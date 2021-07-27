NI and Seagate Collaborate to Improve How Data Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Technology

The new ADAS record offering combines NI’s high performance in-vehicle data logging systems with Seagate’s data transfer and edge storage services, enabling original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers to efficiently leverage data to ensure the safety and reliability of the next generation of autonomous vehicles.

NI CONNECT - NI (NASDAQ: NATI) and Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced a new collaboration to enhance data storage and transfer services, including a first-of-its-kind advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) record offering . The announcement was made during NI Connect , the test and measurement company’s premiere digital event for engineers.

The latest autonomous vehicles require more real road data than ever before, making efficient data storage all the more important. With this innovative ADAS record offering, OEMs and suppliers can modernize their data storage strategy from self-managed to storage as a service (StaaS), leading to reduced costs and efficient storage. The offering combines NI’s Data Record System AD in-vehicle data logger for ADAS and autonomous vehicles with Seagate’s Lyve Mobile edge storage and data transfer service.

“Seagate’s Lyve Mobile helps avoid lengthy lead times and added cost for edge data storage hardware by moving from a CapEx to an OpEx model,” said Chad Chesney, NI senior vice president and general manager of the Transportation Business Unit. “As we announced at NI Connect, this collaboration with Seagate is a key component of how NI will accelerate the product life cycle for ADAS components and autonomous vehicles. Our open, partner-driven approach connects experts across an entire workflow to improve quality, speed and outcomes on the path to Vision Zero.”

Seagate’s Lyve Mobile accelerates access to the data collected by autonomous vehicles for analysis and algorithm optimization. Lyve Mobile Array can be directly mounted to the vehicle’s trunk and can store all the data in real time. After the data logging ride has been completed, it can be transported to the closest edge data center and can directly transfer the data for immediate use.

“The combined offering from NI and Seagate provides a scalable model that significantly reduces the total cost of ownership of ADAS and automated driving data storage and transfer solutions,” said Melyssa Banda, Seagate vice president for Lyve Mobile Solutions.

The collaboration between NI and Seagate is positioned to grow beyond this initial offering. Together, they plan to build a comprehensive portfolio for data storage and transfer from the vehicle to the cloud, allowing OEMs to share data more efficiently and reduce development time and cost. As NI’s preferred partner for in-vehicle storage, Seagate intends to provide world-class mass data storage solutions to complement and enhance NI’s offerings.

