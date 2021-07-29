checkAd

Dynatrace Extends AIOps Capabilities to Further Support Open-Source Observability

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today customers can extend Smartscape, the Dynatrace platform’s real-time and continuously updated topology, to bring Dynatrace’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities to more open-source services, including OpenTelemetry, FluentD, and Prometheus. This expands Dynatrace’s unique ability to unify observability data and detail dependencies across all entities in dynamic, cloud-native environments. As a result, DevOps and SRE teams can easily curate and analyze data streams from any source, at scale.

According to Stephen Elliot, Group Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, at IDC, “To power digital transformation, organizations often rely on heterogeneous and highly dynamic architectures. These reflect large-scale systems performing trillions of operations for vastly different purposes across the enterprise. The complexity is enhanced by an accelerated adoption of emerging, open-source technologies, which in turn generate telemetry data that is exploding in volume, speed, and cardinality. Organizations are challenged to translate unstructured data from these environments into actionable business insights. Traditional machine learning correlation falls short because the IT landscape is not properly represented in the data models, and the cause-and-effect chain remains unclear.”

The Dynatrace platform creates and continuously updates Smartscape topology in real time to support constantly changing, modern cloud environments, which can consist of millions of entities with trillions of dependencies. The combination of this and the platform’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities puts all data from these environments – including metrics, logs, traces, as well as data from user experiences and the latest open-source standards – into actionable context. This enables teams to analyze, troubleshoot, and optimize their clouds quickly and with precision.

“As a leading insurance provider in the health, life, invest, and car space, much of our business operates digitally and at scale,” said Michael Akers, Group Monitoring Services Manager at Vitality. “To provide an exceptional service to our advisers, members, and partners, we rely on an open, multicloud architecture with interconnected applications and microservices across Kubernetes and other cloud-native platforms. Despite the complexity of our environment and the immense amount of data produced, the Dynatrace platform’s extensive observability and AIOps capabilities help ensure everything in our cloud stack works seamlessly, and all steps in our supply chain deliver the services our members need, more efficiently than ever before.”

“Driving digital transformation at enterprise-scale requires highly dynamic architectures with interconnected apps and microservices across cloud-native platforms. Custom entities and open-source data streams, which may be connected medical devices for a healthcare provider, smart containers for shipping companies, or any other business-specific and mission-critical variables, make managing these environments even more difficult,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “With this announcement, we are increasing visibility across clouds, which helps DevOps and SRE teams tame complexity, accelerate innovation, and drive better business outcomes.”

These enhancements will be generally available within 60 days. To learn more, visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace provides software intelligence to simplify cloud complexity and accelerate digital transformation. With automatic and intelligent observability at scale, our all-in-one platform delivers precise answers about the performance and security of applications, the underlying infrastructure, and the experience of all users to enable organizations to innovate faster, collaborate more efficiently, and deliver more value with dramatically less effort. That’s why many of the world’s largest enterprises trust Dynatrace to modernize and automate cloud operations, release better software faster, and deliver unrivalled digital experiences.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud? Let us show you. Visit our trial page for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

To learn more about how Dynatrace can help your business, visit www.dynatrace.com, visit our blog and follow us on Twitter @dynatrace.

Dynatrace Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dynatrace Extends AIOps Capabilities to Further Support Open-Source Observability Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today customers can extend Smartscape, the Dynatrace platform’s real-time and continuously updated topology, to bring Dynatrace’s powerful AIOps and analytics capabilities to more …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Dynatrace Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Technology Executive Steve Rowland Joins Dynatrace Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Dynatrace achieves AWS Government Competency
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Dynatrace to Report First Quarter of Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten