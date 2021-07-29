checkAd

Stride Lowers Financial Hurdles for College-Bound Black Students with College Scholarships

Today Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced the 22 recipients of the first-ever We Stand Together College Scholarship. In total, the scholarships will award up to $250,000 to cover tuition and other expenses for the 2021-2022 academic year at the higher education institutions of the recipients choosing. Two of the recipients will receive $25,000 each to attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

“Now, more than ever, the world needs young people to help us chart a positive path forward,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride. “Whether we’re talking about the ongoing pandemic, movements for social justice, or adjusting to our ‘new normal,’ each of us has a role to play in making our communities better. My hope is that, through this scholarship, these students will get us all closer to that goal.”

Collectively, this first cohort of recipients comes from 10 states and have been accepted to Howard University, University of Washington, Berklee College of Music, Penn State, and more. The We Stand Together College Scholarship was open to students attending schools powered by Stride K12 who identify as Black or African American, and recipients were chosen based on factors including academic achievement, demonstrated leadership, educational and career goals, and financial need.

The We Stand Together College Scholarship was launched as part of Stride’s multi-year $10 million investment to improve access to education for underserved learners of all ages. Previous We Stand Together Scholarships include the K12 Private Academy Scholarship, which in February awarded 47 students with tuition-free full-time enrollment at K12 Private Academy and the Galvanize Scholarship, which in April awarded four scholarships for tuition-free enrollment in the Hack Reactor Software Engineering Immersive bootcamp.

Additional commitments to equity and inclusion include developing socially conscious legal and law enforcement career pathways of study, interactive courses on the history of systemic racism, expanding the number of Black teachers employed by Stride.

More information on Stride’s commitments to equity in education can be found at https://www.stridelearning.com/responsibility-inclusion.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

