DGAP-Adhoc GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
GRENKE AG raises profit forecast for 2021
Based on the preliminary half-year figures for 2021, the need for risk provisioning ended up decreasing. Due to the high level of uncertainty resulting from the pandemic, the Board of Directors had previously projected a higher level of risk provisioning. The main reason for the change in the assessment is the continued stable payment behaviour of customers. The Board of Directors of GRENKE AG expects this to continue in the second half of 2021. The target range for net profit in the current fiscal year was raised as a result.
For further information, please contact:
|
GRENKE AG
Anke Linnartz
Director Investor Relations
Neuer Markt 2
76532 Baden-Baden
Phone: +49 7221 5007-204
Email: investor@grenke.de
Website: www.grenke.de
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About GRENKE
The GRENKE Group (GRENKE) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, GRENKE's products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of GRENKE's activities.
Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in 33 countries and employs more than 1,800 staff (full-time equivalents) worldwide. GRENKE shares are listed in the SDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).
