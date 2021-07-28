IFF Appoints Nicolas Mirzayantz President of IFF’s Nourish Division

IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Nicolas Mirzayantz, current President, Scent, has been appointed President of IFF’s Nourish division, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Mirzayantz will succeed Kathy Fortmann, current President, Nourish, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of IFF. IFF veteran and current President, Global Consumer Fragrances, Christophe de Villeplee, will assume transition into the role of President, Scent.

“We could not be more pleased to have Nicolas lead our Nourish division,” said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. “Nicolas is joining a Nourish division with a tremendous opportunity to build on significant sales momentum and strong customer interest in IFF’s differentiated portfolio and capabilities. He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, with an unparalleled ability to create a culture of innovation and deliver creative and winning solutions to our customers while consistently strengthening the business through growth and margin expansion. Nicolas has transformed our Scent division into the global fragrance leader it is today, and I am confident that he will bring to Nourish the same passion, culture of breakthrough innovation, financial prowess and commitment needed to drive continued momentum with Nourish. I also want to thank Kathy for her leadership at a pivotal time for Nourish and we wish her the best as she embarks on her next chapter.”