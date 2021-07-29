Spooz, Inc. Selects TradeNavigator, Inc., as its Primary Development Partner

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. …

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. …

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. (Colorado Springs, CO) (tradenavigator.com) as its primary development partner. TN provides trading platform frameworks for stocks, ETFs and other securities, bonds, futures, mutual funds, options, cryptocurrencies, and other exchange listed assets., and other high-performance products which TN licenses and customizes to meet the exacting requirements of its clients. When management made the decision to revive Spooz they agreed on at least two underlying principles: 1) the Spooz plan would incorporate the most expedient and efficient manner to achieve revenues, and 2) it would design its operations to be modular and would limit its development operations to automated algorithmic trading systems. "The Spooz/ TN relationship fits perfectly into our strategic growth model", stated Paul Strickland, the Spooz CEO. "As an example, I already have a prototype of the SpoozParadigm Pro platform running on my desktop," he added.