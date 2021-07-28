IFF Appoints Nicolas Mirzayantz President of IFF’s Nourish Division
IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced that Nicolas Mirzayantz, current President, Scent, has been appointed President of IFF’s Nourish division, effective September 1, 2021. Mr. Mirzayantz will succeed Kathy Fortmann, current President, Nourish, who has decided to pursue other opportunities outside of IFF. IFF veteran and current President, Global Consumer Fragrances, Christophe de Villeplee, will assume transition into the role of President, Scent.
“We could not be more pleased to have Nicolas lead our Nourish division,” said IFF Chairman and CEO, Andreas Fibig. “Nicolas is joining a Nourish division with a tremendous opportunity to build on significant sales momentum and strong customer interest in IFF’s differentiated portfolio and capabilities. He has been an invaluable member of our leadership team, with an unparalleled ability to create a culture of innovation and deliver creative and winning solutions to our customers while consistently strengthening the business through growth and margin expansion. Nicolas has transformed our Scent division into the global fragrance leader it is today, and I am confident that he will bring to Nourish the same passion, culture of breakthrough innovation, financial prowess and commitment needed to drive continued momentum with Nourish. I also want to thank Kathy for her leadership at a pivotal time for Nourish and we wish her the best as she embarks on her next chapter.”
Mr. Mirzayantz, who has had a 33-year career with the Company, brings decades of industry experience to his new role. During his 14-year tenure as President of the Scent division, Mr. Mirzayantz led a compound annual growth rate of approximately 5%, while continuously expanding profit margin. Previously, Mr. Mirzayantz served as Regional Manager, North America, during which he led IFF’s North American Flavors and Fragrances division.
As President, Nourish, Mr. Mirzayantz will focus on leveraging the division’s best-in-class product portfolio and world-class innovation to create unmatched solutions for customers that drive industry-leading growth. Together with an incredibly talented Nourish team, Mr. Mirzayantz will partner with customers of all sizes to shape the future of the global food and beverage experience for IFF’s stakeholders.
“Since joining IFF more than 30 years ago, I have had the privilege of working closely together with each of the Company’s divisions, including Nourish,” said Nicolas Mirzayantz, President, Scent. “The opportunity for our Nourish division is significant and I know that I will be joining an impressive, creative team that is laser-focused on delivering industry-defining solutions for our customers. I’m equally pleased to know that Scent will continue its strong momentum with Christophe. I have had the privilege to work with him for the past 22 years and I know firsthand that he has the expertise and experience necessary to successfully lead the division into the future while upholding IFF’s collaborative, innovative and purpose-driven culture.”
