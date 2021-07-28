Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Ben Stas, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following events:

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor events in August and September.

a fireside chat at the Jefferies Industrials (Virtual) Conference, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021;

a fireside chat at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials (Virtual) Conference, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021; and

a fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials (Virtual) Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Each of these events will be webcast. Registration and audio replay for these events will be available on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website: https://aqua.evoqua.com.

Additionally, Mike Doyle, Senior Process Engineer for Evoqua’s APT Segment, Alex McDonald, Director of Business Development for Evoqua’s ISS Segment, and Walt Kozlowski, Evoqua’s Director of Strategic Marketing and Sustainability, will participate on a Wastewater Reuse Panel for the Jefferies University Expert Panel Series, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations for Evoqua, will join the participants named above in virtual group discussions during these events.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

