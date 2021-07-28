checkAd

Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 23:31  |  37   |   |   

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced a long-range variant of the Hypertruck ERX, which will be the first version brought to market. This enhanced option, which will offer 75 miles of all-electric range, will enable Hypertruck ERX equipped production trucks to qualify for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) credits by meeting California’s Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) Rule.

The Hypertruck ERX will offer more than 1,000 miles of total range, enabling freight hauling capabilities that are comparable to diesel. The innovative electric powertrain system uses an onboard generator to continually recharge the battery pack while driving, eliminating the significant range and charging infrastructure challenges that battery-only electric trucks now face. The Hypertruck ERX is also plug-in capable, allowing fleets the operational flexibility to recharge with low-cost renewable electricity from the grid.

“At Hyliion, we agree that climate protection and air quality improvement can’t wait. But, for long-haul fleet operators whose success centers around reliable freight delivery, there is no room for error as they look for viable alternatives to diesel,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “That is why Hyliion is collaborating with major truck manufacturers to offer the long-range iteration of the Hypertruck ERX and assist freight transportation fleets to achieve the critical emission reduction mandates California and other states require without compromising range, operating costs or performance.”

Taking a modular approach to the platform to meet OEM demand, address fleet needs and satisfy government mandates, the production Hypertruck ERX will be available in multiple iterations, including a reduced electric range model that will follow the release of the long-range version.

The ACT rule, approved by the California Air Resources Board in June 2020, requires Class 8 truck tractor manufacturers to sell ZEVs in California, beginning with Model Year 2024. The sale of a battery or fuel cell vehicle earns one credit towards an OEM’s ACT obligation. Based on this rule, truck manufacturers will be able to achieve up to a 75% ZEV sales credit by selling a Class 8 truck with the Hypertruck ERX electric powertrain.

Seite 1 von 3
Hyliion Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced a long-range variant of the Hypertruck ERX, which will be the first version brought to market. This enhanced …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion ...
Teva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Oatly Group ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Hyliion Holdings Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast for August 11, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.213 Top-Aktien, die du jetzt mit 1.000 Euro kaufen kannst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare