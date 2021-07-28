checkAd

Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor events in August and September.

Ben Stas, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following events:

  • a fireside chat at the Jefferies Industrials (Virtual) Conference, beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 4, 2021;
  • a fireside chat at the Raymond James Diversified Industrials (Virtual) Conference, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 25, 2021; and
  • a fireside chat at the 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials (Virtual) Conference on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Each of these events will be webcast. Registration and audio replay for these events will be available on Evoqua’s Investor Relations website: https://aqua.evoqua.com.

Additionally, Mike Doyle, Senior Process Engineer for Evoqua’s APT Segment, Alex McDonald, Director of Business Development for Evoqua’s ISS Segment, and Walt Kozlowski, Evoqua’s Director of Strategic Marketing and Sustainability, will participate on a Wastewater Reuse Panel for the Jefferies University Expert Panel Series, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations for Evoqua, will join the participants named above in virtual group discussions during these events.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services and expertise to support industrial, municipal and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

Evoqua Water Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evoqua Water Technologies Announces Upcoming Investor Events Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced that it will participate in four upcoming investor events in August and September. Ben Stas, Evoqua’s Executive Vice President …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
OTLY ALERT: Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Oatly Group AB Class Action Lawsuit
Boston Properties Expands Its Life Sciences Growth Opportunity; Agrees to Acquire 435,000 ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Evoqua Water Technologies to Establish State-of-the-Art Sustainability and Innovation Facility in Pittsburgh
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Evoqua Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcast
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten