.com/events.