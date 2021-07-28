checkAd

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Announces Agreement to Acquire Investors Bancorp, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 12:15  |  47   |   |   

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) and Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (“Investors”) announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger under which Citizens will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Investors for a combination of stock and cash.

The acquisition of Investors enhances Citizens’ banking franchise, adding an attractive middle market/small business and consumer customer base while building its physical presence in the northeast with the addition of 154 branches* located in the greater New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas and across New Jersey. The acquisition complements Citizens' recently announced acquisition of HSBC East Coast branches and national online deposits which is expected to close in first quarter 2022. The combined Citizens franchise will operate across some of the most attractive retail and commercial banking markets in the United States characterized by large and dense population centers, areas of high-income households and centers of robust business activity.

“The acquisition of Investors, following on the heels of the acquisition of HSBC’s East Coast branches, further strengthens our formidable franchise in the northeast, together adding roughly one million customers and boosting our near and long-term growth potential,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and chief executive officer of Citizens. “We are confident in our ability to successfully integrate these acquisitions, and to over time deliver the same attractive offerings to customers and strong financial performance in the New York City metro region and New Jersey as we do in other major metro areas we serve.”

“Joining Citizens, with its broad capabilities, scale and commitment to excellence in customer service opens exciting opportunities for our combined company,” said Kevin Cummings, chairman and chief executive officer of Investors. “Citizens shares Investors' deep commitment to serving customers, supporting colleagues and giving back to local communities. Our local-market expertise and personal touch will align well with Citizens’ approach and together we will drive long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

Highlights of the proposed transaction to acquire Investors:

Creates long-term shareholder value

  • Immediately accretive to EPS; given substantial synergies, expected to add approximately 6.4% to 2023 fully-diluted EPS. Combined with HSBC, transactions add 8.8% to 2023 fully-diluted EPS
  • Expected to deliver a strong internal rate of return of over 20% and an estimated return on invested capital of approximately 13%
  • Accelerates achievement of long-term financial goals; expected to improve return on tangible common equity by approximately 120 basis points and efficiency ratio by approximately 270 basis points
  • Expected to be CET1 neutral at closing
  • Modest tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 2.6% expected at close with an approximately 2.5-year earn-back

Identified cost savings and other synergies

