IDEX Reports Second Quarter Results; Raises Full Year Guidance

Orders of $751.0 million were up 44 percent compared with the prior year period (+39 percent organic, +1 percent acquisitions/divestitures and +4 percent foreign currency translation).

Sales of $685.9 million were up 22 percent compared with the prior year period (+17 percent organic, +1 percent acquisitions/divestitures and +4 percent foreign currency translation).

Gross margin of 44.6 percent was up 280 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily as a result of higher volume and price capture, partially offset by inflation and supply chain constraints. Excluding the $1.8 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge related to our first quarter acquisition of ABEL Pumps, L.P. and certain of its affiliates (ABEL Pumps), adjusted gross margin of 44.9 percent was up 230 basis points compared with the adjusted prior year period.

Operating income of $158.3 million resulted in an operating margin of 23.1 percent, which was up 340 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily as a result of higher volume and price capture, partially offset by inflation, supply chain constraints, a recovery in discretionary spending and a charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity. Excluding the $1.8 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge, $3.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments and the $3.9 million charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity, adjusted operating income was $167.1 million with an adjusted operating margin of 24.4 percent, up 330 basis points compared with the adjusted prior year period.

Provision for income taxes of $27.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 resulted in an effective tax rate (ETR) of 21.3 percent, which was lower than the prior year period ETR of 22.7 percent primarily due to benefits from foreign sourced income in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to IDEX was $102.2 million, which resulted in EPS attributable to IDEX of $1.34. Excluding the fair value inventory step-up charge, restructuring expenses and asset impairments, the charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity, loss on early debt redemption and the noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan, adjusted EPS attributable to IDEX was $1.61, an increase of 51 cents, or 46.4 percent, from the prior year period. EBITDA of $165.5 million was 24.1 percent of sales and covered interest expense by almost 15 times. Adjusted EBITDA of $192.6 million was 28.1 percent of sales and covered interest expense by over 17 times.

Cash from operations of $136.3 million was down 20 percent from the prior year period primarily due to volume driven increases in working capital and timing of tax payments, partially offset by higher earnings, and was 133 percent of net income attributable to IDEX. Cash from operations led to free cash flow of $120.3 million, which was down 25 percent from the prior year period and was 98 percent of adjusted net income attributable to IDEX.

“Our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues as orders of $751 million and sales of $686 million reached record levels in the second quarter. Backlog is at a record level resulting from strong demand across all segments and geographies, with $65 million added in the second quarter. I want to thank all IDEX team members across the globe who are dealing with many obstacles associated with this recovery. Global supply chain constraints, component shortages and inflation are daily challenges, but the teams continue to deliver for our customers, and IDEX continues to perform extremely well. Our price capture continues to outpace material inflation and we drove strong flow through of 39 percent, resulting in an adjusted operating margin of 24.4 percent and a record adjusted EPS of $1.61. We deployed a significant amount of capital in the first half of the year. We invested over $575 million in M&A, including the acquisition of Airtech in the second quarter. We also raised our quarterly dividend by 8 percent to $0.54 per share and increased capital spending in our businesses by 45 percent compared to the first half of 2020. Our balance sheet remains healthy as we have over $2.0 billion available to us for potential investments in additional strategic M&A and organic growth initiatives over the next 12 months. Based on the continued strength in orders across our portfolio, record backlog and incremental pricing actions, we are now projecting 11 to 12 percent organic sales growth for the full year 2021, with a 14 to 16 percent organic sales increase in the third quarter. Full year 2021 adjusted EPS is now projected to be $6.26 to $6.36, with third quarter adjusted EPS of $1.57 to $1.61. This includes 6 cents in the second half of the year attributable to the Airtech acquisition.” Eric D. Ashleman Chief Executive Officer and President

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Highlights

Fluid & Metering Technologies

Sales of $251.3 million reflected a 15 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 (+8 percent organic, +4 percent acquisition and +3 percent foreign currency translation).

Operating income of $63.5 million resulted in an operating margin of 25.3 percent, which was up 210 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher volume, price capture and favorable mix, partially offset by inflation, supply chain constraints and a recovery in discretionary spending. Excluding the $1.8 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge and $1.9 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $67.2 million with an adjusted operating margin of 26.7 percent, a 70 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

EBITDA of $65.8 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 26.2 percent. Excluding the $1.8 million pre-tax fair value inventory step-up charge, $1.9 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments and a $6.3 million noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan, adjusted EBITDA of $75.9 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 30.2 percent, a 110 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Health & Science Technologies

Sales of $275.0 million reflected a 28 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 (+25 percent organic, -1 percent divestiture and +4 percent foreign currency translation).

Operating income of $76.0 million resulted in an operating margin of 27.6 percent, which was up 530 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily due to higher volume, price capture and favorable mix, partially offset by inflation, supply chain constraints and a recovery in discretionary spending. Excluding $0.4 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $76.4 million with an adjusted operating margin of 27.8 percent, a 500 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

EBITDA of $88.2 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 32.1 percent. Excluding $0.4 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.2 percent, a 500 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Fire & Safety/Diversified Products

Sales of $160.8 million reflected a 27 percent increase compared to the second quarter of 2020 (+22 percent organic and +5 percent foreign currency translation).

Operating income of $42.8 million resulted in an operating margin of 26.6 percent, which was up 390 basis points compared with the prior year period primarily as a result of higher volume and price capture, partially offset by inflation, supply chain constraints and a recovery in discretionary spending. Excluding $0.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments, adjusted operating income was $42.9 million with an adjusted operating margin of 26.7 percent, a 350 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

EBITDA of $44.6 million resulted in an EBITDA margin of 27.7 percent. Excluding $0.1 million of restructuring expenses and asset impairments and a $1.8 million noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan, adjusted EBITDA of $46.5 million resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 28.9 percent, a 280 basis point increase compared to the prior year period.

Corporate Costs

Corporate costs increased to $24.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $17.2 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily as a result of the charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity as well as higher professional fees related to acquisitions and a strategy project.

Debt Offering and Redemption

On May 17, 2021, the Company completed a public offering of $500.0 million 2.625% Senior Notes due June 15, 2031. The net proceeds from the offering were $494.8 million. The net proceeds were used to redeem and repay the $350.0 million 4.2% Senior Notes due December 15, 2021 and the related “make-whole” redemption premium of $6.7 million, with the remaining balance used for general corporate purposes. The Company also recognized $1.9 million of deferred costs related to the 4.2% Senior Notes for a total loss on early debt redemption of $8.6 million, which was recorded within Other (income) expense - net.

Acquisition

On June 14, 2021, the Company acquired Airtech. Airtech designs and manufactures a wide range of highly-engineered pressure technology products, including vacuum pumps, regenerative blowers, compressor systems and valves for a variety of end markets, including alternative energy, food processing, medical, packaging and transportation. Headquartered in Rutherford, New Jersey, with manufacturing operations in Werneck, Germany and Shenzhen, China, Airtech operates in our Performance Pneumatic Technologies reporting unit within the Health & Science Technologies segment. Airtech was acquired for cash consideration of $469.3 million. The entire purchase price was funded with cash on hand.

Termination of U.S. Pension Plan

On June 17, 2021, the Company settled its remaining obligations under the U.S. pension plan through a combination of lump-sum payments to eligible participants who elected them, and through the purchase of annuities from Legal and General, an A rated third-party insurer. The Company recognized a net loss of $9.7 million which was recorded within Other (income) expense - net. The net loss consisted of $10.7 million related to previously deferred pension related costs, partially offset by $1.0 million related to an increase in plan assets remaining after the settlement.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

The Company prepares its public financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP). The Company supplements certain GAAP financial performance metrics with non-GAAP financial performance metrics. Management believes these non-GAAP financial performance metrics provide investors with greater insight, transparency and a more comprehensive understanding of the financial information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making because certain of these adjusted metrics exclude items not reflective of ongoing operations, such as fair value inventory step-up charges, restructuring expenses and asset impairments, loss on early debt redemption, noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan and a charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial performance metrics to their most comparable GAAP financial performance metrics are defined and presented below and should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, the financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance for EPS on a GAAP basis because it is unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. These items may include restructuring expenses and asset impairments, special tax items, acquisition-related transaction costs and certain other unusual adjustments. There were no adjustments to GAAP financial performance metrics other than the items noted below.

Organic orders and sales are calculated excluding amounts from acquired or divested businesses during the first twelve months of ownership or prior to divestiture and the impact of foreign currency translation.

Adjusted gross profit is calculated as gross profit plus fair value inventory step-up charges.

Adjusted gross margin is calculated as adjusted gross profit divided by net sales.

Adjusted operating income is calculated as operating income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus a charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity.

Adjusted operating margin is calculated as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted net income is calculated as net income plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus a charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity plus the loss on early debt redemption plus the noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan, net of the statutory tax expense or benefit.

Adjusted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

EBITDA is calculated as net income plus interest expense plus provision for income taxes plus depreciation and amortization. We reconcile EBITDA to net income on a consolidated basis as we do not allocate consolidated interest expense or consolidated provision for income taxes to our segments.

EBITDA interest coverage is calculated as EBITDA divided by consolidated interest expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus fair value inventory step-up charges plus restructuring expenses and asset impairments plus a charge related to recording a contingent reserve for a Corporate transaction indemnity plus the loss on early debt redemption plus the noncash loss related to the termination of the U.S. pension plan.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by consolidated interest expense.

Free cash flow is calculated as cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures.

Table 1: Reconciliations of the Change in Net Sales to Organic Net Sales

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 FMT HST FSDP IDEX FMT HST FSDP IDEX Change in net sales 15 % 28 % 27 % 22 % 11 % 19 % 18 % 16 % - Net impact from acquisitions/divestitures 4 % (1 %) — % 1 % 3 % — % — % 1 % - Impact from FX 3 % 4 % 5 % 4 % 3 % 3 % 4 % 4 % Change in organic net sales 8 % 25 % 22 % 17 % 5 % 16 % 14 % 11 %

Table 2: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Gross Profit and Margin (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 306,072 $ 234,800 $ 598,695 $ 506,756 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 1,822 4,107 2,486 4,107 Adjusted gross profit $ 307,894 $ 238,907 $ 601,181 $ 510,863 Net sales $ 685,947 $ 561,249 $ 1,337,983 $ 1,155,711 Gross margin 44.6 % 41.8 % 44.7 % 43.8 % Adjusted gross margin 44.9 % 42.6 % 44.9 % 44.2 %

Table 3: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Operating Income and Margin (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 63,467 $ 75,963 $ 42,797 $ (23,971) $ 158,256 $ 50,938 $ 48,007 $ 28,837 $ (17,188) $ 110,594 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,910 442 119 665 3,136 1,848 1,184 641 168 3,841 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 1,822 — — — 1,822 4,107 — — — 4,107 + Corporate transaction indemnity — — — 3,900 3,900 — — — — — Adjusted operating income (loss) $67,199 $76,405 $42,916 $(19,406) $167,114 $56,893 $49,191 $29,478 $(17,020) $118,542 Net sales (eliminations) $ 251,277 $ 275,012 $ 160,812 $ (1,154) $ 685,947 $ 219,112 $ 215,668 $ 127,076 $ (607) $ 561,249 Reported operating margin 25.3 % 27.6 % 26.6 % n/m 23.1 % 23.2 % 22.3 % 22.7 % n/m 19.7 % Adjusted operating margin 26.7 % 27.8 % 26.7 % n/m 24.4 % 26.0 % 22.8 % 23.2 % n/m 21.1 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 126,364 $ 142,613 $ 87,357 $ (42,531) $ 313,803 $ 117,709 $ 100,650 $ 66,874 $ (34,698) $ 250,535 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,853 1,067 216 1,228 5,364 1,848 1,184 641 168 3,841 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 2,486 — — — 2,486 4,107 — — — 4,107 + Corporate transaction indemnity — — — 3,900 3,900 — — — — — Adjusted operating income (loss) $131,703 $143,680 $87,573 $(37,403) $325,553 $123,664 $101,834 $67,515 $(34,530) $258,483 Net sales (eliminations) $ 494,642 $ 525,381 $ 320,296 $ (2,336) $ 1,337,983 $ 445,973 $ 439,727 $ 271,400 $ (1,389) $ 1,155,711 Reported operating margin 25.5 % 27.1 % 27.3 % n/m 23.5 % 26.4 % 22.9 % 24.6 % n/m 21.7 % Adjusted operating margin 26.6 % 27.3 % 27.3 % n/m 24.3 % 27.7 % 23.2 % 24.9 % n/m 22.4 %

Table 4: Reconciliations of Reported-to-Adjusted Net Income and EPS (in thousands, except EPS)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported net income attributable to IDEX $ 102,195 $ 70,864 $ 214,903 $ 172,862 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,136 3,841 5,364 3,841 + Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments (756) (837) (1,289) (837) + Fair value inventory step-up charge 1,822 4,107 2,486 4,107 + Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charge (547) (932) (746) (932) + Loss on early debt redemption 8,561 8,421 8,561 8,421 + Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption (1,841) (1,912) (1,841) (1,912) + Termination of the U.S. pension plan 9,688 — 9,688 — + Tax impact on termination of the U.S. pension plan (2,083) — (2,083) — + Corporate transaction indemnity 3,900 — 3,900 — + Tax impact on Corporate transaction indemnity (839) — (839) — Adjusted net income attributable to IDEX $ 123,236 $ 83,552 $ 238,104 $ 185,550

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reported diluted EPS attributable to IDEX $ 1.34 $ 0.93 $ 2.81 $ 2.27 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 0.04 0.05 0.07 0.05 + Tax impact on restructuring expenses and asset impairments (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) + Fair value inventory step-up charge 0.02 0.05 0.03 0.05 + Tax impact on fair value inventory step-up charge (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) (0.01) + Loss on early debt redemption 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 + Tax impact on loss on early debt redemption (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) + Termination of the U.S. pension plan 0.13 — 0.13 — + Tax impact on termination of the U.S. pension plan (0.03) — (0.03) — + Corporate transaction indemnity 0.05 — 0.05 — + Tax impact on Corporate transaction indemnity (0.01) — (0.01) — Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX $ 1.61 $ 1.10 $ 3.11 $ 2.44 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 76,429 75,937 76,385 76,198

Table 5: Reconciliations of EBITDA to Net Income (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $ 63,467 $ 75,963 $ 42,797 $ (23,971) $ 158,256 $ 50,938 $ 48,007 $ 28,837 $ (17,188) $ 110,594 - Other (income) expense - net 5,575 291 2,054 9,255 17,175 (82) 472 123 5,947 6,460 + Depreciation and amortization 7,953 12,534 3,851 111 24,449 6,809 9,917 3,796 104 20,626 EBITDA 65,845 88,206 44,594 (33,115) 165,530 57,829 57,452 32,510 (23,031) 124,760 - Interest expense 11,205 12,439 - Provision for income taxes 27,697 20,831 - Depreciation and amortization 24,449 20,626 Reported net income $ 102,179 $70,864 Net sales (eliminations) $251,277 $275,012 $160,812 $(1,154) $685,947 $219,112 $215,668 $127,076 $(607) $561,249 Reported operating margin 25.3 % 27.6 % 26.6 % n/m 23.1 % 23.2 % 22.3 % 22.7 % n/m 19.7 % EBITDA margin 26.2 % 32.1 % 27.7 % n/m 24.1 % 26.4 % 26.6 % 25.6 % n/m 22.2 % EBITDA interest coverage 14.8 10.0

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX Reported operating income (loss) $126,364 $142,613 $87,357 $(42,531) $313,803 $117,709 $100,650 $66,874 $(34,698) $250,535 - Other (income) expense - net 5,584 (54) 1,783 9,014 16,327 684 (59) (192) 7,592 8,025 + Depreciation and amortization 15,006 23,047 7,723 217 45,993 12,207 20,576 7,555 285 40,623 EBITDA 135,786 165,714 93,297 (51,328) 343,469 129,232 121,285 74,621 (42,005) 283,133 - Interest expense 21,981 23,316 - Provision for income taxes 60,644 46,332 - Depreciation and amortization 45,993 40,623 Reported net income $214,851 $172,862 Net sales (eliminations) $494,642 $525,381 $320,296 $(2,336) $1,337,983 $445,973 $439,727 $271,400 $(1,389) $1,155,711 Reported operating margin 25.5 % 27.1 % 27.3 % n/m 23.5 % 26.4 % 22.9 % 24.6 % n/m 21.7 % EBITDA margin 27.5 % 31.5 % 29.1 % n/m 25.7 % 29.0 % 27.6 % 27.5 % n/m 24.5 % EBITDA interest coverage 15.6 12.1

Table 6 : Reconciliations of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX EBITDA(1) $65,845 $88,206 $44,594 $(33,115) $165,530 $57,829 $57,452 $32,510 $(23,031) $124,760 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 1,910 442 119 665 3,136 1,848 1,184 641 168 3,841 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 1,822 — — — 1,822 4,107 — — — 4,107 + Loss on early debt redemption — — — 8,561 8,561 — — — 8,421 8,421 + Termination of the U.S. pension plan 6,293 — 1,782 1,613 9,688 — — — — — + Corporate transaction indemnity — — — 3,900 3,900 — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $75,870 $88,648 $46,495 $(18,376) $192,637 $63,784 $58,636 $33,151 $(14,442) $141,129 Adjusted EBITDA margin 30.2 % 32.2 % 28.9 % n/m 28.1 % 29.1 % 27.2 % 26.1 % n/m 25.1 % Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage 17.2 11.3

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX FMT HST FSDP Corporate IDEX EBITDA(1) $135,786 $165,714 $93,297 $(51,328) $343,469 $129,232 $121,285 $74,621 $(42,005) $283,133 + Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 2,853 1,067 216 1,228 5,364 1,848 1,184 641 168 3,841 + Fair value inventory step-up charge 2,486 — — — 2,486 4,107 — — — 4,107 + Loss on early debt redemption — — — 8,561 8,561 — — — 8,421 8,421 + Termination of the U.S. pension plan 6,293 — 1,782 1,613 9,688 — — — — — + Corporate transaction indemnity — — — 3,900 3,900 — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA $147,418 $166,781 $95,295 $(36,026) $373,468 $135,187 $122,469 $75,262 $(33,416) $299,502 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.8 % 31.7 % 29.8 % n/m 27.9 % 30.3 % 27.9 % 27.7 % n/m 25.9 % Adjusted EBITDA interest coverage 17.0 12.8

(1) EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is reconciled to net income, its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, immediately above in Table 5.

Table 7: Reconciliations of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities $ 136,272 $ 169,453 $ 109,324 $ 245,596 $ 254,213 - Capital expenditures 15,984 8,323 14,609 30,593 21,085 Free cash flow $ 120,288 $ 161,130 $ 94,715 $ 215,003 $ 233,128

Conference Call to be Broadcast over the Internet

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 685,947 $ 561,249 $ 1,337,983 $ 1,155,711 Cost of sales 379,875 326,449 739,288 648,955 Gross profit 306,072 234,800 598,695 506,756 Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,680 120,365 279,528 252,380 Restructuring expenses and asset impairments 3,136 3,841 5,364 3,841 Operating income 158,256 110,594 313,803 250,535 Other (income) expense - net 17,175 6,460 16,327 8,025 Interest expense 11,205 12,439 21,981 23,316 Income before income taxes 129,876 91,695 275,495 219,194 Provision for income taxes 27,697 20,831 60,644 46,332 Net income $ 102,179 $ 70,864 $ 214,851 $ 172,862 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 16 — 52 — Net income attributable to IDEX $ 102,195 $ 70,864 $ 214,903 $ 172,862 Earnings per Common Share: Basic earnings per common share attributable to IDEX $ 1.34 $ 0.94 $ 2.83 $ 2.29 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to IDEX $ 1.34 $ 0.93 $ 2.81 $ 2.27 Share Data: Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 75,968 75,171 75,930 75,459 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 76,429 75,937 76,385 76,198

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 714,380 $ 1,025,851 Receivables - net 356,469 293,146 Inventories 360,079 289,910 Other current assets 62,761 48,324 Total current assets 1,493,689 1,657,231 Property, plant and equipment - net 313,353 298,273 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,837,156 2,311,137 Other noncurrent assets 138,799 147,757 Total assets $ 4,782,997 $ 4,414,398 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Trade accounts payable $ 178,796 $ 151,993 Accrued expenses 230,426 208,828 Short-term borrowings 41 88 Dividends payable 41,096 38,149 Total current liabilities 450,359 399,058 Long-term borrowings 1,189,828 1,044,354 Other noncurrent liabilities 469,946 430,660 Total liabilities 2,110,133 1,874,072 Shareholders' equity 2,672,796 2,540,203 Noncontrolling interest 68 123 Total equity 2,672,864 2,540,326 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,782,997 $ 4,414,398

IDEX CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 214,851 $ 172,862 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Asset impairments 226 — Depreciation and amortization 21,480 20,591 Amortization of intangible assets 24,513 20,032 Amortization of debt issuance expenses 961 976 Share-based compensation expense 13,245 13,665 Deferred income taxes (13,982) 2,421 Non-cash interest expense associated with forward starting swaps 3,275 4,284 Termination of the U.S. pension plan 9,688 — Changes in (net of the effect from acquisitions): Receivables (46,257) 34,253 Inventories (20,936) (9,529) Other current assets 125 (18,421) Trade accounts payable 22,569 (6,842) Deferred revenue 15,502 20,346 Accrued expenses 1,217 (3,084) Other - net (881) 2,659 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 245,596 254,213 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (30,593) (21,085) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (575,606) (120,839) Note receivable from collaborative partner (4,200) — Proceeds from disposal of fixed assets 242 2,114 Other - net 905 (636) Net cash flows used in investing activities (609,252) (140,446) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings under revolving credit facilities — 150,000 Proceeds from issuance of 3.0% Senior Notes — 499,100 Proceeds from issuance of 2.625% Senior Notes 499,380 — Payment of 4.5% Senior Notes — (300,000) Payment of 4.2% Senior Notes (350,000) — Payments under revolving credit facilities — (150,000) Payment of make-whole redemption premium (6,659) (6,756) Debt issuance costs (4,611) (4,166) Dividends paid (79,242) (76,498) Proceeds from stock option exercises 10,687 13,111 Repurchases of common stock — (110,342) Shares surrendered for tax withholding (5,534) (12,148) Other - net (60) (251) Net cash flows provided by financing activities 63,961 2,050 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (11,776) (2,050) Net (decrease) increase in cash (311,471) 113,767 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,025,851 632,581 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 714,380 $ 746,348

IDEX CORPORATION Company and Segment Financial Information - Reported (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, (a) Six Months Ended

June 30, (a) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fluid & Metering Technologies Net sales $ 251,277 $ 219,112 $ 494,642 $ 445,973 Operating income (b) 63,467 50,938 126,364 117,709 Operating margin 25.3 % 23.2 % 25.5 % 26.4 % EBITDA(c) $ 65,845 $ 57,829 $ 135,786 $ 129,232 EBITDA margin(c) 26.2 % 26.4 % 27.5 % 29.0 % Depreciation and amortization $ 7,953 $ 6,809 $ 15,006 $ 12,207 Capital expenditures 5,004 1,794 8,284 6,322 Health & Science Technologies Net sales $ 275,012 $ 215,668 $ 525,381 $ 439,727 Operating income (b) 75,963 48,007 142,613 100,650 Operating margin 27.6 % 22.3 % 27.1 % 22.9 % EBITDA(c) $ 88,206 $ 57,452 $ 165,714 $ 121,285 EBITDA margin(c) 32.1 % 26.6 % 31.5 % 27.6 % Depreciation and amortization $ 12,534 $ 9,917 $ 23,047 $ 20,576 Capital expenditures 9,565 4,955 18,694 10,284 Fire & Safety/Diversified Products Net sales $ 160,812 $ 127,076 $ 320,296 $ 271,400 Operating income (b) 42,797 28,837 87,357 66,874 Operating margin 26.6 % 22.7 % 27.3 % 24.6 % EBITDA(c) $ 44,594 $ 32,510 $ 93,297 $ 74,621 EBITDA margin(c) 27.7 % 25.6 % 29.1 % 27.5 % Depreciation and amortization $ 3,851 $ 3,796 $ 7,723 $ 7,555 Capital expenditures 1,390 1,310 3,159 4,194 Corporate Office and Eliminations Intersegment sales eliminations $ (1,154) $ (607) $ (2,336) $ (1,389) Operating income (b) (23,971) (17,188) (42,531) (34,698) EBITDA(c) (33,115) (23,031) (51,328) (42,005) Depreciation and amortization (d) 111 104 217 285 Capital expenditures 25 264 456 285 Company Net sales $ 685,947 $ 561,249 $ 1,337,983 $ 1,155,711 Operating income 158,256 110,594 313,803 250,535 Operating margin 23.1 % 19.7 % 23.5 % 21.7 % EBITDA(c) $ 165,530 $ 124,760 $ 343,469 $ 283,133 EBITDA margin(c) 24.1 % 22.2 % 25.7 % 24.5 % Depreciation and amortization (d) $ 24,449 $ 20,626 $ 45,993 $ 40,623 Capital expenditures 15,984 8,323 30,593 21,085

IDEX CORPORATION Company and Segment Financial Information - Adjusted (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, (a) Six Months Ended

June 30, (a) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Fluid & Metering Technologies Net sales $ 251,277 $ 219,112 $ 494,642 $ 445,973 Adjusted operating income (b)(c) 67,199 56,893 131,703 123,664 Adjusted operating margin(c) 26.7 % 26.0 % 26.6 % 27.7 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 75,870 $ 63,784 $ 147,418 $ 135,187 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 30.2 % 29.1 % 29.8 % 30.3 % Depreciation and amortization $ 7,953 $ 6,809 $ 15,006 $ 12,207 Capital expenditures 5,004 1,794 8,284 6,322 Health & Science Technologies Net sales $ 275,012 $ 215,668 $ 525,381 $ 439,727 Adjusted operating income (b)(c) 76,405 49,191 143,680 101,834 Adjusted operating margin(c) 27.8 % 22.8 % 27.3 % 23.2 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 88,648 $ 58,636 $ 166,781 $ 122,469 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 32.2 % 27.2 % 31.7 % 27.9 % Depreciation and amortization $ 12,534 $ 9,917 $ 23,047 $ 20,576 Capital expenditures 9,565 4,955 18,694 10,284 Fire & Safety/Diversified Products Net sales $160,812 $ 127,076 $ 320,296 $ 271,400 Adjusted operating income (b)(c) 42,916 29,478 87,573 67,515 Adjusted operating margin(c) 26.7 % 23.2 % 27.3 % 24.9 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 46,495 $ 33,151 $ 95,295 $ 75,262 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 28.9 % 26.1 % 29.8 % 27.7 % Depreciation and amortization $ 3,851 $ 3,796 $ 7,723 $ 7,555 Capital expenditures 1,390 1,310 3,159 4,194 Corporate Office and Eliminations Intersegment sales eliminations $(1,154) $ (607) $(2,336) $ (1,389) Adjusted operating income (b)(c) (19,406) (17,020) (37,403) (34,530) Adjusted EBITDA(c) (18,376) (14,442) (36,026) (33,416) Depreciation and amortization(d) 111 104 217 285 Capital expenditures 25 264 456 285 Company Net sales $ 685,947 $ 561,249 $1,337,983 $1,155,711 Adjusted operating income(c) 167,114 118,542 325,553 258,483 Adjusted operating margin(c) 24.4 % 21.1 % 24.3 % 22.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(c) $ 192,637 $ 141,129 $ 373,468 $ 299,502 Adjusted EBITDA margin(c) 28.1 % 25.1 % 27.9 % 25.9 % Depreciation and amortization (d) $ 24,449 $ 20,626 $ 45,993 $ 40,623 Capital expenditures 15,984 8,323 30,593 21,085 (a) Three and six month data includes the results of both the ABEL Pumps acquisition (March 2021) and the Flow MD acquisition (February 2020) in the Fluid & Metering Technologies segment from the date of acquisition. Three and six month data also includes the results of CiDRA Precision Services (March 2021) in the Health & Science Technologies segment through the date of disposition. (b) Segment operating income excludes unallocated corporate operating expenses which are included in Corporate Office and Eliminations. (c) These are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, see the reconciliation tables above. (d) Depreciation and amortization excludes amortization of debt issuance costs.

