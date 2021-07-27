checkAd

Exelon and Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry Partner on Green Lab Grants to Advance Stem Education in Underresourced Communities

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
27.07.2021, 15:32  |  25   |   |   

The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, today launched the Green Lab Grants program, which will provide grants of up to $50,000 each for public and private schools as well as nonprofit organizations that operate out-of-school programs serving Title I-eligible students, to invest in hands-on educational spaces where students can prepare for careers in science, technology, math and/or engineering (STEM). The grants, which will total $1 million annually, will be administered by the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, and will target organizations in communities where Exelon operates including Illinois, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C..

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005745/en/

“It is critical that we engage, educate and inspire the next generation of STEM leaders and provide them the tools and resources they need to prepare for future professional careers,” said Chris Crane, Exelon president and CEO. “By partnering with the museum, we can promote youth problem-solving and creativity using new technologies, better equipping students to address some of the most pressing issues we face today, including climate change.”

“The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago, is thrilled to partner with Exelon in this effort to increase access to learning opportunities and cutting-edge tools for students in under-resourced communities,” said Rabiah Mayas, MSI’s Davee Vice President of Education. “We’re committed to supporting our next generation of innovators and problem solvers to tackle critical issues like the climate crisis.”

In addition to STEM grants, the Exelon STEM Innovation Leadership Academy is a prime feature of Exelon’s commitment to encourage young women in STEM and develop tomorrow’s workforce. Sponsored by the Exelon Foundation, this free, week-long experience for teen girls ages 16-19 from diverse and low-income communities is held each summer in the Washington, D.C. metro region, Chicago and Philadelphia. To date, nearly 600 students have completed the Academy. Exelon also launched the STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship program this year, which is designed to be a supportive and clear pathway from student engagement in the Academy to entry into the energy workforce, ideally as an Exelon employee. Valued at approximately $1 million, the scholarship is available to alumnae of the Academy program and will cover all costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and all other expenses that aren’t covered by other confirmed scholarships, family contributions and work-study grants.

Applications for the Green Lab grants are now open. The deadline to submit an application is October 1, 2021.

For more information about how Exelon invests in its communities through workforce development, education and corporate relations programs, click here.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

About the Exelon Foundation

The Exelon Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization funded solely by Exelon Corporation through shareholder dollars. The mission of the Foundation is to encourage respect for the environment, support innovative STEM education programs and strengthen the social and economic fabric of the community by providing a match to Exelon employee contributions.

Exelon Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Exelon and Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry Partner on Green Lab Grants to Advance Stem Education in Underresourced Communities The Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp., the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy, today launched the Green Lab Grants program, which will provide grants of up to $50,000 each for public and private schools as well as nonprofit …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ExxonMobil to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BrainChip Discusses AI’s Positive Impact on the Human Condition With Public Interest Technology ...
REE Automotive to Ring the Opening Bell at Nasdaq on July 27th
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of its Aeson Artificial Heart in Germany
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
Starbucks and Nestlé to Bring Ready-to-Drink Coffee Beverages to Southeast Asia, Oceania and Latin ...
Intel Accelerates Process and Packaging Innovations
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CARLOTZ ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the CarLotz, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Tractor Supply Company Honors 2021 Top Vendor Partners
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Exelon Joins Electric Highway Coalition; Encourages EV Adoption
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Exelon Foundation Launches First-Ever Hybrid STEM Leadership Academy
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten