Fresh Del Monte Produce to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), today announced that it will issue a press release on its second quarter 2021 results prior to the market opening on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 and will host its quarterly conference call that day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. Hosting the call for the Company will be Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Eduardo Bezerra, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Christine Cannella, Vice President, Investor Relations.

Interested parties are invited to participate by visiting the Investor Relations page of the Fresh Del Monte website at www.freshdelmonte.com. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Institutional investors, analysts and other members of the financial community are invited to listen to the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 833-968-2221 (Domestic/Toll Free) or 825-312-2052 (International) and entering Passcode: 1283096. An audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call for a period of one year.