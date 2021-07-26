checkAd

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
26.07.2021   

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its second quarter 2021 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A conference call to discuss KREF’s financial results will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (844) 784-1730 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 380-7410 (non-U.S. callers); a pass code is not required. Additionally, the conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet and may be accessed at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay of the live broadcast will be available on KREF’s website or by dialing (877) 344-7529 (U.S. callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (non-U.S. callers), pass code 10157426, beginning approximately two hours after the broadcast.

A slide presentation containing supplemental information has also been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at http://www.kkrreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.

KREF is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (“KREF”) (NYSE: KREF) today reported its second quarter 2021 results, which have been posted to the Investor Relations section of KREF’s website at …

