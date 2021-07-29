MBH Corporation plc appoints Margaret Manning, OBE, as new Non-Executive Chairperson

Manning, who started her career as a chartered accountant at PwC, will succeed Lana Coronado, who is set to retire to spend more time with her family after serving as Chair of the MBH Board.

Lana Coronado said: "Being part of MBH for the past year has been a rewarding experience and it has been a pleasure to partner with so many talented individuals that represent the MBH Group companies. For personal reasons I will now step down from my Chair role, but no doubt stay connected with MBH in various ways and I remain their biggest cheerleader"



Manning has previous Chairperson experience as Chair of the UK-ASEAN Business Council (UKABC) after serving as its non-executive director for 3 years. The UKABC promotes trade and investment between the UK and ASEAN working closely with government ministers and Embassies to promote UK innovation and expertise. Manning led strategic initiatives that forged strong relationships between the UK and ASEAN and was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to British exports to Singapore and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Manning commented: "It is an honour and privilege to become the new non-executive Chairperson for MBH and I look forward to the many opportunities that lie ahead. I would like to pay particular thanks to Lana Coronado who made a significant positive impact in the role and with everyone that she connected with".



As an industry leading entrepreneur, Manning founded Reading Room in 1998, growing it to become one of the UK's largest digital businesses. Reading Room was awarded 'Fast growing business top 100' by The Times newspaper for 3 years running, as well as multiple industry awards. Manning led an MBI of the Singapore and Australian businesses of Reading Room Ltd in 2015 when the UK business was sold to Idox plc.