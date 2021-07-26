PotlatchDeltic Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) today reported net income of $187.9 million, or $2.77 per diluted share, on revenues of $447.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income was $2.6 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, on revenues of $181.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Generated record Total Adjusted EBITDDA of $275.0 million and Total Adjusted EBITDDA margin of 61%
- Historic lumber prices drove record Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA of $204.6 million
- Record Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA of $77.2 million propelled by higher Idaho sawlog prices
- Extended strong liquidity position to $891 million as of Q2 2021
“Lumber prices continued their historic run in the second quarter, driving another quarter of record financial performance,” said Eric Cremers, president and chief executive officer. “Our employees did a good job navigating operational challenges, including a fire at our Ola, Arkansas sawmill. While lumber prices have recently retreated from historic highs, overall fundamentals that drive our business remain favorable. We are very well positioned to continue growing shareholder value and execute on our disciplined capital allocation strategy, including paying a meaningful special dividend in the fourth quarter of 2021,” stated Mr. Cremers.
Financial Highlights
|
($ in millions, except per share data)
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
Q2 2020
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
447.5
|
|
|
$
|
354.2
|
|
|
$
|
181.6
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
187.9
|
|
|
$
|
131.1
|
|
|
$
|
2.6
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted (in thousands)
|
|
|
67,732
|
|
|
|
67,607
|
|
|
|
67,359
|
|
Net income per diluted share
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
$
|
275.0
|
|
|
$
|
195.0
|
|
|
$
|
35.3
|
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
Net cash from operations
|
|
$
|
171.4
|
|
|
$
|
169.9
|
|
|
$
|
39.8
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
512.0
|
|
|
$
|
382.0
|
|
|
$
|
81.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Performance: Q2 2021 vs. Q1 2021
Timberlands
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA increased $9.3 million from Q1 2021 levels
- Northern sawlog prices increased 38%
- Northern harvest volumes decreased seasonally due to spring breakup
- Southern harvest volumes were flat as wet conditions impacted operations
- Forest management costs increased due to seasonally higher activities
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
Timberlands Revenues
|
|
$
|
121.2
|
|
|
$
|
111.9
|
|
|
$
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timberlands Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
$
|
77.2
|
|
|
$
|
67.9
|
|
|
$
|
9.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Products
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA increased $79.1 million from Q1 2021 levels
- Average lumber price realizations increased 33% to $1,185 per MBF in Q2 2021
- Lumber shipments were lower than expected due to lower home center demand, transportation challenges and the Ola sawmill fire
- Log costs increased due to higher index pricing in Idaho
- Plywood price realizations increased due to strong demand from industrial manufacturers
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
Wood Products Revenues
|
|
$
|
357.7
|
|
|
$
|
269.3
|
|
|
$
|
88.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wood Products Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
$
|
204.6
|
|
|
$
|
125.5
|
|
|
$
|
79.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
- Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA decreased $4.8 million due to seasonally lower lot sales and no commercial land sales
- Sold 2,605 acres of rural land for $4,416/acre
- Sold 19 residential lots at an average $91,000/lot
|
($ in millions)
|
|
Q2 2021
|
|
|
Q1 2021
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
Real Estate Revenues
|
|
$
|
16.0
|
|
|
$
|
20.3
|
|
|
$
|
(4.3
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
$
|
11.8
|
|
|
$
|
16.6
|
|
|
$
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Measures
This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which management believes are useful to investors, securities analysts and other interested parties. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate the performance of the company. This is a non-GAAP measure that represents EBITDDA before certain items that impact comparison of the performance of our business either period-over-period or with other businesses.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share are non-GAAP measures that represent GAAP net income and GAAP net earnings per diluted share before certain items that impact the ability of investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to compare the performance of our business, either period-over-period or with other businesses.
Reconciliations to GAAP are set forth in the accompanying schedules.
Conference Call Information
A live conference call and webcast will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchdeltic.com by clicking on the Investors link or by conference call at 1-833-968-2227 for U.S./Canada and 1-778-560-2697 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 9495212. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call are available on the website.
A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until August 3, 2021 by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-416-621-4642 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 9495212 to access the replay.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, our expectations regarding the company’s revenues, costs and expenses; expected liquidity; the success of the company’s business strategies; the effect of the company’s debt refinancing and intent to refinance debt maturing in the future; the company’s capital allocation strategies, including share repurchases and dividend expectations; interest in accretive acquisitions; maintaining the company’s investment grade credit rating; favorable capital structure and strong balance sheet; interest rates and expenses; corporate expenses; pension expenses; taxes; Q3 and FY 2021 outlook; the housing market and repair and remodel market; housing starts; lumber supply, demand and pricing; lumber shipment volumes; the effects of changes in lumber prices on annual EBITDDA; estimated impact from the Ola, Arkansas sawmill fire and anticipated insurance coverage; expected sawlog demand and timber harvest volumes; sawlog mix and pricing; rural real estate and development real estate sales; land basis and average price per acre and developed lot; planned capital expenditures; number of seedlings planted; amount of greenhouse gas emitted; amount of CO2e sequestered; business conditions; and similar matters. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “seek,” “schedule,” “estimate,” “could,” “can,” “may,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. You should carefully read forward-looking statements, including statements that contain these words, because they discuss the future expectations or state other “forward-looking” information about PotlatchDeltic. A number of important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond PotlatchDeltic’s control, including impact of COVID-19 and its variants, governmental responses to such outbreaks, and anticipated recovery from the pandemic on our business, suppliers, customers and employees; changes in the U.S. housing market; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; availability of logging contractors and shipping capacity; changes in the United States and international economies and effects on our customers and suppliers; changes in interest rates; credit availability and homebuyers’ ability to qualify for mortgages; availability of labor and developable land; changes in the level of construction and remodeling activity; changes in foreign demand; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; currency fluctuation; changes in demand for our products and real estate; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; fires (such as the Ola, Arkansas sawmill fire and fires on our timberland) and other catastrophic events; restrictions on harvesting due to fire danger; changes in raw material, fuel and other costs; transportation disruptions; share price; the successful execution of the company’s strategic plans; the company’s ability to meet expectations; and the other factors described in PotlatchDeltic’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. PotlatchDeltic assumes no obligation to update the information in this communication, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, all of which speak only as of the date hereof.
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
447,506
|
|
|
$
|
354,193
|
|
|
$
|
181,555
|
|
|
$
|
801,699
|
|
|
$
|
390,435
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
177,779
|
|
|
|
169,302
|
|
|
|
149,836
|
|
|
|
347,081
|
|
|
|
321,882
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
19,512
|
|
|
|
16,758
|
|
|
|
16,811
|
|
|
|
36,270
|
|
|
|
31,018
|
|
|
|
|
197,291
|
|
|
|
186,060
|
|
|
|
166,647
|
|
|
|
383,351
|
|
|
|
352,900
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
250,215
|
|
|
|
168,133
|
|
|
|
14,908
|
|
|
|
418,348
|
|
|
|
37,535
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(8,199
|
)
|
|
|
(3,574
|
)
|
|
|
(8,339
|
)
|
|
|
(11,773
|
)
|
|
|
(12,037
|
)
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(42,988
|
)
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit costs
|
|
|
(3,271
|
)
|
|
|
(3,414
|
)
|
|
|
(3,478
|
)
|
|
|
(6,685
|
)
|
|
|
(7,113
|
)
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
238,745
|
|
|
|
161,145
|
|
|
|
3,091
|
|
|
|
399,890
|
|
|
|
(24,603
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
(50,840
|
)
|
|
|
(30,039
|
)
|
|
|
(453
|
)
|
|
|
(80,879
|
)
|
|
|
10,409
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
187,905
|
|
|
$
|
131,106
|
|
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
$
|
319,011
|
|
|
$
|
(14,194
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
2.79
|
|
|
$
|
1.95
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
4.74
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
$
|
4.71
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
Dividends per share
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
67,316
|
|
|
|
67,207
|
|
|
|
67,176
|
|
|
|
67,265
|
|
|
|
67,321
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
67,732
|
|
|
|
67,607
|
|
|
|
67,359
|
|
|
|
67,664
|
|
|
|
67,321
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
June 30, 2021
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
512,030
|
|
|
$
|
252,340
|
|
Customer receivables, net
|
|
|
56,694
|
|
|
|
26,606
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
73,074
|
|
|
|
62,036
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
24,475
|
|
|
|
16,136
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
666,273
|
|
|
|
357,118
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
291,550
|
|
|
|
288,544
|
|
Investment in real estate held for development and sale
|
|
|
66,553
|
|
|
|
72,355
|
|
Timber and timberlands, net
|
|
|
1,580,827
|
|
|
|
1,600,061
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
15,880
|
|
|
|
16,270
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
61,715
|
|
|
|
46,717
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,682,798
|
|
|
$
|
2,381,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
$
|
97,462
|
|
|
$
|
93,279
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
|
42,991
|
|
|
|
39,981
|
|
Current portion of pension and other postretirement employee benefits
|
|
|
6,574
|
|
|
|
6,574
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
147,027
|
|
|
|
139,834
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
714,870
|
|
|
|
717,366
|
|
Pension and other postretirement employee benefits
|
|
|
128,251
|
|
|
|
128,807
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
22,191
|
|
|
|
17,740
|
|
Other long-term obligations
|
|
|
58,670
|
|
|
|
72,365
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
1,071,009
|
|
|
|
1,076,112
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $1 par value, authorized 100,000 shares, issued and outstanding 67,045 and 66,876 shares
|
|
|
67,045
|
|
|
|
66,876
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
1,678,661
|
|
|
|
1,674,576
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(51,670
|
)
|
|
|
(315,510
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(82,247
|
)
|
|
|
(120,989
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
1,611,789
|
|
|
|
1,304,953
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
2,682,798
|
|
|
$
|
2,381,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
2020
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
187,905
|
|
|
$
|
131,106
|
|
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
$
|
319,011
|
|
|
$
|
(14,194
|
)
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
17,432
|
|
|
|
18,399
|
|
|
|
18,171
|
|
|
|
35,831
|
|
|
|
37,215
|
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
|
|
7,213
|
|
|
|
8,823
|
|
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
|
16,036
|
|
|
|
9,191
|
|
Change in deferred taxes
|
|
|
(928
|
)
|
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
|
(1,466
|
)
|
|
|
562
|
|
|
|
(13,849
|
)
|
Pension and other postretirement employee benefits
|
|
|
5,484
|
|
|
|
5,627
|
|
|
|
5,765
|
|
|
|
11,111
|
|
|
|
11,833
|
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,988
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense
|
|
|
2,140
|
|
|
|
1,930
|
|
|
|
1,980
|
|
|
|
4,070
|
|
|
|
3,865
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
92
|
|
|
|
(387
|
)
|
|
|
(414
|
)
|
|
|
(295
|
)
|
|
|
(177
|
)
|
Change in working capital and operating-related activities, net
|
|
|
(43,867
|
)
|
|
|
6,713
|
|
|
|
13,840
|
|
|
|
(37,154
|
)
|
|
|
16,397
|
|
Real estate development expenditures
|
|
|
(1,684
|
)
|
|
|
(2,315
|
)
|
|
|
(2,109
|
)
|
|
|
(3,999
|
)
|
|
|
(2,487
|
)
|
Funding of pension and other postretirement employee benefits
|
|
|
(2,412
|
)
|
|
|
(1,421
|
)
|
|
|
(1,293
|
)
|
|
|
(3,833
|
)
|
|
|
(2,839
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
171,375
|
|
|
|
169,965
|
|
|
|
39,805
|
|
|
|
341,340
|
|
|
|
87,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment additions
|
|
|
(8,181
|
)
|
|
|
(7,762
|
)
|
|
|
(5,256
|
)
|
|
|
(15,943
|
)
|
|
|
(10,295
|
)
|
Timberlands reforestation and roads
|
|
|
(3,998
|
)
|
|
|
(3,956
|
)
|
|
|
(3,466
|
)
|
|
|
(7,954
|
)
|
|
|
(7,776
|
)
|
Acquisition of timber and timberlands
|
|
|
(2,192
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(540
|
)
|
|
|
(2,192
|
)
|
|
|
(4,730
|
)
|
Proceeds on sale of facility
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
446
|
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
|
608
|
|
|
|
635
|
|
|
|
2,113
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(13,925
|
)
|
|
|
(11,529
|
)
|
|
|
(8,654
|
)
|
|
|
(25,454
|
)
|
|
|
(19,688
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distributions to common stockholders
|
|
|
(27,489
|
)
|
|
|
(27,484
|
)
|
|
|
(26,744
|
)
|
|
|
(54,973
|
)
|
|
|
(53,685
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,009
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(15,364
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
|
(632
|
)
|
|
|
(591
|
)
|
|
|
(284
|
)
|
|
|
(1,223
|
)
|
|
|
(526
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(28,121
|
)
|
|
|
(28,075
|
)
|
|
|
(30,037
|
)
|
|
|
(56,196
|
)
|
|
|
(69,575
|
)
|
Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
129,329
|
|
|
|
130,361
|
|
|
|
1,114
|
|
|
|
259,690
|
|
|
|
(1,320
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
|
|
|
382,701
|
|
|
|
252,340
|
|
|
|
81,820
|
|
|
|
252,340
|
|
|
|
84,254
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
|
|
$
|
512,030
|
|
|
$
|
382,701
|
|
|
$
|
82,934
|
|
|
$
|
512,030
|
|
|
$
|
82,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Segment Information
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timberlands
|
|
$
|
121,216
|
|
|
$
|
111,916
|
|
|
$
|
67,345
|
|
|
|
$
|
233,132
|
|
|
$
|
149,770
|
|
Wood Products
|
|
|
357,673
|
|
|
|
269,296
|
|
|
|
126,216
|
|
|
|
|
626,969
|
|
|
|
271,216
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
15,998
|
|
|
|
20,313
|
|
|
|
13,105
|
|
|
|
|
36,311
|
|
|
|
24,074
|
|
|
|
|
494,887
|
|
|
|
401,525
|
|
|
|
206,666
|
|
|
|
|
896,412
|
|
|
|
445,060
|
|
Intersegment Timberlands revenues
|
|
|
(47,381
|
)
|
|
|
(47,332
|
)
|
|
|
(25,111
|
)
|
|
|
|
(94,713
|
)
|
|
|
(54,625
|
)
|
Consolidated revenues
|
|
$
|
447,506
|
|
|
$
|
354,193
|
|
|
$
|
181,555
|
|
|
|
$
|
801,699
|
|
|
$
|
390,435
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDDA1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timberlands
|
|
$
|
77,259
|
|
|
$
|
67,858
|
|
|
$
|
25,659
|
|
|
|
$
|
145,117
|
|
|
$
|
60,641
|
|
Wood Products
|
|
|
204,533
|
|
|
|
125,555
|
|
|
|
10,907
|
|
|
|
|
330,088
|
|
|
|
24,136
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
11,788
|
|
|
|
16,593
|
|
|
|
9,256
|
|
|
|
|
28,381
|
|
|
|
16,596
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
(12,822
|
)
|
|
|
(10,710
|
)
|
|
|
(10,534
|
)
|
|
|
|
(23,532
|
)
|
|
|
(19,206
|
)
|
Eliminations and adjustments
|
|
|
(5,774
|
)
|
|
|
(4,310
|
)
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
|
(10,084
|
)
|
|
|
777
|
|
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
|
274,984
|
|
|
|
194,986
|
|
|
|
35,373
|
|
|
|
|
469,970
|
|
|
|
82,944
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
(8,199
|
)
|
|
|
(3,574
|
)
|
|
|
(8,339
|
)
|
|
|
|
(11,773
|
)
|
|
|
(12,037
|
)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
(17,029
|
)
|
|
|
(17,996
|
)
|
|
|
(17,765
|
)
|
|
|
|
(35,025
|
)
|
|
|
(36,403
|
)
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
|
|
(7,213
|
)
|
|
|
(8,823
|
)
|
|
|
(2,693
|
)
|
|
|
|
(16,036
|
)
|
|
|
(9,191
|
)
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(42,988
|
)
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefits
|
|
|
(3,271
|
)
|
|
|
(3,414
|
)
|
|
|
(3,478
|
)
|
|
|
|
(6,685
|
)
|
|
|
(7,113
|
)
|
(Loss) gain on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
(527
|
)
|
|
|
(34
|
)
|
|
|
(7
|
)
|
|
|
|
(561
|
)
|
|
|
185
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
$
|
238,745
|
|
|
$
|
161,145
|
|
|
$
|
3,091
|
|
|
|
$
|
399,890
|
|
|
$
|
(24,603
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Timberlands
|
|
$
|
10,482
|
|
|
$
|
11,417
|
|
|
$
|
11,566
|
|
|
|
$
|
21,899
|
|
|
$
|
24,157
|
|
Wood Products
|
|
|
6,179
|
|
|
|
6,203
|
|
|
|
5,798
|
|
|
|
|
12,382
|
|
|
|
11,428
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
155
|
|
|
|
156
|
|
|
|
|
315
|
|
|
|
316
|
|
Corporate
|
|
|
208
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
245
|
|
|
|
|
429
|
|
|
|
502
|
|
|
|
|
17,029
|
|
|
|
17,996
|
|
|
|
17,765
|
|
|
|
|
35,025
|
|
|
|
36,403
|
|
Bond discounts and deferred loan fees2
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
403
|
|
|
|
406
|
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
Total depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
$
|
17,432
|
|
|
$
|
18,399
|
|
|
$
|
18,171
|
|
|
|
$
|
35,831
|
|
|
$
|
37,215
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Real Estate
|
|
$
|
7,219
|
|
|
$
|
8,829
|
|
|
$
|
3,212
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,048
|
|
|
$
|
9,716
|
|
Eliminations and adjustments
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(6
|
)
|
|
|
(519
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12
|
)
|
|
|
(525
|
)
|
Total basis of real estate sold
|
|
$
|
7,213
|
|
|
$
|
8,823
|
|
|
$
|
2,693
|
|
|
|
$
|
16,036
|
|
|
$
|
9,191
|
|1
|
Management uses Adjusted EBITDDA to evaluate company and segment performance. See the reconciliation of Total Adjusted EBITDDA on page 9, Reconciliations.
|2
|
Bond discounts and deferred loan fees are included in interest expense, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporation
Reconciliations
Unaudited
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amount)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
187,905
|
|
|
$
|
131,106
|
|
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
|
$
|
319,011
|
|
|
$
|
(14,194
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
8,199
|
|
|
|
3,574
|
|
|
|
8,339
|
|
|
|
|
11,773
|
|
|
|
12,037
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
|
50,840
|
|
|
|
30,039
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
|
|
|
80,879
|
|
|
|
(10,409
|
)
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
|
|
17,029
|
|
|
|
17,996
|
|
|
|
17,765
|
|
|
|
|
35,025
|
|
|
|
36,403
|
|
Basis of real estate sold
|
|
|
7,213
|
|
|
|
8,823
|
|
|
|
2,693
|
|
|
|
|
16,036
|
|
|
|
9,191
|
|
Pension settlement charge
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
42,988
|
|
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs
|
|
|
3,271
|
|
|
|
3,414
|
|
|
|
3,478
|
|
|
|
|
6,685
|
|
|
|
7,113
|
|
Loss (gain) on disposal of fixed assets
|
|
|
527
|
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
561
|
|
|
|
(185
|
)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDDA
|
|
$
|
274,984
|
|
|
$
|
194,986
|
|
|
$
|
35,373
|
|
|
|
$
|
469,970
|
|
|
$
|
82,944
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
187,905
|
|
|
$
|
131,106
|
|
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
|
$
|
319,011
|
|
|
$
|
(14,194
|
)
|
Pension settlement charge, after tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
31,811
|
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
$
|
187,905
|
|
|
$
|
131,106
|
|
|
$
|
2,638
|
|
|
|
$
|
319,011
|
|
|
$
|
17,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) per diluted share (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.71
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21
|
)
|
Pension settlement charge, after tax
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.47
|
|
Adjusted net income per diluted share
|
|
$
|
2.77
|
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
4.71
|
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005698/en/PotlatchDeltic Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare