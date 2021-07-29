checkAd

Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast”), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles (Nasdaq:MVST), and eVersum, a high-tech vehicle OEM specializing in the design, development and build of the most purposefully engineered electric commercial vehicles for passenger transport, will join forces to develop state-of-the-art battery solutions to electrify the current and future lines of eVersum’s purpose-built, purely “eBorn,” electric vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005582/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The highly demanded eVersum eShuttle, which is the realization of a 21st century electric vehicle seeking to define its own new category in the electric shuttle bus segment, will be outfitted with a newly developed battery solution. eShuttles are modularly designed and able to comfortably transport from 15 to 50 passengers, for a variety of applications at a competitive cost.

“eVersum selected Microvast as its primary battery partner due to strategic considerations and a desire to work with a manufacturer that offers a high degree of vertical integration,” said Pete Speck, Managing Partner responsible for supplier development at eVersum.

“Such capabilities extend from core battery chemistry to R&D and production, including cathode and anode materials, electrolyte, and membrane separators, proprietary cell manufacturing, application technologies including battery management systems (BMS) and other power electronics. Using a variety of cell chemistries, from NMC to LFP to LTO, gives us maximum flexibility while applying the same physical battery packs with the possibility to connect such packs adaptively in series and/or in parallel to achieve the required voltage and energy levels,” he continued.

eShuttle is expected to be the first among several types of electric buses and special vehicles. Both companies will bring their expertise together to seize momentum as the world shifts toward electrification. The first prototype battery system has been delivered to eVersum and test-bench load simulations are being performed. The parties have agreed upon terms and are currently finalizing a framework supply agreement to memorialize the commercial relationship for the supply of battery systems estimated to total more than EUR 100 million over six years, including products manufactured at Microvast’s new European facility.

Seite 1 von 3
Microvast Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification Microvast Holdings, Inc. (“Microvast”), a leading global provider of next-generation battery technologies for commercial and specialty vehicles (Nasdaq:MVST), and eVersum, a high-tech vehicle OEM specializing in the design, development and build of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Microvast Holdings, Inc. wird an der Nasdaq unter dem Tickersymbol „MVST” geführt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten