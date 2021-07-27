checkAd

Evoqua Water Technologies to Establish State-of-the-Art Sustainability and Innovation Facility in Pittsburgh

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), a leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced its investment in a new Sustainability and Innovation Hub in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to further advance the development of cutting-edge and sustainable water treatment technologies. The facility will serve as Evoqua's center of excellence for research and innovation, addressing emerging water trends, including climate change, connectivity, and health and safety.

The Hub will focus on elevating Evoqua's connected, digital technologies, enhancing its waste-to-value treatment systems, and further developing solutions to address emerging contaminants, including PFAS. The collaborative workspace will be designed to provide strategic and timely technical capabilities, illustrating the company's commitment to delivering excellence to its customers.

"The establishment of the Sustainability and Innovation Hub aligns with Evoqua's strategy for success through sustained investment in research and development to help solve some of the world's most challenging water issues," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "Our vision for the Hub is to bring together technologies and innovative thinking, to develop solutions that will empower our customers and help them respond to today's critical water challenges. In addition, the Hub will provide a path for the future expansion of Evoqua's products and solutions while creating opportunities for collaboration with strategic partners."

The Sustainability and Innovation Hub will be located in the Lawrenceville Tech Forge facility, part of Pittsburgh's urban technology park, and a hotbed for innovation in the region. The 18,000 square-foot facility will feature a hands-on demonstration and training area, pilot testing capabilities for wastewater, and a state-of-the-art laboratory, growing Evoqua's analytical and feasibility study capacity. Evoqua's Sustainability and Innovation Hub is scheduled to open in fall 2021.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

