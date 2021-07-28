checkAd

First American Financial Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 04:30  |  23   |   |   

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $650 million of its 2.40 percent senior notes due 2031. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary conditions.

The notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of the company and will rank equally in right of payment with the company’s existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness. Interest will be paid semi-annually on February 15 and August 15, beginning February 15, 2022. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include, among other possible uses, acquisitions, funding for working capital, the repayment or repurchase of short-term or long-term debt or lease obligations (including the repayment at maturity of the company’s 4.30 percent senior notes due 2023), repurchase of the company’s capital stock and other capital expenditures. The company may also use the net proceeds for temporary investments until it needs them for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for the offering may be obtained by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10179, telephone (212) 834-4533, Attention: High Grade Syndicate Desk; or by contacting Goldman, Sachs & Co., 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone (201) 793-5170, Attention: Prospectus Department. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus for the offering may also be obtained at www.sec.gov.

The notes were offered and will be sold pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release, including the closing date of the offering and the use of net proceeds from such offering, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: interest rate fluctuations; changes in the performance of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; the coronavirus pandemic and responses thereto; and other factors described in the company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, each as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

First American Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First American Financial Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the pricing of a public offering of $650 million of its 2.40 percent …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Data from Phase 2 MARIO-275 Trial in Urothelial Cancer ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Organon and ObsEva Enter Global License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Ebopiprant (OBE022), ...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CBRE To Acquire Majority Interest in and Form Strategic Partnership With Turner & Townsend
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Alibaba Group Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021
ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class ...
Air Liquide Hydrogen Activities Are Accelerating in South Korea as Demand Is Growing Fast
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Sesen Bio Announces New Appointments to its Board of Directors
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Affordability Declined for Third Month in a Row, According to First American Real House Price Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21First American Financial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Housing Supply Limiting Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21First American Financial Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21First American Title Introduces Innovative Technology Platform for Real Estate Professionals
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21First American Acquires Georgetown Title
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Pandemic Accelerated ‘Roaring 20s’ of Millennial Homeownership Demand, According to First American Homeownership Progress Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Rapid House Price Appreciation Drives Affordability Lower, According to First American Real House Price Index
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten