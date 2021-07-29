checkAd

DGAP-News MBH Corporation plc appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as new Non-Executive Chairperson

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
29.07.2021, 14:08  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel
MBH Corporation plc appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as new Non-Executive Chairperson

29.07.2021 / 14:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MBH Corporation plc appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as new Non-Executive Chairperson

29 July 2021- MBH Corporation plc has announced Margaret Manning, OBE, as the designated incoming non-executive Chairperson of the MBH Board of Directors, effective 1 August 2021, as Lana Coronado steps down as existing Chairperson.

Manning, who started her career as a chartered accountant at PwC, will succeed Lana Coronado, who is set to retire to spend more time with her family after serving as Chair of the MBH Board.

Lana Coronado said: "Being part of MBH for the past year has been a rewarding experience and it has been a pleasure to partner with so many talented individuals that represent the MBH Group companies. For personal reasons I will now step down from my Chair role, but no doubt stay connected with MBH in various ways and I remain their biggest cheerleader"

Manning has previous Chairperson experience as Chair of the UK-ASEAN Business Council (UKABC) after serving as its non-executive director for 3 years. The UKABC promotes trade and investment between the UK and ASEAN working closely with government ministers and Embassies to promote UK innovation and expertise. Manning led strategic initiatives that forged strong relationships between the UK and ASEAN and was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to British exports to Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Manning commented: "It is an honour and privilege to become the new non-executive Chairperson for MBH and I look forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to pay particular thanks to Lana Coronado who made a significant positive impact in the role and with everyone that she connected with".

As an industry leading entrepreneur, Manning founded Reading Room in 1998, growing it to become one of the UK's largest digital businesses. Reading Room was awarded 'Fast growing business top 100' by The Times newspaper for 3 years running, as well as multiple industry awards. Manning led an MBI of the Singapore and Australian businesses of Reading Room Ltd in 2015 when the UK business was sold to Idox plc.

Seite 1 von 3
MBH Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MBH Corporation plc appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as new Non-Executive Chairperson DGAP-News: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel MBH Corporation plc appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as new Non-Executive Chairperson 29.07.2021 / 14:08 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MBH Corporation …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
DGAP-Adhoc: mic AG schließt Term Sheet zur Übernahme der faytech AG ab und prognostiziert bei erfolgreicher ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: CANCOM: EUR 225 million book gain from divestment of business activities in the UK and Ireland
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: CANCOM veräußert Geschäftsaktivitäten im Vereinigten Königreich und Irland und ...
EQS-Adhoc: Meyer Burger plant Erweiterung des Produktportfolios um innovative Solar-Dachziegel und erwirbt ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: Lotto24 AG; Bieter: ZEAL Network SE
DGAP-News: CANCOM: Buchgewinn von 225 Mio. Euro aus der Veräußerung der Geschäftsaktivitäten im ...
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES weiter auf Expansionskurs: Erstes Projekt ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ...
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces accounting consolidation of GCP
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:08 UhrDGAP-News: MBH Corporation plc ernennt Margaret Manning, OBE, zur neuen nicht geschäftsführenden Verwaltungsratsvorsitzenden (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
14:08 UhrDGAP-News: MBH Corporation plc ernennt Margaret Manning, OBE, zur neuen nicht geschäftsführenden Verwaltungsratsvorsitzenden
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
14:05 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Ankündigung des MBH-Verwaltungsrats (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
14:05 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Board of Directors Announcement
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
14:05 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: MBH Corporation Plc: Ankündigung des MBH-Verwaltungsrats
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
27.07.21KMU Wachstum: Wachstum und Zusammenarbeit der MBH Unternehmen
Callum Laing | Kommentare
13.07.21Nachhaltige Entwicklungsziele: MBH Corporation plc erhält Fünf-Sterne-Auszeichnung für Unterstützung nachhaltiger Entwicklungsziele (SDGs)
Callum Laing | Kommentare
01.07.21Mittelstand, Kreditmarkt: DEUTSCHE KMU SORGEN SICH ÜBER ZUGANG ZU FINANZMITTELN ANGESICHTS DES STEIGENDEN ZAHLUNGSVERZUGS
Callum Laing | Kommentare