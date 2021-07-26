checkAd

Fiserv Introduces Expanded Digital Capabilities for Consumer and Business Customers of Financial Institutions

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, today introduced enhanced Fiserv Digital capabilities for integrated digital banking and card management. This enriched, mobile-first suite will enable financial institutions to offer their consumer and business customers an industry-leading digital banking experience that is designed for the way people expect to engage with their financial institution, and meets the growing demand for a unified, seamless customer experience across mobile and online channels.

To introduce these enhanced capabilities, Fiserv has moved swiftly to integrate two recent acquisitions, OnDot and SpendLabs, as part of its leading digital banking solution set. The result is a mobile-first experience that helps financial institutions drive card acquisition, usage and growth – through a single, unified platform for consumer and small and mid-sized business cardholders – and enables expense and business card management.

”Our enhanced digital capabilities are a proof point of our commitment to innovate and rapidly unlock additional value for our clients through the delivery of the best-in-class capabilities that their customers expect from them today,” said Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fiserv. “Financial institutions of all sizes will be able to provide a combination of differentiated mobile-first banking and card services that only Fiserv can uniquely deliver, and we’re proud to be helping our clients enable their customers to experience digital in a way that changes the game for everyone.”

The enhanced Fiserv Digital capabilities will elevate debit and credit card services available to financial institutions by enabling instant digital issuance, instant wallet provisioning, enriched transaction and spending insights, and digital self-service. They will unify expense and business card management within a single platform for mobile and online channels. New mobile-first capabilities combined with rich expense detail will also give businesses more enhanced control and flexibility on a daily basis. Clients who rely on Fiserv for core account processing platforms and card services solutions will benefit from an enriched suite of digital capabilities through a dramatically enhanced Mobiliti from Fiserv solution. The capabilities will extend to other Fiserv online and mobile banking platforms in the near term.

“Experiences are the new currency of customer loyalty, with consumers and small and mid-sized businesses demanding mobile-first solutions to manage their cards and expenses quickly, easily and conveniently – and with a human-centered design – across different banking activities and channels,” said Byron Vielehr, Chief Digital and Data Officer at Fiserv. “Driving world-class, digital customer journeys is an imperative for our clients, and these new capabilities will allow them to create even greater, differentiated value for consumer and business customers.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About Fiserv
 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among the FORTUNE World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

