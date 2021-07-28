Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits

The Hypertruck ERX will offer more than 1,000 miles of total range, enabling freight hauling capabilities that are comparable to diesel. The innovative electric powertrain system uses an onboard generator to continually recharge the battery pack while driving, eliminating the significant range and charging infrastructure challenges that battery-only electric trucks now face. The Hypertruck ERX is also plug-in capable, allowing fleets the operational flexibility to recharge with low-cost renewable electricity from the grid.

Hyliion Holdings Corp . (NYSE: HYLN) (“Hyliion”), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 semi-trucks, today announced a long-range variant of the Hypertruck ERX, which will be the first version brought to market. This enhanced option, which will offer 75 miles of all-electric range, will enable Hypertruck ERX equipped production trucks to qualify for zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) credits by meeting California’s Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) Rule.

“At Hyliion, we agree that climate protection and air quality improvement can’t wait. But, for long-haul fleet operators whose success centers around reliable freight delivery, there is no room for error as they look for viable alternatives to diesel,” said Thomas Healy, Founder and CEO of Hyliion. “That is why Hyliion is collaborating with major truck manufacturers to offer the long-range iteration of the Hypertruck ERX and assist freight transportation fleets to achieve the critical emission reduction mandates California and other states require without compromising range, operating costs or performance.”

Taking a modular approach to the platform to meet OEM demand, address fleet needs and satisfy government mandates, the production Hypertruck ERX will be available in multiple iterations, including a reduced electric range model that will follow the release of the long-range version.

The ACT rule, approved by the California Air Resources Board in June 2020, requires Class 8 truck tractor manufacturers to sell ZEVs in California, beginning with Model Year 2024. The sale of a battery or fuel cell vehicle earns one credit towards an OEM’s ACT obligation. Based on this rule, truck manufacturers will be able to achieve up to a 75% ZEV sales credit by selling a Class 8 truck with the Hypertruck ERX electric powertrain.