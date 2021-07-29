Origin Materials Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.originmaterials.com .

Origin Materials , Inc. (“Origin,” “Origin Materials,” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGN, ORGNW), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-855-327-6838 (domestic) or +1-604-235-2082 (international). A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, +1-412-317-6671. The conference ID for the live call and pin number for the replay is 10015909. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 26, 2021.

About Origin Materials

Headquartered in West Sacramento, Origin Materials is the world's leading carbon negative materials company. Origin’s mission is to enable the world’s transition to sustainable materials. Over the past 10 years, Origin has developed a platform for turning the carbon found in inexpensive, plentiful, non-food biomass such as sustainable wood residues into useful materials while capturing carbon in the process. Origin’s patented technology platform can help revolutionize the production of a wide range of end products, including clothing, textiles, plastics, packaging, car parts, tires, carpeting, toys, and more with a ~$1 trillion addressable market. In addition, Origin’s technology platform is expected to provide stable pricing largely decoupled from the petroleum supply chain, which is exposed to more volatility than supply chains based on sustainable wood residues. Origin’s patented drop-in core technology, economics and carbon impact are supported by a growing list of major global customers and investors.

