Weingarten Realty Reports Second Quarter Results

Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) announced today the results of its operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The supplemental financial package with additional information can be found on the Company's website under the Investor Relations tab.

Net income attributable to common shareholders (“Net Income”) for the second quarter was $0.10 per diluted share (hereinafter “per share”) compared to $0.09 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and $0.22 per share in the first quarter of 2021;

Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders ("Core FFO") for the quarter was $0.50 per share compared to $0.34 per share in the second quarter of 2020 and $0.48 per share in the first quarter of 2021;

Cash collections of rent and billable expenses were 97% of the total billed for the second quarter;

Dispositions in the quarter were $15.1 million bringing the year-to-date total to $70.9 million; and,

During the quarter, the Company signed a definitive merger agreement with Kimco Realty Corporation (“Kimco”) to create the premier open-air shopping center and mixed-use real estate company with 559 properties primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets in the United States. The merger is currently scheduled to close on August 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of both Kimco’s and the Company’s shareholders. Subsequent to quarter-end, a special cash distribution of $0.69 per common share was declared which is payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 28, 2021. The special distribution is being paid in connection with the anticipated merger with Kimco and to satisfy the REIT taxable income distribution requirements. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s payment of the special distribution adjusts the cash consideration to be paid by Kimco at the closing of the merger from $2.89 per share to $2.20 per share, and does not affect the payment of the share consideration of 1.408 newly issued shares of common stock of Kimco for each WRI common share owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

Financial Results

The Company reported Net Income of $12.7 million or $0.10 per share for the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $11.4 million or $0.09 per share for the same period in 2020. Revenue increased $0.16 per share due to a reduction in COVID related reserves and the initial write-offs of receivables for cash basis tenants. This increase was also enhanced by contributions to NOI from both our 2020 acquisitions and new development projects. This increase has been offset by an increase in expenses related to the merger of $.07 per share, as well as reductions of net income due to lower gain ($.06) on sale of property from the Company’s disposition program and a decrease in capitalized interest as new development projects approach completion.

The decrease in net income when compared to the prior quarter was due primarily to costs related to the merger of $0.07 per share and a reduction of gain on sale of property of $0.07 per share. Offsetting these decreases were higher revenues.

Year-to-date, Net Income was $40.7 million or $0.32 per share for 2021 compared to $64.0 million or $0.50 per share for 2020.

Funds From Operations attributable to common shareholders in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts definition (“NAREIT FFO”) was $56.0 million or $0.43 per share for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $43.9 million or $0.34 per share for the second quarter of 2020. Included in NAREIT FFO is $8.4 million of transaction costs and other expenses related to the pending merger with Kimco.

Core FFO was $64.4 million or $0.50 per share for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $43.9 million or $0.34 for the second quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of Net Income to NAREIT FFO and Core FFO is included herein.

Operating Results

For the period ending June 30, 2021, the Company’s operating highlights were as follows:

Q2 2021 YTD 2021 Occupancy (Signed Basis): Occupancy - Total 93.9 % Occupancy - Small Shop Spaces 89.6 % Occupancy - Same Property Portfolio 94.0 % Same Property Net Operating Income, with redevelopments 24.1 % 10.6 % Rental Rate Growth - Total: 2.1 % 3.5 % New Leases 2.1 % 4.8 % Renewals 2.2 % 3.0 % Leasing Transactions: Number of New Leases 89 167 New Leases - Annualized Revenue (in millions) $ 8.1 $ 14.0 Number of Renewals 104 217 Renewals - Annualized Revenue (in millions) $ 8.8 $ 22.7

A reconciliation of Net Income to SPNOI is included herein.

Weingarten Realty Investors (in thousands, except per share amounts) Financial Statements Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Rentals, net $ 119,770 $ 95,813 $ 238,091 $ 203,863 Other 2,895 2,322 5,945 5,624 Total Revenues 122,665 98,135 244,036 209,487 Operating Expenses: Depreciation and amortization 40,022 37,627 78,578 74,283 Operating 22,767 19,978 46,054 43,138 Real estate taxes, net 16,285 15,733 33,020 30,741 Impairment loss 122 — 447 44 General and administrative 11,691 12,920 22,295 15,227 Total Operating Expenses 90,887 86,258 180,394 163,433 Other Income (Expense): Interest expense, net (17,303 ) (15,776 ) (33,922 ) (30,378 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (4,713 ) 5,293 (3,059 ) (535 ) Gain on sale of property 480 7,898 9,611 21,474 Total Other Expense (21,536 ) (2,585 ) (27,370 ) (9,439 ) Income Before Income Taxes and Equity in Earnings of Real Estate Joint Ventures and Partnerships 10,242 9,292 36,272 36,615 Provision for Income Taxes (86 ) (343 ) (324 ) (515 ) Equity in Earnings of Real Estate Joint Ventures and Partnerships, net 4,285 3,428 8,372 30,525 Net Income 14,441 12,377 44,320 66,625 Less: Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (1,749 ) (1,009 ) (3,591 ) (2,635 ) Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders -- Basic $ 12,692 $ 11,368 $ 40,729 $ 63,990 Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders -- Diluted $ 12,692 $ 11,368 $ 40,729 $ 63,990 Earnings Per Common Share -- Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.32 $ 0.50 Earnings Per Common Share -- Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.32 $ 0.50

Weingarten Realty Investors (in thousands) Financial Statements June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS ASSETS Property $ 4,187,531 $ 4,246,334 Accumulated Depreciation (1,193,095 ) (1,161,970 ) Investment in Real Estate Joint Ventures and Partnerships, net 362,132 369,038 Unamortized Lease Costs, net 161,040 174,152 Accrued Rent, Accrued Contract Receivables and Accounts Receivable, net 70,039 81,016 Cash and Cash Equivalents 73,344 35,418 Restricted Deposits and Escrows 11,702 12,338 Other, net 209,080 205,074 Total Assets $ 3,881,773 $ 3,961,400 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Debt, net $ 1,786,962 $ 1,838,419 Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses 95,979 104,990 Other, net 218,369 217,489 Total Liabilities 2,101,310 2,160,898 Commitments and Contingencies — — EQUITY Common Shares of Beneficial Interest 3,876 3,866 Additional Paid-In Capital 1,763,163 1,755,770 Net Income Less Than Accumulated Dividends (155,730 ) (128,813 ) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (11,947 ) (12,050 ) Shareholders' Equity 1,599,362 1,618,773 Noncontrolling Interests 181,101 181,729 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,881,773 $ 3,961,400

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain aspects of our key performance indicators are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these measures along with our Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") financial statements in order to evaluate our operating results. Management believes these additional measures provide users of our financial information additional comparable indicators of our industry, as well as, our performance.

Funds from Operations Attributable to Common Shareholders

The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") defines NAREIT FFO as net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of certain real estate assets (including: depreciable real estate with land, land, development property and securities), changes in control of real estate equity investments, and interests in real estate equity investments and their applicable taxes, plus depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment of certain real estate assets and in substance real estate equity investments, including our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships. The Company calculates NAREIT FFO in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition.

Management believes NAREIT FFO is a widely recognized measure of REIT operating performance, which provides our shareholders with a relevant basis for comparison among other REITs. Management uses NAREIT FFO as a supplemental internal measure to conduct and evaluate our business because there are certain limitations associated with using GAAP net income by itself as the primary measure of our operating performance. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets in accordance with GAAP implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, management believes that the presentation of operating results for real estate companies that uses historical cost accounting is insufficient by itself. There can be no assurance that NAREIT FFO presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

The Company also presents Core FFO as an additional supplemental measure as it is more reflective of the core operating performance of our portfolio of properties. Core FFO is defined as NAREIT FFO excluding charges and gains related to non-cash, non-operating assets and other transactions or events that hinder the comparability of operating results. Specific examples of items excluded from Core FFO include, but are not limited to, gains or losses associated with the extinguishment of debt or other liabilities and transactional costs associated with unsuccessful development activities.

NAREIT FFO and Core FFO should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. NAREIT FFO and Core FFO do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

NAREIT FFO and Core FFO is calculated as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,692 $ 11,368 $ 40,729 $ 63,990 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 39,841 37,520 78,256 73,995 Depreciation and amortization of real estate of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships 4,145 4,322 8,306 8,119 Impairment of properties and real estate equity investments 122 — 447 44 (Gain) on sale of property, investment securities and interests in real estate equity investments (429 ) (7,903 ) (9,526 ) (21,477 ) (Gain) on dispositions of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships (7 ) (1,044 ) (31 ) (23,416 ) Provision for income taxes (1) — — 20 — Noncontrolling interests and other (2) (634 ) (652 ) (1,190 ) (1,227 ) NAREIT FFO – basic 55,730 43,611 117,011 100,028 Income attributable to operating partnership units 302 241 703 769 NAREIT FFO – diluted 56,032 43,852 117,714 100,797 Adjustments for Core FFO: Contract terminations — — — 340 Merger costs 8,411 — 8,411 — Other 1 — 1 — Core FFO – diluted $ 64,444 $ 43,852 $ 126,126 $ 101,137 FFO weighted average shares outstanding – basic 126,600 127,242 126,559 127,552 Effect of dilutive securities: Share options and awards 1,039 861 1,096 899 Operating partnership units 1,409 1,432 1,419 1,432 FFO weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 129,048 129,535 129,074 129,883 NAREIT FFO per common share – basic $ 0.44 $ 0.34 $ 0.92 $ 0.78 NAREIT FFO per common share – diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.34 $ 0.91 $ 0.78 Core FFO per common share – diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.34 $ 0.98 $ 0.78

___________________

(1) The applicable taxes related to gains and impairments of operating and non-operating real estate assets. (2) Related to gains, impairments and depreciation on operating properties and unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, where applicable.

Same Property Net Operating Income

Management considers SPNOI an important additional financial measure because it reflects only those income and expense items that are incurred at the property level and when compared across periods, reflects the impact on operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. The Company calculates this most useful measurement by determining its proportional share of SPNOI from all owned properties, including the Company’s share of SPNOI from unconsolidated joint ventures and partnerships, which cannot be readily determined under GAAP measurements and presentation. Although SPNOI (see page 1 of the supplemental disclosure regarding this presentation and limitations thereof) is a widely used measure among REITs, there can be no assurance that SPNOI presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs. Additionally, the Company does not control these unconsolidated joint ventures and partnerships, and the assets, liabilities, revenues or expenses of these joint ventures and partnerships, as presented, do not represent its legal claim to such items.

Properties are included in the SPNOI calculation if they are owned and operated for the entirety of the most recent two fiscal year periods, except for properties for which significant redevelopment or expansion occurred during either of the periods presented, and properties that have been sold. While there is judgment surrounding changes in designations, management moves new development and redevelopment properties once they have stabilized, which is typically upon attainment of 90% occupancy. A rollforward of the properties included in the Company’s same property designation is as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Beginning of the period 145 142 Properties added: Acquisitions — 6 Properties removed: Dispositions (1 ) (4 ) End of the period 144 144

The Company calculates SPNOI using net income attributable to common shareholders excluding net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, other income (expense), income taxes and equity in earnings of real estate joint ventures and partnerships. Additionally to reconcile to SPNOI, the Company excludes the effects of property management fees, certain non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue and the related reversal of such amounts upon early lease termination, depreciation and amortization, impairment losses, general and administrative expenses and other items such as lease cancellation income, environmental abatement costs, demolition expenses and lease termination fees. Consistent with the capital treatment of such costs under GAAP, tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other direct leasing costs are excluded from SPNOI. A reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders to SPNOI is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 12,692 $ 11,368 $ 40,729 $ 63,990 Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,749 1,009 3,591 2,635 Provision for income taxes 86 343 324 515 Interest expense, net 17,303 15,776 33,922 30,378 Property management fees 947 829 2,128 1,907 Depreciation and amortization 40,022 37,627 78,578 74,283 Impairment loss 122 — 447 44 General and administrative 11,691 12,920 22,295 15,227 Other (1) 98 79 149 167 Less: Gain on sale of property (480 ) (7,898 ) (9,611 ) (21,474 ) Equity in earnings of real estate joint ventures and partnership interests, net (4,285 ) (3,428 ) (8,372 ) (30,525 ) Interest and other expense (income), net 4,713 (5,293 ) 3,059 535 Other (2) (4,517 ) 866 (9,860 ) 3,991 Adjusted income 80,141 64,198 157,379 141,673 Less: Adjusted income related to consolidated entities not defined as same property and noncontrolling interests (7,395 ) (5,970 ) (13,872 ) (12,321 ) Add: Pro rata share of unconsolidated entities defined as same property 6,487 5,603 12,873 12,014 Same Property Net Operating Income $ 79,233 $ 63,831 $ 156,380 $ 141,366

___________________

(1) Other includes items such as environmental abatement costs, demolition expenses and lease termination fees. (2) Other consists primarily of straight-line rentals, lease cancellation income and fee income primarily from real estate joint ventures and partnerships.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate

NAREIT defines EBITDAre as net income computed in accordance with GAAP, plus interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization and impairment of depreciable real estate and in substance real estate equity investments; plus or minus gains or losses from sales of certain real estate assets and interests in real estate equity investments; and adjustments to reflect our share of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships for these items. The Company calculates EBITDAre in a manner consistent with the NAREIT definition.

As mentioned above, NAREIT FFO is a widely recognized measure of REIT operating performance which provides our shareholders with a relevant basis for comparing earnings performance among other REITs based upon the unique capital structure of each REIT. However as a basis of comparability that is independent of a company's capital structure, management believes that since EBITDA is a widely known and understood measure of performance, EBITDAre will represent an additional supplemental non-GAAP performance measure that will provide investors with a relevant basis for comparing REITs. There can be no assurance that EBITDAre as presented by the Company is comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs.

The Company also presents Core EBITDAre as an additional supplemental measure as it is more reflective of the core operating performance of our portfolio of properties. Core EBITDAre is defined as NAREIT EBITDAre excluding charges and gains related to non-cash and non-operating transactions and other events that hinder the comparability of operating results. Specific examples of items excluded from Core EBITDAre include, but are not limited to, gains or losses associated with the extinguishment of debt or other liabilities, and transactional costs associated with unsuccessful development activities. EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre should not be considered as alternatives to net income or other measurements under GAAP as indicators of operating performance or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of liquidity. EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre do not reflect working capital changes, cash expenditures for capital improvements or principal payments on indebtedness.

EBITDAre and Core EBITDAre is calculated as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre): Net income $ 14,441 $ 12,377 $ 44,320 $ 66,625 Interest expense, net 17,303 15,776 33,922 30,378 Provision for income taxes 86 343 324 515 Depreciation and amortization of real estate 40,022 37,627 78,578 74,283 Impairment loss on operating properties and real estate equity investments 122 — 447 44 Gain on sale of property and investment securities (1) (480 ) (7,903 ) (9,613 ) (21,477 ) EBITDAre adjustments of unconsolidated real estate joint ventures and partnerships, net (2) 4,535 4,195 9,170 (13,442 ) Total EBITDAre 76,029 62,415 157,148 136,926 Adjustments for Core EBITDAre: Contract terminations — — — 340 Merger costs 8,411 — 8,411 — Other 1 — 1 — Total Core EBITDAre $ 84,441 $ 62,415 $ 165,560 $ 137,266

___________________

(1) Includes a $.4 million and $.5 million gain on sale of non-operating assets for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, and a $.1 million gain on sale of non-operating assets for both the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. (2) Includes a $1.0 million and $23.4 million gain on sale of property for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

