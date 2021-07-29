Veolia Environnement Availability of the 2021 Half-Yearly Financial Report
Regulatory News:
Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces the 2021 half-yearly financial report was filed on July, 29 2021 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers or “AMF”).
This document is available on Veolia website at:
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
https://www.veolia.com/fr/groupe/finance/information-reglementee
A hard copy of the French version of this document is also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005991/en/Veolia Environnement Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: VEOLIA, WKN 501451, Ein klarer KAUF
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare