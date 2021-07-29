checkAd

Veolia Environnement Availability of the 2021 Half-Yearly Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 19:48  |  14   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces the 2021 half-yearly financial report was filed on July, 29 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”).

This document is available on Veolia website at:

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Veolia Environment SA!
Long
Basispreis 25,14€
Hebel 9,66
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 29,63€
Hebel 9,35
Ask 0,18
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee

A hard copy of the French version of this document is also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Veolia Environnement Availability of the 2021 Half-Yearly Financial Report Regulatory News: Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces the 2021 half-yearly financial report was filed on July, 29 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”). This document is available on Veolia …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Humana Ranks #1 for Customer Satisfaction for Mail Order for Four Consecutive Years in J.D. Power ...
Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
CytRx Highlights Preliminary Results of Cohort C of QUILT 88, a Phase 2 Pancreatic Cancer Trial ...
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Altria Reports 2021 Second-Quarter and First-Half Results; Narrows 2021 Full-Year Earnings Guidance
Coeur Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrVeolia Environnement: Very Strong Growth of H1 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21A Quarter of the Members of Veolia's Executive Committee (ExCom) Will Be From Suez as of the Closing Date of the Merger Between the Two Groups
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Availability of the Information Relating in Particular to the Legal Financial and Accounting Characteristics of Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21The French Stock Exchange Authority (AMF) Declares Veolia's Proposed Takeover Bid for Suez Compliant
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Availability of the Offer Document Prepared by Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Half-Year Liquidity Contract Statement for VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Veolia Speeds up the Development of Its Water Business in Japan by Signing off the Operation of Miyagi Water and WasteWater Concession Project
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce Next-generation Biofuels
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.07.21Veolia Environnement: Information Relating to the Total Number of Voting Rights Forming the Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten