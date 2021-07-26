PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today reported net income of $187.9 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, on revenues of $447.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income was $2.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, on revenues of $181.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Generated record Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $275.0 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 61%

Historic lumber prices drove record Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA of $204.6 million

Record Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA of $77.2 million propelled by higher Idaho sawlog prices

Extended strong liquidity position to $891 million as of Q2 2021

“Lumber prices continued their historic run in the second quarter, driving another quarter of record financial performance,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “Our employees did a good job navigating operational challenges, including a fire at our Ola, Arkansas sawmill. While lumber prices have recently retreated from historic highs, overall fundamentals that drive our business remain favorable. We are very well positioned to continue growing shareholder value and execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy, including paying a meaningful special dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021,” stated Mr. Cremers.

Financial Highlights

($ in millions, except per share data) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q2 2020 Revenues $ 447.5 $ 354.2 $ 181.6 Net income $ 187.9 $ 131.1 $ 2.6 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands) 67,732 67,607 67,359 Net income per diluted share $ 2.77 $ 1.94 $ 0.04 Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 275.0 $ 195.0 $ 35.3 Dividends per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 Net cash from operations $ 171.4 $ 169.9 $ 39.8 Cash and cash equivalents $ 512.0 $ 382.0 $ 81.0

Business Performance: Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021

Timberlands

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $9.3 million from Q1 2021 levels

Northern sawlog prices increased 38%

Northern harvest volumes decreased seasonally due to spring breakup

Southern harvest volumes were flat as wet conditions impacted operations

Forest management costs increased due to seasonally higher activities

($ in millions) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 $ Change Timberlands Revenues $ 121.2 $ 111.9 $ 9.3 Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA $ 77.2 $ 67.9 $ 9.3

Wood Products

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $79.1 million from Q1 2021 levels

Average lumber price realizations increased 33% to $1,185 per MBF in Q2 2021

Lumber shipments were lower than expected due to lower home center demand, transportation challenges and the Ola sawmill fire

Log costs increased due to higher index pricing in Idaho

Plywood price realizations increased due to strong demand from industrial manufacturers

($ in millions) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 $ Change Wood Products Revenues $ 357.7 $ 269.3 $ 88.4 Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA $ 204.6 $ 125.5 $ 79.1

Real Estate

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $4.8 million due to seasonally lower lot sales and no commercial land sales

Sold 2,605 acres of rural land for $4,416/acre

Sold 19 residential lots at an average $91,000/lot

($ in millions) Q2 2021 Q1 2021 $ Change Real Estate Revenues $ 16.0 $ 20.3 $ (4.3 ) Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA $ 11.8 $ 16.6 $ (4.8 )

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.

Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9495212. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call are available on the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until August 3, 2021 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9495212 to access the replay.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company’s revenues, costs and expenses; expected liquidity; the success of the company’s business strategies; the effect of the company’s debt refinancing and intent to refinance debt maturing in the future; the company’s capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases and dividend expectations; interest in accretive acquisitions; maintaining the company’s investment grade credit rating; favorable capital structure and strong balance sheet; interest rates and expenses; corporate expenses; pension expenses; taxes; Q3 and FY 2021 outlook; the housing market and repair and remodel market; housing starts; lumber supply, demand and pricing; lumber shipment volumes; the effects of changes in lumber prices on annual EBITDDA; estimated impact from the Ola, Arkansas sawmill fire and anticipated insurance coverage; expected sawlog demand and timber harvest volumes; sawlog mix and pricing; rural real estate and development real estate sales; land basis and average price per acre and developed lot; planned capital expenditures; number of seedlings planted; amount of greenhouse gas emitted; amount of CO2e sequestered; business conditions; and similar matters. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “schedule,” “estimate,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including impact of COVID-19 and its variants, governmental responses to such outbreaks, and anticipated recovery from the pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers and employees; changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates; credit availability and homebuyers’ ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in foreign demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; fires (such as the Ola, Arkansas sawmill fire and fires on our timberland) and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 447,506 $ 354,193 $ 181,555 $ 801,699 $ 390,435 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 177,779 169,302 149,836 347,081 321,882 Selling, general and administrative expenses 19,512 16,758 16,811 36,270 31,018 197,291 186,060 166,647 383,351 352,900 Operating income 250,215 168,133 14,908 418,348 37,535 Interest expense, net (8,199 ) (3,574 ) (8,339 ) (11,773 ) (12,037 ) Pension settlement charge — — — — (42,988 ) Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit costs (3,271 ) (3,414 ) (3,478 ) (6,685 ) (7,113 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 238,745 161,145 3,091 399,890 (24,603 ) Income taxes (50,840 ) (30,039 ) (453 ) (80,879 ) 10,409 Net income (loss) $ 187,905 $ 131,106 $ 2,638 $ 319,011 $ (14,194 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 2.79 $ 1.95 $ 0.04 $ 4.74 $ (0.21 ) Diluted $ 2.77 $ 1.94 $ 0.04 $ 4.71 $ (0.21 ) Dividends per share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.40 $ 0.82 $ 0.80 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 67,316 67,207 67,176 67,265 67,321 Diluted 67,732 67,607 67,359 67,664 67,321

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited (in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 512,030 $ 252,340 Customer receivables, net 56,694 26,606 Inventories, net 73,074 62,036 Other current assets 24,475 16,136 Total current assets 666,273 357,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 291,550 288,544 Investment in real estate held for development and sale 66,553 72,355 Timber and timberlands, net 1,580,827 1,600,061 Intangible assets, net 15,880 16,270 Other long-term assets 61,715 46,717 Total assets $ 2,682,798 $ 2,381,065 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 97,462 $ 93,279 Current portion of long-term debt 42,991 39,981 Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits 6,574 6,574 Total current liabilities 147,027 139,834 Long-term debt 714,870 717,366 Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 128,251 128,807 Deferred tax liabilities, net 22,191 17,740 Other long-term obligations 58,670 72,365 Total liabilities 1,071,009 1,076,112 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued and outstanding 67,045 and 66,876 shares 67,045 66,876 Additional paid-in capital 1,678,661 1,674,576 Accumulated deficit (51,670 ) (315,510 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (82,247 ) (120,989 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,611,789 1,304,953 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,682,798 $ 2,381,065

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands) June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 June 30,

2021 June 30, 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 187,905 $ 131,106 $ 2,638 $ 319,011 $ (14,194 ) Adjustments: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 17,432 18,399 18,171 35,831 37,215 Basis of real estate sold 7,213 8,823 2,693 16,036 9,191 Change in deferred taxes (928 ) 1,490 (1,466 ) 562 (13,849 ) Pension and other postretirement employee benefits 5,484 5,627 5,765 11,111 11,833 Pension settlement charge — — — — 42,988 Equity-based compensation expense 2,140 1,930 1,980 4,070 3,865 Other, net 92 (387 ) (414 ) (295 ) (177 ) Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net (43,867 ) 6,713 13,840 (37,154 ) 16,397 Real estate development expenditures (1,684 ) (2,315 ) (2,109 ) (3,999 ) (2,487 ) Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits (2,412 ) (1,421 ) (1,293 ) (3,833 ) (2,839 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 171,375 169,965 39,805 341,340 87,943 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Property, plant and equipment additions (8,181 ) (7,762 ) (5,256 ) (15,943 ) (10,295 ) Timberlands reforestation and roads (3,998 ) (3,956 ) (3,466 ) (7,954 ) (7,776 ) Acquisition of timber and timberlands (2,192 ) — (540 ) (2,192 ) (4,730 ) Proceeds on sale of facility — — — — 1,000 Other, net 446 189 608 635 2,113 Net cash used in investing activities (13,925 ) (11,529 ) (8,654 ) (25,454 ) (19,688 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Distributions to common stockholders (27,489 ) (27,484 ) (26,744 ) (54,973 ) (53,685 ) Repurchase of common stock — — (3,009 ) — (15,364 ) Other, net (632 ) (591 ) (284 ) (1,223 ) (526 ) Net cash used in financing activities (28,121 ) (28,075 ) (30,037 ) (56,196 ) (69,575 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 129,329 130,361 1,114 259,690 (1,320 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 382,701 252,340 81,820 252,340 84,254 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 512,030 $ 382,701 $ 82,934 $ 512,030 $ 82,934

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Segment Information Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues Timberlands $ 121,216 $ 111,916 $ 67,345 $ 233,132 $ 149,770 Wood Products 357,673 269,296 126,216 626,969 271,216 Real Estate 15,998 20,313 13,105 36,311 24,074 494,887 401,525 206,666 896,412 445,060 Intersegment Timberlands revenues (47,381 ) (47,332 ) (25,111 ) (94,713 ) (54,625 ) Consolidated revenues $ 447,506 $ 354,193 $ 181,555 $ 801,699 $ 390,435 Adjusted EBITDDA1 Timberlands $ 77,259 $ 67,858 $ 25,659 $ 145,117 $ 60,641 Wood Products 204,533 125,555 10,907 330,088 24,136 Real Estate 11,788 16,593 9,256 28,381 16,596 Corporate (12,822 ) (10,710 ) (10,534 ) (23,532 ) (19,206 ) Eliminations and adjustments (5,774 ) (4,310 ) 85 (10,084 ) 777 Total Adjusted EBITDDA 274,984 194,986 35,373 469,970 82,944 Interest expense, net (8,199 ) (3,574 ) (8,339 ) (11,773 ) (12,037 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization (17,029 ) (17,996 ) (17,765 ) (35,025 ) (36,403 ) Basis of real estate sold (7,213 ) (8,823 ) (2,693 ) (16,036 ) (9,191 ) Pension settlement charge — — — — (42,988 ) Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits (3,271 ) (3,414 ) (3,478 ) (6,685 ) (7,113 ) (Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets (527 ) (34 ) (7 ) (561 ) 185 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 238,745 $ 161,145 $ 3,091 $ 399,890 $ (24,603 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization Timberlands $ 10,482 $ 11,417 $ 11,566 $ 21,899 $ 24,157 Wood Products 6,179 6,203 5,798 12,382 11,428 Real Estate 160 155 156 315 316 Corporate 208 221 245 429 502 17,029 17,996 17,765 35,025 36,403 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2 403 403 406 806 812 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 17,432 $ 18,399 $ 18,171 $ 35,831 $ 37,215 Basis of real estate sold Real Estate $ 7,219 $ 8,829 $ 3,212 $ 16,048 $ 9,716 Eliminations and adjustments (6 ) (6 ) (519 ) (12 ) (525 ) Total basis of real estate sold $ 7,213 $ 8,823 $ 2,693 $ 16,036 $ 9,191

1 Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 9, Reconciliations. 2 Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reconciliations Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amount) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Adjusted EBITDDA Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 187,905 $ 131,106 $ 2,638 $ 319,011 $ (14,194 ) Interest expense, net 8,199 3,574 8,339 11,773 12,037 Income taxes 50,840 30,039 453 80,879 (10,409 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 17,029 17,996 17,765 35,025 36,403 Basis of real estate sold 7,213 8,823 2,693 16,036 9,191 Pension settlement charge — — — — 42,988 Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs 3,271 3,414 3,478 6,685 7,113 Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets 527 34 7 561 (185 ) Total Adjusted EBITDDA $ 274,984 $ 194,986 $ 35,373 $ 469,970 $ 82,944 Adjusted net income Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 187,905 $ 131,106 $ 2,638 $ 319,011 $ (14,194 ) Pension settlement charge, after tax — — — — 31,811 Adjusted net income $ 187,905 $ 131,106 $ 2,638 $ 319,011 $ 17,617 Adjusted net income per diluted share Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP) $ 2.77 $ 1.94 $ 0.04 $ 4.71 $ (0.21 ) Pension settlement charge, after tax — — — — 0.47 Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 2.77 $ 1.94 $ 0.04 $ 4.71 $ 0.26

