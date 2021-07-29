checkAd

Median Technologies Appoints Jean-Christophe Montigny as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 17:45   

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) today announces the appointment of Jean-Christophe Montigny as Chief Financial Officer. He will be a member of Median’s executive committee.

Jean-Christophe Montigny succeeds Bernard Reymann, who is stepping down after more than 8 years with the Company.

“We are very happy that Jean-Christophe Montigny is joining our company. His experience in supporting the growth of companies such as Median as well as in preparing for a listing on the NASDAQ are decisive factors for our company. Jean-Christophe will be key for the next milestones in Median's stock market and financial history, "said Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median Technologies. “We would also like to sincerely thank Bernard Reymann for his daily involvement and for more than 8 years as CFO of Median. Bernard was very active in the development of our company and supported all stages after our IPO in 2011. We warmly wish him the best of luck and success in his new personal endeavors”.

“I am very honored to join Median, a company recognized in the field of artificial intelligence linked to health, and enthusiastic about the idea of being able to support this high-level team in a new expansion, innovation, and value creation cycle for the benefit of patients”, adds Jean-Christophe Montigny.

Jean-Christophe Montigny joins Median Technologies with more than 25 years of management committee experience, in large group subsidiaries and SMEs with high growth potential financed by venture capital and the stock market, in particular on the Euronext Growth market.

Jean-Christophe Montigny was particularly involved in the development and acceleration of international growth, in particular, of Biophytis SA, of which he was the financial director and deputy managing director from 2009 to 2019, and for which he steered the listing on Euronext Growth and the preparation phase for listing on the NASDAQ.

Jean-Christophe holds an engineering degree from Agroparistech and is a graduate of the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po, Paris).

Jean-Christophe took up his position on July 12, 2021 as a member of the executive committee of Median and under the direct responsibility of Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label “Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on the Euronext Growth market. FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), listed on the Enternext PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

