ReposiTrak Introduces Corporate Social Responsibility Program Management & Reporting Solutions

ReposiTrak Inc., the industry leader in supplier compliance and quality management, is introducing a new series of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program solutions designed to help organizations attract, vet, onboard and manage suppliers for diversity and environmentally sustainable/ethical sourcing. The new solutions are being introduced as more companies expand CSR sourcing programs, resulting in the enormous burden of collecting documents and certifications from suppliers to substantiate claims and sourcing practices.

These new capabilities help users streamline the challenges of CSR program management by establishing baselines and tracking progress on sourcing and spend goals. This is accomplished by automating the process of recruiting, vetting and onboarding new suppliers, and the document management for validating the claims of existing suppliers.

“Meaningful CSR programs are about setting and achieving sourcing and spend goals that align with a company’s diversity and sustainability values.” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Unfortunately, many companies don’t even have an accurate list of their current suppliers so baselining and goal-setting for CSR goals is practically impossible. ReposiTrak can automate spend tracking by vetting and validating new and existing suppliers based on their claims and status, cross-referenced to financial reporting for an accurate view of spend performance toward published CSR goals.”

The new CSR features are based on ReposiTrak’s industry leading supplier management solutions for corporate compliance, food safety and risk management. The platform now offers expanded supplier management features, including critical spend tracking and progress report tracking that support a more automated, goal-oriented and measurable approach to a CSR strategy. The new automated features reduce time-consuming CSR program management across industry segments, including food, apparel, beauty & personal care, hardware and housewares.

Linking a network of 105,000 facilities across 100 countries on a collaborative, user-friendly data platform to share critical safety, regulatory and compliance documents, ReposiTrak helps thousands of companies collect, automate, manage and troubleshoot their supplier compliance documentation and verification requirements to continuously enhance the safety and transparency of their brands.

“Before ReposiTrak, the retail industry had a major blind spot for supplier safety and compliance behaviors, which we have helped to solve for a major portion of the supply chain,” continued Fields. “We can now bring that same level of visibility and accountability to supplier diversity and environmental/sustainable sourcing, and at the same time dramatically reduce the significant administrative workload that these programs require.”

As the most trusted quality, safety and compliance solutions provider in the industry, ReposiTrak is exclusively endorsed by leading trade associations and certification bodies including FMI–The Food Industry Association, SQFI, ROFDA and QCS.

For more information on ReposiTrak’s CSR program management solutions, go to https://repositrak.com/compliance-management/corporate-social-responsi ... or call 888-842-5465.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak, Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG), provides retailers, suppliers and public sector agencies with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements; enhance operational controls; source and discover new vendors; and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families—compliance and risk management, supply chain solutions and MarketPlace sourcing—ReposiTrak’s cloud-based platform’s integrated applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact.

Disclaimer

