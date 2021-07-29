checkAd

Spooz, Inc. Selects TradeNavigator, Inc., as its Primary Development Partner

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. …

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. (Colorado Springs, CO) (tradenavigator.com) as its primary development partner. TN provides trading platform frameworks for stocks, ETFs and other securities, bonds, futures, mutual funds, options, cryptocurrencies, and other exchange listed assets., and other high-performance products which TN licenses and customizes to meet the exacting requirements of its clients.

When management made the decision to revive Spooz they agreed on at least two underlying principles: 1) the Spooz plan would incorporate the most expedient and efficient manner to achieve revenues, and 2) it would design its operations to be modular and would limit its development operations to automated algorithmic trading systems. "The Spooz/ TN relationship fits perfectly into our strategic growth model", stated Paul Strickland, the Spooz CEO. "As an example, I already have a prototype of the SpoozParadigm Pro platform running on my desktop," he added.

The initial Spooz product will be designed and customized for the Company by TN and will be one of the fastest and feature rich in the world. The "SpoozParadigm Pro" platform will be targeted at professional, commercial, institutional and experienced traders, hedgers and brokers. Spooz will also provide services to its clients for complex algorithmic trading and hedging system development. It is planned that TN will develop a web-based version of SpoozParadigm to address the retail market segment with a fast, technically advanced and fully featured algorithmic development platform at economical price points.

SpoozParadigm Pro will include a number of new generation electronic analysis and trade execution features:

  • 64-bit Software which dramatically increases processor speeds over and beyond identifiable existing competitors
  • Real-time Quote Screens
  • Charting with fully customizable technical indicators and other extensive market analytics including the ability to easily and quickly develop custom indicators
  • Ability to create custom symbols that may represent weighted baskets of stocks, spreads, options combinations, indicators, etc.
  • Portfolio Tracking and Account Management
  • One-click Manual Trade Execution
  • Continuous Automated Algorithmic Trading 24 hours a day 5 full days a week
  • Real-time trade simulator
  • Stock Screeners are totally customizable
  • Programmable Alerts (audible, email, text, etc.)
  • Other system development tools such as a brute force and genetic back testing engine, walk-forward analysis and other sophisticated statistical tests.
  • A full complement of pre-built, but customizable, algorithm and indicator libraries.
  • A scripting language that can be utilized by non-programmers to write their own custom indicators and algorithms that will be marketed under the brand "SpoozScript."
  • SpoozParadigm features blazing computational speeds which are not affected by hardware or internet traffic or outages (server-side systems only) Note: SpoozParadigm will calculate a complex algorithm in 30 nanoseconds, or, 30 billionths of a second. We know of no other competitive product source that has the capability of achieving those computational speeds. Moreover, the SpoozParadigm platform will support high-frequency trading (HFT) if servers are advantageously collocated near targeted exchange matching engines.
  • Global connectivity for stocks, futures, options, cryptocurrencies and Forex.

About Spooz, Inc. - a developer, marketer, and seller of electronic trading, market analysis, and trading decision support software solutions. The Company will offer technology to perform complex analysis, monitoring, and electronic trade execution functions, including algorithmic trading. Spooz software solutions will be used in the trading of futures, options on futures, stocks, stock options, mutual funds, cash bonds, currencies, Forex, cryptocurrencies and other exchange listed financial derivatives and instruments.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spooz, Inc. Selects TradeNavigator, Inc., as its Primary Development Partner CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SPOOZ, INC. (OTC PINK:SPZI) ("Spooz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its engagement of TradeNavigator, Inc. ("TN") a wholly owned subsidiary of Genesis Financial Technologies, Inc. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...