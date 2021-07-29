Enpro to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and James Gentile, vice president of investor relations. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, www.enproindustries.com.

