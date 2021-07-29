Vocera Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“We just completed the strongest second quarter in the company’s history,” said Brent Lang, Chairman and CEO of Vocera. “The strength was broad based across our business, with large hospital system wins driving software growth. We believe our solution is a rising priority for hospitals, and our market leadership position is translating into consistent, excellent performance.”

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today reported total revenue of $56.2 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 19% compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Second quarter of 2021 financial highlights include:

Total revenue of $56.2 million, up 19% compared to $47.3 million last year

GAAP net loss of $(2.3) million compared to $(3.5) million last year

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.6 million compared to $5.7 million last year

Deferred revenue and backlog was $218.4 million as of June 30, 2021, an increase of 71% over last year. When excluding contributions from recently acquired companies, deferred revenue and backlog grew 45% year-over-year.

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $56.2 million, an increase of 19% compared to last year.

(in thousands) Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 % change Product revenue Device $ 16,256 $ 17,100 (4.9 ) % Software 12,088 6,851 76.4 Total product $ 28,344 $ 23,951 18.3 % Service revenue Subscription and support $ 22,641 $ 18,994 19.2 % Professional services and training 5,195 4,402 18.0 Total service 27,836 23,396 19.0 % Total revenue $ 56,180 $ 47,347 18.7 %

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 64.5%, compared to 63.2% in the second quarter of 2020.

Three months ended June 30, 2021 2020 Gross margin Product 73.4 % 67.8 % Service 55.5 58.6 Total gross margin 64.5 % 63.2 % Non-GAAP gross margin Product 76.8 % 68.6 % Service 60.4 62.5 Total non-GAAP gross margin 68.7 % 65.6 %

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $(2.3) million, or $(0.07) per share, compared to GAAP net loss of $(3.5) million, or $(0.11) per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Three months ended June 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Net loss $ (2,282 ) $ (3,468 ) Net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 5,428 $ 2,529 Non-GAAP diluted net income per share $ 0.15 $ 0.08 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,558 $ 5,726

Deferred revenue as of June 30, 2021 was $62.6 million compared to $64.7 million as of December 31, 2020. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $291.9 million as of June 30, 2021 compared to $230.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

2021 Guidance

The Company has increased its 2021 guidance for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and GAAP loss per share. Revenue is expected to be in a range of $221.0 million and $231.0 million and GAAP loss per share between $(0.68) and $(0.50). The Company expects non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be between $0.49 and $0.59 and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to be between $29.0 million and $34.0 million.

FY’21 (in millions except per share amounts) Low High Revenue $ 221.0 $ 231.0 Loss per share $ (0.68 ) $ (0.50 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.59 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.0 $ 34.0

Non-GAAP Income Tax Expense

Starting April 1, 2021, the Company changed the calculation of its non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance of non-GAAP financial measures and has applied such change to all periods presented. The Company’s current and deferred income tax expense is commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using a non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company uses annual projected tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision, and excludes the direct impact of stock-based compensation, intangible amortization expenses and acquisition related expenses. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate.

The change will not affect the company’s non-GAAP income before income taxes, actual cash tax payments, or cash flows, but will result in higher non-GAAP provision for income taxes. The Company, however, does not expect to pay substantial taxes on a GAAP basis in the U.S. and certain other foreign jurisdictions for the foreseeable future due to its net operating loss carryforward balances.

Conference Call Information

Vocera Communications will host a conference call at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) today, July 29, 2021, to discuss the Company’s results.

A free, live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of the company’s website at investors.vocera.com.

The call also can be accessed by dialing +1 844-200-6205, or +1 646-904-5544 for international callers, and using the access code 421803.

A replay of the call will be archived after the event at investors.vocera.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical in nature are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on limited information currently available to us and our management's expectations, which are inherently subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Actual events or results may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statement due to various factors, including but not limited to, potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, changes in regulations in the U.S. and other countries; the effects on government and commercial hospital customers of the federal budget and budgetary uncertainty; changes in healthcare insurance coverage and consumers’ utilization of healthcare and hospital services; our ability to achieve and maintain profitability; the demand for our various solutions in the healthcare and other markets; our lengthy and unpredictable sales cycle; our ability to offer high-quality services and support for our solutions; our ability to achieve anticipated strategic or financial benefits from our acquisitions; our ability to acquire the sole and limited source hardware and software components of our solutions; our ability to obtain the required capacity and product quality from our contract manufacturers; our ability to develop and introduce new solutions and features to existing solutions and to manage our growth; the impact of tax law reform on us or our customers; and the other factors described in our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our filings with the SEC are available on the Investors section of the Company’s web site at www.vocera.com. The financial and other information contained in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in our filings with the SEC. Our operating results for any historical period, including the second quarter of 2021, are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods. This press release speaks only as of its date. We assume no obligation to update the information in this press release, to revise any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons therefor. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements.

Computational Guidance on Earnings Per Share Estimates

Accounting principles require that EPS be computed based on the weighted average shares outstanding (“basic”), and also assuming the issuance of potentially issuable shares (such as those subject to stock options, convertible notes, etc.) if those potentially issuable shares would reduce EPS (“diluted”).

The number of shares related to options and similar instruments included in diluted EPS is based on the “Treasury Stock Method” prescribed in Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) ASC Topic 260, Earnings Per Share (“FASB ASC Topic 260”). This method assumes a theoretical repurchase of shares using the proceeds of the respective stock option exercise at a price equal to the issuer’s average stock price during the related earnings period. Accordingly, the number of shares includable in the calculation of diluted EPS in respect of stock options and similar instruments is dependent on this average stock price and will increase as the average stock price increases.

Starting January 1, 2021, the number of shares includable in the calculation of diluted EPS in respect of convertible senior notes is based on the “If Converted” method prescribed in FASB ASC Topic 260. This method assumes the conversion or exchange of these securities for shares of common stock. In determining if convertible securities are dilutive, the interest savings (net of tax) subsequent to an assumed conversion are added back to net earnings. The shares related to a convertible security are included in diluted EPS only if EPS as otherwise calculated is greater than the interest savings, net of tax, divided by the shares issuable upon exercise or conversion of the instrument. Accordingly, the calculation of diluted EPS for these instruments is dependent on the level of net earnings.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Our management evaluates the Company’s results and makes operating decisions using various GAAP and non-GAAP measures. In addition to our GAAP results, we also consider non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin for products and for services, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP diluted income/(loss) per share, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other expense, net and non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes. We also present Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that we reconcile to net income/(loss). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for the corresponding financial measure derived in accordance with GAAP. We present the non-GAAP measures because we consider them to be important supplemental information for our investors for analyzing our performance, core operating results and trends. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures included with this press release.

Our non-GAAP gross margins, non-GAAP net income/(loss), non-GAAP diluted income/(loss) per share, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP other expense, net, non-GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes, and Adjusted EBITDA are exclusive of certain items to facilitate management’s review of the comparability of our core operating results on a period-to-period basis because such items are not related to our ongoing core operating results as viewed by management. We define our “core operating results” as those revenues recorded in a particular period and the expenses incurred within that period that directly drive operating income in that period. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making operating decisions because, in addition to meaningful supplemental information regarding operating performance, the measures give us a better understanding of how we should invest in research and development, fund infrastructure growth and evaluate the effectiveness of marketing strategies. In calculating the above non-GAAP results, management specifically adjusted for the following excluded items:

a) Stock-based compensation expense impact. We recognize equity plan-related compensation expenses, which represent the fair value of all share-based payments to employees, including grants of employee stock options and restricted stock units as non-GAAP adjustments in each period.

b) Amortization of acquired intangibles. We acquired certain companies in 2021, 2020, 2016, and 2014, and booked intangible assets related to these acquisitions. The amortization of these acquired intangible assets is excluded from non-GAAP net income because it is not related to ongoing controllable management decisions and because it is non-cash in nature.

c) Acquisition related expenses. In addition to the amortization of acquired intangibles mentioned above, we also adjust for certain acquisition-related expenses that we may incur including (i) professional service fees and (ii) transition costs. Professional service fees include third party costs related to the acquisition, such as due diligence costs, accounting fees, legal fees, valuation services and commissions, if any. Transition costs include retention payments and other transitional employee costs treated as compensation expense as well as the change in the fair value of contingent consideration payments payable to the selling shareholders. We consider such costs and adjustments as highly variable in amount and frequency, being significantly impacted by the timing and size of any acquisitions. By excluding acquisition-related costs and adjustments from our non-GAAP measures, management can better focus on the organic continuing operations of our baseline and acquired businesses.

d) Income tax effects. Starting April 1, 2021, we changed the calculation of our non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s current and deferred income tax expense is commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using a non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. We use the annual projected tax rate in computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision, and exclude the direct impact of stock-based compensation, intangible amortization expenses and acquisition related expenses. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate.

Management adjusts for the above items because management believes that, in general, these items possess one or more of the following characteristics: their magnitude and timing are largely outside of the Company’s control; they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course; they are unusual and we do not expect them to occur in the ordinary course of business; or they are non-operational, or non-cash expenses involving stock award grants.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is warranted for several reasons:

a) Such non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional analytical tool for understanding our financial performance by excluding the impact of items which may obscure trends in the core operating results of the business;

b) These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate comparisons to the operating results of other companies commonly compared to us, which use similar financial measures to supplement their GAAP results, thus enhancing the perspective of investors who wish to utilize such comparisons in their analysis of our performance; and

c) These non-GAAP financial measures are employed by our management in their own evaluation of performance and are utilized in financial and operational decision-making processes, such as budget planning and forecasting.

Set forth below are additional reasons why share-based compensation expense is excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures:

a) While share-based compensation constitutes one of our ongoing and recurring expenses, it is not an expense that requires cash settlement by us. We therefore exclude these charges for purposes of evaluating core operating results. Thus, our non-GAAP measurements are presented exclusive of stock-based compensation expense to assist management and investors in evaluating our core operating results.

b) We present share-based payment compensation expense in our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures on a pre-tax basis because the exact tax differences related to the timing and deductibility of share-based compensation are dependent upon the trading price of our common stock and the timing and exercise by employees of their stock options. As a result of these timing and market uncertainties, the tax effect related to share-based compensation expense would be inconsistent in amount and frequency and is therefore excluded from our non-GAAP results.

As stated above, we present non-GAAP financial measures because we consider them to be important supplemental measures of performance. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our GAAP results. In the future, we expect to incur expenses similar to certain of the non-GAAP adjustments described above and expect to continue reporting non-GAAP financial measures excluding such items. Some of the limitations in relying on non-GAAP financial measures are:

Our stock options, restricted stock units, performance based restricted stock units, and stock purchase plans are important components of incentive compensation arrangements and will be reflected as expenses in our GAAP results for the foreseeable future; and

Other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, limiting their usefulness as a comparative measure.

Pursuant to the requirements of SEC Regulation G, a detailed reconciliation between our non-GAAP and GAAP financial results is set forth in the financial tables referred to above, and linked to, this press release. Investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information strictly as a supplement to the GAAP results for the respective periods.

About Vocera:

The mission of Vocera Communications, Inc. is to improve the lives of healthcare professionals, patients, and families. Founded in 2000, Vocera provides solutions that help protect and connect team members, simplify workflows, increase efficiency, enhance quality of care and safety, and humanize the healthcare experience. More than 2,300 facilities worldwide, including nearly 1,900 hospitals and healthcare facilities, have selected Vocera solutions to enable their workforce to communicate and collaborate with co-workers and engage with patients and families. Mobile workers can choose the right device for their role or task, including smartphones or one of the company’s wearable communication devices, and use voice commands to easily reach people by name, role, or group. The hands-free Vocera Smartbadge was named to TIME’s list of the 100 Best Inventions of 2020. The Vocera Platform can integrate with more than 150 clinical and operational systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, ventilators, physiological monitors, and more. In addition to healthcare, Vocera solutions are found in aged care facilities, veterinary hospitals, schools, luxury hotels, retail stores, power facilities, and more. Visit www.vocera.com to learn more, and follow @VoceraComm on Twitter.

Vocera and the Vocera logo are trademarks of Vocera Communications, Inc. registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other trademarks appearing in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Vocera Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Product $ 28,344 $ 23,951 $ 50,952 $ 41,801 Service 27,836 23,396 53,896 46,219 Total revenue 56,180 47,347 104,848 88,020 Cost of revenue Product 7,541 7,710 14,497 14,074 Service 12,383 9,694 23,210 20,217 Total cost of revenue 19,924 17,404 37,707 34,291 Gross profit 36,256 29,943 67,141 53,729 Operating expenses Research and development 12,006 9,349 22,356 18,381 Sales and marketing 18,425 15,998 36,095 32,961 General and administrative 9,064 6,923 16,339 13,314 Total operating expenses 39,495 32,270 74,790 64,656 Loss from operations (3,239 ) (2,327 ) (7,649 ) (10,927 ) Interest income 295 913 641 2,033 Interest expense (794 ) (2,308 ) (1,571 ) (4,582 ) Other income (expense), net 1,544 210 (1,002 ) (381 ) Loss before income taxes (2,194 ) (3,512 ) (9,581 ) (13,857 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (88 ) 44 (334 ) (81 ) Net loss $ (2,282 ) $ (3,468 ) $ (9,915 ) $ (13,938 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.44 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average shares used to compute net loss per share Basic 34,485 32,152 33,790 31,945 Diluted 34,485 32,152 33,790 31,945

Vocera Communications, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,480 $ 34,976 Short-term investments 251,428 195,227 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 36,596 45,653 Other receivables 6,473 6,170 Inventories 8,602 10,159 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,208 6,317 Total current assets 350,787 298,502 Property and equipment, net 6,848 8,103 Intangible assets, net 22,906 12,788 Goodwill 94,846 69,168 Deferred commissions 14,854 12,293 Other long-term assets 7,876 5,967 Total assets $ 498,117 $ 406,821 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,219 $ 3,127 Accrued payroll and other current liabilities 24,757 23,195 Deferred revenue, current 52,065 54,785 Total current liabilities 80,041 81,107 Deferred revenue, long-term 10,490 9,948 Convertible senior notes, net 258,285 124,376 Other long-term liabilities 7,396 10,374 Total liabilities 356,212 225,805 Stockholders' equity 141,905 181,016 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 498,117 $ 406,821

Vocera Communications, Inc. Three months ended June 30, 2021 Stock Acquisition (In thousands) GAAP compensation Intangible related Total Non-GAAP 2021 expense (a) amortization (b) expense (c) adjustments 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Unaudited) Revenue Product $ 28,344 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 28,344 Service 27,836 — — — — 27,836 Total revenue 56,180 — — — — 56,180 Cost of revenue Product 7,541 243 722 — 965 6,576 Service 12,383 1,152 — 207 1,359 11,024 Total cost of revenue 19,924 1,395 722 207 2,324 17,600 Gross profit $ 36,256 $ 1,395 $ 722 $ 207 $ 2,324 $ 38,580 Stock Acquisition (In thousands) GAAP compensation Intangible related Total Non-GAAP 2021 expense (a) amortization (b) expense (c) adjustments 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Research and development $ 12,006 $ 1,233 $ — $ 235 $ 1,468 $ 10,538 Sales and marketing 18,425 2,432 551 206 3,189 15,236 General and administrative 9,064 2,063 39 1,568 3,670 5,394 Total operating expenses $ 39,495 $ 5,728 $ 590 $ 2,009 $ 8,327 $ 31,168

(a) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. (b) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of acquisitions in 2021, 2020, 2016, and 2014 in non-cash expense. (c) This adjustment reflects the costs associated with acquisitions in 2021 and 2020.

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Stock Intangible (In thousands) GAAP compensation amortization Total Non-GAAP 2020 expense (a) (b) adjustments 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Unaudited) Revenue Product $ 23,951 $ — $ — $ — $ 23,951 Service 23,396 — — — 23,396 Total revenue 47,347 — — — 47,347 Cost of revenue Product 7,710 201 — 201 7,509 Service 9,694 913 — 913 8,781 Total cost of revenue 17,404 1,114 — 1,114 16,290 Gross profit $ 29,943 $ 1,114 $ — $ 1,114 $ 31,057 Stock Intangible (In thousands) GAAP compensation amortization Total Non-GAAP 2020 expense (a) (b) adjustments 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Research and development $ 9,349 $ 1,023 $ — $ 1,023 $ 8,326 Sales and marketing 15,998 1,961 268 2,229 13,769 General and administrative 6,923 2,268 39 2,307 4,616 Total operating expenses $ 32,270 $ 5,252 $ 307 $ 5,559 $ 26,711

(a) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. (b) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of acquisitions in 2016 in non-cash expense.

Vocera Communications, Inc. Six months ended June 30, 2021 Stock Intangible Acquisition (In thousands) GAAP compensation amortization related Total Non-GAAP 2021 expense (a) (b) expense (c) adjustments 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Unaudited) Revenue Product $ 50,952 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 50,952 Service 53,896 — — — — 53,896 Total revenue 104,848 — — — — 104,848 Cost of revenue Product 14,497 435 1,025 — 1,460 13,037 Service 23,210 2,044 — 207 2,251 20,959 Total cost of revenue 37,707 2,479 1,025 207 3,711 33,996 Gross profit $ 67,141 $ 2,479 $ 1,025 $ 207 $ 3,711 $ 70,852 Stock Intangible Acquisition (In thousands) GAAP compensation amortization related Total Non-GAAP 2021 expense (a) (b) expense (c) adjustments 2021 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Research and development $ 22,356 $ 2,233 $ — $ 680 $ 2,913 $ 19,443 Sales and marketing 36,095 4,757 1,040 502 6,299 29,796 General and administrative 16,339 4,516 78 1,673 6,267 10,072 Total operating expenses $ 74,790 $ 11,506 $ 1,118 $ 2,855 $ 15,479 $ 59,311

(a) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. (b) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of acquisitions in 2021, 2020, 2016, and 2014 in non-cash expense. (c) This adjustment reflects the costs associated with the acquisition in 2021 and 2020.

Six months ended June 30, 2020 Stock Intangible (In thousands) GAAP compensation amortization Total Non-GAAP 2020 expense (a) (b) adjustments 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit (Unaudited) Revenue Product $ 41,801 $ — $ — $ — $ 41,801 Service 46,219 — — — 46,219 Total revenue 88,020 — — — 88,020 Cost of revenue Product 14,074 363 11 374 13,700 Service 20,217 1,724 — 1,724 18,493 Total cost of revenue 34,291 2,087 11 2,098 32,193 Gross profit $ 53,729 $ 2,087 $ 11 $ 2,098 $ 55,827 Stock Intangible (In thousands) GAAP compensation amortization Total Non-GAAP 2020 expense (a) (b) adjustments 2020 Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Research and development $ 18,381 $ 1,989 $ — $ 1,989 $ 16,392 Sales and marketing 32,961 3,821 537 4,358 28,603 General and administrative 13,314 4,310 78 4,388 8,926 Total operating expenses $ 64,656 $ 10,120 $ 615 $ 10,735 $ 53,921

(a) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of non-cash stock-based compensation expense. (b) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of acquisitions in 2016 and 2014 in non-cash expense.

Vocera Communications, Inc. Non-GAAP Net income and net income per share and Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (2,282 ) $ (3,468 ) $ (9,915 ) $ (13,938 ) Add back: Stock compensation expense 7,123 6,366 13,985 12,207 Acquisition related expenses 2,216 — 3,062 — Other (income) expense, net (a) (1,672 ) — 761 — Interest income (290 ) (904 ) (631 ) (2,017 ) Interest expense 794 2,308 1,571 4,582 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,581 1,468 4,587 2,801 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 88 (44 ) 334 81 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 8,558 $ 5,726 $ 13,754 $ 3,716 GAAP net loss $ (2,282 ) $ (3,468 ) $ (9,915 ) $ (13,938 ) Add back: Stock compensation expense 7,123 6,366 13,985 12,207 Intangible amortization 1,312 307 2,143 626 Acquisition related expenses 2,216 — 3,062 — Other (income) expense, net (a) (1,672 ) — 761 — (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (b) (1,269 ) (676 ) (1,740 ) 286 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 5,428 $ 2,529 $ 8,296 $ (819 ) Add interest expense of convertible senior notes, net of tax 635 — 1,257 — Numerator for non-GAAP EPS calculation $ 6,063 $ 2,529 $ 9,553 $ (819 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic $ 0.18 $ 0.08 $ 0.28 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.08 $ 0.24 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Basic 34,485 32,152 33,790 31,945 Diluted 40,465 32,430 40,148 31,945

(a) This adjustment reflects the accounting impact of the quarterly valuation reassessment of contingent consideration resulting from the 2020 acquisition of $(1.7) million and $(1.3) million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively and the induced conversion expense from repurchasing our 2023 Notes of $2.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (b) Starting April 1, 2021, the Company changed the calculation of its non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s current and deferred income tax expense is commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using a non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. The Company uses annual projected tax rate in its computation of the non-GAAP income tax provision, and excludes the direct impact of stock-based compensation, intangible amortization expenses and acquisition related expenses.

Vocera Communications, Inc. Future guidance for operating results (In millions, except per share amounts) Reconciliation for GAAP to Non-GAAP for net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share Year ending December 31, 2021 Low High Revenue $ 221.0 $ 231.0 GAAP net loss (23.2 ) (17.2 ) Stock compensation expense 32.0 31.0 Intangible amortization expense 5.4 5.4 Acquisition and restructuring expense 4.6 4.6 Other income 1.9 1.9 Income tax expense (3.3 ) (4.4 ) Total adjustments 40.6 38.5 Non-GAAP net income $ 17.4 $ 21.3 Add interest expense of convertible senior notes, net of tax 2.6 2.6 Numerator for non-GAAP EPS calculation $ 20.0 $ 23.9 Weighted average shares Basic - GAAP 34.3 34.3 Diluted 40.7 40.7 GAAP loss per share: Basic $ (0.68 ) $ (0.50 ) Diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.50 ) Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.59

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA Year ending December 31, 2021 Low High Non-GAAP net income $ 17.4 $ 21.3 Interest expense, net 2.0 2.0 Depreciation expense 5.4 5.3 Provision for income taxes 4.2 5.4 Total adjustments 11.6 12.7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.0 $ 34.0

