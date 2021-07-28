checkAd

GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021

GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021

GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021

Baden-Baden, July 28, 2021: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, is raising its profit forecast for 2021. The Board of Directors now expects a Consolidated Group net profit after taxes of between EUR 60 million and EUR 80 million, compared to the previous forecast of EUR 50 million to EUR 70 million published with the publication of the 2020 Annual Report. According to preliminary figures, Consolidated Group net profit reached EUR 32 million in the first six months
(1H 2020: EUR 33.2 million).

Based on the preliminary half-year figures for 2021, the need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing. Due to the high level of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, the Board of Directors had previously projected a higher level of risk provisioning. The main reason for the change in the assessment is the continued stable payment behaviour of customers. The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG expects this to continue in the second half of 2021. The target range for net profit in the current fiscal year was raised as a result.

For further information, please contact:

GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Director Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de 		 
 

 

About GRENKE

About GRENKE

The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.

Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

