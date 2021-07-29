Premier Financial Corp. Announces Solid Second Quarter Results and Core Loan Growth
Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) (“Premier” or the “Company”) today announced 2021 second quarter results. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $29.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. The prior year’s results include the impact of $2.1 million of acquisition-related charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which had an after-tax cost of $1.7 million or $0.04 per diluted common share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $72.4 million, or $1.94 per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The six-month year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (“UCFC”) on January 31, 2020, with the prior year’s provision expense of $48.2 million that included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share. The first half of 2021 included a provision recovery of $10.9 million, which had an after-tax benefit of $8.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the prior year’s six-month results include the impact of $13.6 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $11.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first half of 2020 were $38.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share.
“Results for the second quarter reflect the continued economic resurgence of our business and consumer clients across all markets,” said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. “The Premier team drove excellent new business generation and delivered solid loan growth during the quarter in our core commercial, consumer and residential mortgage business lines. Household deposits remain high, debt levels have improved and a double-digit increase in debit card and ATM revenue suggests that our clients are more confident and well on their way to a brighter future.”
Business client support efforts
As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans equaled $14.8 million. To date, Premier Bank has recognized $13.0 million as loan interest income, including $2.8 million and $6.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Additionally, a total of $349.6 million in loans have been extinguished to date, including $178.4 million and $293.2 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
Beginning in January 2021, Premier Bank participated in the second round of PPP lending and made 2,229 loans for a total of $193.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total gross fees for these loans were $7.8 million and Premier Bank has recognized $0.4 million and $0.6 million in loan interest income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.
Net interest income up compared to second quarter of 2020
Net interest income of $56.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 was up from $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year’s second quarter was attributable to growth in interest-earning assets, PPP fees and a 53% decrease in average costs of funds. Net interest margin was 3.34% for the second quarter of 2021, down from 3.43% in the first quarter of 2021, and down from 3.51% in the second quarter of 2020. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2021, down 14 basis points from 3.73% in the first quarter of 2021. Total cost of funds decreased 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 to 0.26% from 0.31% in the first quarter of 2021 while the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 basis points to 0.36% from 0.42%. The 2021 second quarter results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $1.3 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.3 million of accretion, which combined added 9 basis points of net interest margin. The second quarter results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $3.95 million on average balances of $378.5 million, which increased net interest margin by 5 basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin would be 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.34% for the second quarter of 2020.
“We are pleased by the quarter’s net interest income growth that was driven by core loan growth across the board and diligent efforts to reduce our deposit funding costs,” said Small. “We anticipate the current, robust deposit environment will be with us for the foreseeable future along with a corresponding expanded securities portfolio. In this difficult rate environment, we will continue to prioritize delivering income growth while taking steps to maintain margins.”
Non-interest income down from second quarter of 2020
Premier’s non-interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $17.5 million compared with $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total mortgage banking income decreased to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. While total mortgage loan production has been consistently strong compared to prior year, gains have declined due to compressed margins, a lower saleable mix and less favorable marks on the in-process portfolio. Mortgage loan servicing revenue of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 was consistent with $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights decreased to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Premier also had a negative change in the valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing assets of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a negative adjustment of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This item closely follows the trend in USTN-10, which declined 29 basis points during the quarter to 1.45% at June 30, 2021.
For the second quarter of 2021, service fees and other charges were $6.3 million, up 12% from $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher ATM and interchange related fees. Revenues from insurance commissions, wealth management and BOLI were generally consistent with prior year totaling $6.5 million in second quarter 2021 compared to $6.6 million in second quarter 2020. Securities gains were $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $2,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $1.3 million non-recurring settlement payment this quarter.
“Residential mortgage new business activity for the quarter continued at the accelerated pace experienced over the past few quarters,” said Small. “However, mortgage banking income for the quarter was tempered by a higher percentage of the new business being held in portfolio, tighter pricing and unfavorable marks for the sizable in-process portfolio generated by the very robust production activity of the past two quarters. As we closed the quarter, the percentage of salable business began returning to expected levels, in-process loans were trending down and pricing stabilized leaving us better positioned for the remainder of the year.”
Core non-interest expenses up from second quarter of 2020
Total non-interest expense was $38.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $38.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, or up from $35.9 million excluding $2.1 million of acquisition related charges. Compensation and benefits increased to $21.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Data processing cost was $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Amortization of intangibles was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Other non-interest expense was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 partly due to higher costs related to ATM and interchange volumes, loan volumes and travel and entertainment costs.
Credit quality
Non-performing assets totaled $41.3 million, or 0.54% of assets, at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $49.4 million at March 31, 2021, but an increase from $40.0 million at June 30, 2020. Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $5.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $7.9 million at June 30, 2020. Loan delinquencies increased to $9.9 million, or 0.2% of loans, at June 30, 2021, from $9.5 million at March 31, 2021, but decreased from $11.0 million at June 30, 2020.
The 2021 second quarter results include net loan recoveries of $0.2 million and a total provision credit of $3.9 million compared with net loan recoveries of $0.8 million and a total provision expense of $3.0 million for the same period in 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2021, or 1.41% excluding PPP loans, compared with 1.37% at March 31, 2021, or 1.49% excluding PPP loans, and 1.62%, or 1.76% excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020. The continued economic improvement from the 2020 pandemic-related downturn led to the year-over-year decrease in the provision expense and allowance percentage. As of June 30, 2021, Premier Bank had no commercial loan pandemic-related deferrals, down from $32.4 million at March 31, 2021, and only one retail loan for $13,000, down from $3.4 million at March 31, 2021.
“We are delighted with this quarter’s improved asset quality, which included a 16% reduction in non-performing assets,” said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. “These enhancements along with a second consecutive quarter of recoveries and an even better economic forecast led to a further reduction in our reserve levels. We committed to supporting our clients during the pandemic through our COVID deferral program and are glad to see that they are confident and gaining momentum with essentially all now back in return-to-pay status.”
Year to date results
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $72.4 million, or $1.94 per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Results for the first half of 2020 included five months of income and expenses from UCFC compared to six months in 2021. The year-over-year comparison is also substantially impacted by the prior year’s provision expense of $48.2 million, which included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share. The first half of 2021 included a provision credit of $10.9 million, which had an after-tax benefit of $8.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the prior year’s results include the impact of $13.6 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $11.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first half of 2020 were $38.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share.
Net interest income was $113.1 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $99.8 million in the first six months of 2020. Average interest-earning assets increased to $6.71 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to $5.56 billion in the first six months of 2020. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 3.39%, down 24 basis points from the 3.63% margin reported in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. For the first six months of 2021, interest income includes $2.6 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.7 million of accretion, which combined added 10 basis points of net interest margin. The results in the first half of 2021 also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $9.0 million on average balances of $406.8 million, which increased net interest margin by 7 basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.22% for the first half of 2021 compared to 3.48% for the first half of 2020.
Non-interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $43.8 million compared to $37.0 million during the same period of 2020. Service fees and other charges were $11.8 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $10.8 million during the same period of 2020. Mortgage banking income was $12.7 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $10.7 million during the same period of 2020. Insurance commissions were $8.9 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $9.2 million for the same period of 2020. Wealth management income was $3.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $2.9 million during the same period of 2020. Securities gains were $2.8 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to a loss of $2,000 for the same period in 2020. Approximately $2.0 million of the gain was related to the sale of securities where the Company took advantage of pricing to realize gains and reinvested in a mix of new securities that will generate the higher income over the next three years. The other $0.8 million was related to unrealized gains on our trading securities due to the improved market for these financial institution equities. BOLI income increased to $2.0 million in the first half of 2021, including $0.3 million of claim gains, compared to $1.6 million and no claim gains in the first half of 2020. Other non-interest income for the first half of 2021 was $2.3 million compared to $1.6 million in 2020.
Non-interest expense was $77.2 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $80.3 million, or $66.7 million excluding acquisition-related charges, for the same period of 2020. Compensation and benefits expense was $43.0 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $37.2 million during the same period of 2020. Expenses also included net increases of $1.0 million for occupancy, FDIC insurance premiums, financial institution taxes, data processing and amortization of intangibles and $3.5 million for other expenses.
Total assets at $7.59 billion
Total assets at June 30, 2021, were $7.59 billion compared to $7.53 billion at March 31, 2021, and $7.01 billion at June 30, 2020. Gross loans receivable (including loans held for sale) were $5.55 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $5.68 billion at March 31, 2021, and $5.62 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, gross loans receivable decreased $70.2 million from a year ago due to a $147.2 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $77.0 million organically, or 1.5% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased $113.2 million from June 30, 2020, to 2021, or 3.4%, despite a $45.4 million decrease in lines of credit. Securities at June 30, 2021, were $1.29 billion compared to $932.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $567.5 million at June 30, 2020. Also, at June 30, 2021, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $345.1 million compared to $346.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $351.7 million at June 30, 2020, with the decrease attributable to intangibles amortization.
Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were $6.29 billion compared with $6.35 billion at March 31, 2021, and $5.76 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, total deposits grew $0.53 billion organically, or 9.2% from a year ago.
Total stockholders’ equity was $1.03 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $998.2 million at March 31, 2021, and $941.0 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the prior year was primarily due to net earnings. The Company also completed the repurchase of 126,366 common shares for $3.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, 1,834,434 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company’s existing authorization.
Dividend to be paid August 27
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.0 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on July 28, 2021. Premier has approximately 37,179,000 common shares outstanding.
Financial Statements and Highlights Follow-
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|(in thousands)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|Cash and amounts due from depository institutions
|
$
|
63,790
|
|
$
|
79,593
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
67,718
|
|
|
79,673
|
|
|
131,508
|
|
|
159,266
|
|Available-for sale, carried at fair value
|
|
1,279,128
|
|
|
736,654
|
|Trading securities, carried at fair value
|
|
12,945
|
|
|
1,090
|
|Securities investments
|
|
1,292,073
|
|
|
737,744
|
|Loans
|
|
5,348,400
|
|
|
5,491,240
|
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
|
(71,367
|
)
|
|
(82,079
|
)
|Loans, net
|
|
5,277,033
|
|
|
5,409,161
|
|Loans held for sale
|
|
199,070
|
|
|
221,616
|
|Mortgage servicing rights
|
|
18,041
|
|
|
13,153
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
|
23,459
|
|
|
25,434
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|
|
12,747
|
|
|
16,026
|
|Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
|
145,919
|
|
|
144,784
|
|Office properties and equipment
|
|
56,259
|
|
|
58,665
|
|Real estate and other assets held for sale
|
|
45
|
|
|
343
|
|Goodwill
|
|
317,948
|
|
|
317,948
|
|Core deposit and other intangibles
|
|
27,140
|
|
|
30,337
|
|Other assets
|
|
92,478
|
|
|
77,257
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
7,593,720
|
|
$
|
7,211,734
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|
$
|
1,649,664
|
|
$
|
1,597,262
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
4,641,795
|
|
|
4,450,579
|
|Total deposits
|
|
6,291,459
|
|
|
6,047,841
|
|Advances from FHLB and PPPLF
|
|
105,000
|
|
|
-
|
|Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
84,913
|
|
|
84,860
|
|Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance
|
|
19,474
|
|
|
21,748
|
|Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
|
5,613
|
|
|
5,350
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
59,558
|
|
|
69,659
|
|Total Liabilities
|
|
6,566,017
|
|
|
6,229,458
|
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred stock
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common stock, net
|
|
306
|
|
|
306
|
|Additional paid-in-capital
|
|
689,785
|
|
|
689,390
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
10,953
|
|
|
15,004
|
|Retained earnings
|
|
410,153
|
|
|
356,414
|
|Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(83,494
|
)
|
|
(78,838
|
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,027,703
|
|
|
982,276
|
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$
|
7,593,720
|
|
$
|
7,211,734
|
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Premier Financial Corp.
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|Interest Income:
|Loans
|
$
|
55,772
|
|
$
|
58,796
|
|
$
|
113,338
|
|
$
|
110,256
|
|Investment securities
|
|
4,994
|
|
|
2,923
|
|
|
8,674
|
|
|
5,641
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|
42
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
309
|
|FHLB stock dividends
|
|
56
|
|
|
651
|
|
|
115
|
|
|
766
|
|Total interest income
|
|
60,864
|
|
|
62,449
|
|
|
122,235
|
|
|
116,972
|
|Interest Expense:
|Deposits
|
|
3,559
|
|
|
7,435
|
|
|
7,723
|
|
|
15,206
|
|FHLB advances and other
|
|
12
|
|
|
516
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
1,523
|
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
674
|
|
|
179
|
|
|
1,369
|
|
|
452
|
|Notes Payable
|
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
24
|
|Total interest expense
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
8,145
|
|
|
9,104
|
|
|
17,205
|
|Net interest income
|
|
56,619
|
|
|
54,304
|
|
|
113,131
|
|
|
99,767
|
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
|
|
(3,631
|
)
|
|
1,868
|
|
|
(11,145
|
)
|
|
45,655
|
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments
|
|
(288
|
)
|
|
1,107
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
2,565
|
|Total provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
|
2,975
|
|
|
(10,882
|
)
|
|
48,220
|
|Net interest income after provision
|
|
60,538
|
|
|
51,329
|
|
|
124,013
|
|
|
51,547
|
|Non-interest Income:
|Service fees and other charges
|
|
6,282
|
|
|
5,614
|
|
|
11,751
|
|
|
10,797
|
|Mortgage banking income
|
|
2,157
|
|
|
9,868
|
|
|
12,691
|
|
|
10,716
|
|Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
234
|
|Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities
|
|
1,469
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
1,985
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|Gain (loss) on trading securities
|
|
(808
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
802
|
|
|
-
|
|Insurance commissions
|
|
4,059
|
|
|
4,005
|
|
|
8,940
|
|
|
9,160
|
|Wealth management income
|
|
1,566
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
3,322
|
|
|
2,893
|
|Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance
|
|
859
|
|
|
838
|
|
|
2,028
|
|
|
1,619
|
|Other non-interest income
|
|
1,961
|
|
|
890
|
|
|
2,301
|
|
|
1,597
|
|Total Non-interest Income
|
|
17,545
|
|
|
23,015
|
|
|
43,820
|
|
|
37,014
|
|Non-interest Expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|
|
21,046
|
|
|
19,575
|
|
|
43,044
|
|
|
37,160
|
|Occupancy
|
|
3,837
|
|
|
4,128
|
|
|
7,949
|
|
|
7,859
|
|FDIC insurance premium
|
|
522
|
|
|
411
|
|
|
1,420
|
|
|
903
|
|Financial institutions tax
|
|
1,177
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
2,367
|
|
|
1,950
|
|Data processing
|
|
3,334
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
|
6,716
|
|
|
6,845
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|
1,575
|
|
|
1,809
|
|
|
3,197
|
|
|
3,054
|
|Acquisition related charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,099
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,585
|
|Other non-interest expense
|
|
6,884
|
|
|
5,041
|
|
|
12,485
|
|
|
8,937
|
|Total Non-interest Expense
|
|
38,375
|
|
|
37,984
|
|
|
77,178
|
|
|
80,293
|
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
39,708
|
|
|
36,360
|
|
|
90,655
|
|
|
8,268
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
8,323
|
|
|
7,303
|
|
|
18,274
|
|
|
1,693
|
|Net Income (Loss)
|
$
|
31,385
|
|
$
|
29,057
|
|
$
|
72,381
|
|
$
|
6,575
|
|Earnings (loss) per common share:
|Basic
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|Average Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
37,276
|
|
|
37,290
|
|
|
37,274
|
|
|
34,484
|
|Diluted
|
|
37,358
|
|
|
37,323
|
|
|
37,351
|
|
|
34,526
|
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
% change
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
% change
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (2)
|
$
|
61,134
|
|
$
|
62,705
|
|
(2.5
|
)
|
$
|
122,742
|
|
$
|
117,479
|
|
4.5
|
|Interest expense
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
8,145
|
|
(47.9
|
)
|
|
9,104
|
|
|
17,205
|
|
(47.1
|
)
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (2)
|
|
56,889
|
|
|
54,560
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
113,638
|
|
|
100,274
|
|
13.3
|
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
|
2,975
|
|
(231.7
|
)
|
|
(10,882
|
)
|
|
48,220
|
|
(122.6
|
)
|Core provision (benefit) for credit losses (4)
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
|
2,975
|
|
(231.7
|
)
|
|
(10,882
|
)
|
|
22,271
|
|
(148.9
|
)
|Investment securities gains (losses)
|
|
661
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
NM
|
|
|
2,787
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
NM
|
|Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
|
|
16,884
|
|
|
23,017
|
|
(26.6
|
)
|
|
41,033
|
|
|
37,016
|
|
10.9
|
|Non-interest expense
|
|
38,375
|
|
|
37,984
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
77,178
|
|
|
80,293
|
|
(3.9
|
)
|Core non-interest expense (4)
|
|
38,375
|
|
|
35,885
|
|
6.9
|
|
|
77,178
|
|
|
66,708
|
|
15.7
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
8,323
|
|
|
7,303
|
|
14.0
|
|
|
18,274
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
979.4
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
31,385
|
|
|
29,057
|
|
8.0
|
|
|
72,381
|
|
|
6,575
|
|
1,000.9
|
|Core net income (4)
|
|
31,385
|
|
|
30,715
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
72,381
|
|
|
38,185
|
|
89.6
|
|Tax equivalent adjustment (2)
|
|
270
|
|
|
256
|
|
5.5
|
|
|
507
|
|
|
507
|
|
-
|
|At Period End
|Assets
|
|
7,593,720
|
|
|
7,013,811
|
|
8.3
|
|Earning assets
|
|
6,920,008
|
|
|
6,345,655
|
|
9.1
|
|Loans
|
|
5,348,400
|
|
|
5,457,238
|
|
(2.0
|
)
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
|
71,367
|
|
|
88,555
|
|
(19.4
|
)
|Deposits
|
|
6,291,459
|
|
|
5,759,843
|
|
9.2
|
|Stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,027,703
|
|
|
940,968
|
|
9.2
|
|Average Balances
|Assets
|
|
7,549,531
|
|
|
7,005,783
|
|
7.8
|
|
|
7,444,791
|
|
|
6,185,668
|
|
20.4
|
|Earning assets
|
|
6,806,275
|
|
|
6,247,037
|
|
9.0
|
|
|
6,709,348
|
|
|
5,559,542
|
|
20.7
|
|Loans
|
|
5,495,782
|
|
|
5,389,805
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
5,562,379
|
|
|
4,862,410
|
|
14.4
|
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
6,454,731
|
|
|
5,963,127
|
|
8.2
|
|
|
6,365,441
|
|
|
5,232,503
|
|
21.7
|
|Deposits
|
|
6,339,673
|
|
|
5,490,986
|
|
15.5
|
|
|
6,265,394
|
|
|
4,872,267
|
|
28.6
|
|Stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,006,757
|
|
|
932,793
|
|
7.9
|
|
|
989,800
|
|
|
858,894
|
|
15.2
|
|Stockholders’ equity / assets
|
|
13.34
|
%
|
|
13.31
|
%
|
0.2
|
|
|
13.30
|
%
|
|
13.89
|
%
|
(4.2
|
)
|Per Common Share Data
|Net Income (Loss)
|Basic
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
7.7
|
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
921.1
|
|Diluted
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
0.78
|
|
7.7
|
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
0.19
|
|
921.1
|
|Core diluted (4)
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
2.4
|
|
|
1.94
|
|
|
1.11
|
|
74.8
|
|Dividends Paid
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
13.6
|
|Market Value:
|High
|
$
|
33.97
|
|
$
|
20.11
|
|
68.9
|
|
$
|
35.90
|
|
$
|
31.95
|
|
12.4
|
|Low
|
|
27.76
|
|
|
12.95
|
|
114.4
|
|
|
22.23
|
|
|
11.50
|
|
93.3
|
|Close
|
|
28.41
|
|
|
17.67
|
|
60.8
|
|
|
28.41
|
|
|
17.67
|
|
60.8
|
|Common Book Value
|
|
27.64
|
|
|
25.23
|
|
9.6
|
|
|
27.64
|
|
|
25.23
|
|
9.6
|
|Tangible Common Book Value (1)
|
|
18.36
|
|
|
15.80
|
|
16.2
|
|
|
18.36
|
|
|
15.80
|
|
16.2
|
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000s)
|
|
37,178
|
|
|
37,296
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|
|
37,178
|
|
|
37,296
|
|
(0.3
|
)
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2)
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
(4.8
|
)
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
|
3.63
|
%
|
(6.6
|
)
|Return on average assets
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
0.21
|
%
|
833.6
|
|Core return on average assets (4)
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
1.76
|
%
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
57.9
|
|Return on average equity
|
|
12.50
|
%
|
|
12.53
|
%
|
(0.2
|
)
|
|
14.75
|
%
|
|
1.54
|
%
|
857.6
|
|Core return on average equity (4)
|
|
12.50
|
%
|
|
13.24
|
%
|
(5.6
|
)
|
|
14.75
|
%
|
|
8.94
|
%
|
64.9
|
|Return on average tangible equity
|
|
19.05
|
%
|
|
20.13
|
%
|
(5.4
|
)
|
|
22.70
|
%
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
844.1
|
|Core return on average tangible equity (4)
|
|
19.05
|
%
|
|
21.28
|
%
|
(10.5
|
)
|
|
22.70
|
%
|
|
14.00
|
%
|
62.1
|
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|
|
52.02
|
%
|
|
48.96
|
%
|
6.2
|
|
|
49.90
|
%
|
|
58.48
|
%
|
(14.7
|
)
|Core efficiency ratio (4)
|
|
52.02
|
%
|
|
46.26
|
%
|
12.5
|
|
|
49.90
|
%
|
|
48.59
|
%
|
2.7
|
|Effective tax rate
|
|
20.96
|
%
|
|
20.09
|
%
|
4.3
|
|
|
20.16
|
%
|
|
20.48
|
%
|
(1.6
|
)
|Dividend payout ratio (core)
|
|
30.95
|
%
|
|
26.83
|
%
|
15.4
|
|
|
25.77
|
%
|
|
39.64
|
%
|
(35.0
|
)
|Note: Year-to-date 2020 results include five months of operations from UCFC compared to six for comparable period in 2021.
|(1) Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period.
|(2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|(4) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations.
|NM Percentage change not meaningful
|Premier Financial Corp.
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|Mortgage Banking Summary
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
2020
|
|Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans:
|Gain from sale of mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,670
|
|
$
|
11,530
|
|
$
|
8,310
|
|
$
|
16,432
|
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense):
|Mortgage loan servicing revenue
|
|
1,887
|
|
|
1,888
|
|
|
3,805
|
|
|
3,482
|
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights
|
|
(1,953
|
)
|
|
(2,181
|
)
|
|
(4,297
|
)
|
|
(3,344
|
)
|Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments
|
|
(447
|
)
|
|
(1,369
|
)
|
|
4,873
|
|
|
(5,854
|
)
|
|
(513
|
)
|
|
(1,662
|
)
|
|
4,381
|
|
|
(5,716
|
)
|Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans
|
$
|
2,157
|
|
$
|
9,868
|
|
$
|
12,691
|
|
$
|
10,716
|
|Mortgage servicing rights:
|Balance at beginning of period
|
$
|
21,696
|
|
$
|
20,761
|
|
$
|
21,666
|
|
$
|
10,801
|
|Loans sold, servicing retained
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
2,454
|
|
|
4,312
|
|
|
3,830
|
|Mortgage servicing rights acquired
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
9,747
|
|Amortization
|
|
(1,953
|
)
|
|
(2,181
|
)
|
|
(4,297
|
)
|
|
(3,344
|
)
|Carrying value before valuation allowance at end of period
|
|
21,681
|
|
|
21,034
|
|
|
21,681
|
|
|
21,034
|
|Valuation allowance:
|Balance at beginning of period
|
|
(3,193
|
)
|
|
(5,019
|
)
|
|
(8,513
|
)
|
|
(534
|
)
|Impairment recovery (charges)
|
|
(447
|
)
|
|
(1,369
|
)
|
|
4,873
|
|
|
(5,854
|
)
|Balance at end of period
|
|
(3,640
|
)
|
|
(6,388
|
)
|
|
(3,640
|
)
|
|
(6,388
|
)
|Net carrying value at end of period
|
$
|
18,041
|
|
$
|
14,646
|
|
$
|
18,041
|
|
$
|
14,646
|
|COVID-19 Deferrals Update
|
6/30/2021
|
3/31/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
9/30/2020
|
6/30/2020
|
3/31/2020
|Commercial loan deferrals
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
32,370
|
|
$
|
46,038
|
|
$
|
434,554
|
|
$
|
739,632
|
|
$
|
47,197
|
|% of commercial loans
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
11.4
|
%
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
1.4
|
%
|% of total loans
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
0.8
|
%
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|Retail loan deferrals
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
3,414
|
|
$
|
7,412
|
|
$
|
48,187
|
|
$
|
73,266
|
|
$
|
13
|
|% of retail loans
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
2.9
|
%
|
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
0.0
|
%
|% of total loans
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
|
0.0
|
%
|Total loan deferrals
|
$
|
13
|
|
$
|
35,784
|
|
$
|
53,450
|
|
$
|
482,741
|
|
$
|
812,898
|
|
$
|
47,210
|
|% of total loans
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
14.9
|
%
|
|
0.9
|
%
|Commercial Loan Deferral Rollforward
|
3/31/21
Balance
|
New
Deferrals
|
Payoffs/
Changes
|
Return to
Pay(1)
|
6/30/21
Balance
|
2Q21
Extensions
|Interest only 1-3 months
|
$
|
12,412
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(22
|
)
|
$
|
(12,390
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Interest only 4-5 months
|
|
74
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(73
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Interest only 6 months
|
|
19,828
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
(19,823
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Deferred payment 1-90 days
|
|
56
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Deferred payment 91-179 days
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Deferred payment 180 days
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Total
|
$
|
32,370
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
(29
|
)
|
$
|
(32,341
|
)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Commercial Loan Deferral Expirations Update
|
6/30/21
Balance
|July
|
$
|
-
|
|August
|
|
-
|
|September
|
|
-
|
|October
|
|
-
|
|November
|
|
-
|
|December
|
|
-
|
|Total
|
$
|
-
|
|Note: Year-to-date 2020 results include five months of operations from UCFC compared to six for comparable periods in 2021
|(1) Represents 100% of previously disclosed second quarter 2021 scheduled expirations.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Yield Analysis
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate(2)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate(2)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
|
$
|
5,495,782
|
$
|
55,786
|
4.06
|
%
|
$
|
5,389,805
|
$
|
58,819
|
4.39
|
%
|Securities
|
|
1,193,363
|
|
5,250
|
1.76
|
%
|
|
523,360
|
|
3,156
|
2.48
|
%
|
(3)
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
106,025
|
|
42
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
260,586
|
|
79
|
0.12
|
%
|FHLB stock
|
|
11,105
|
|
56
|
2.02
|
%
|
|
73,286
|
|
651
|
3.57
|
%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
6,806,275
|
|
61,134
|
3.59
|
%
|
|
6,247,037
|
|
62,705
|
4.04
|
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
743,256
|
|
758,746
|Total assets
|
$
|
7,549,531
|
$
|
7,005,783
|Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
4,640,196
|
$
|
3,559
|
0.31
|
%
|
$
|
4,144,699
|
$
|
7,435
|
0.72
|
%
|FHLB advances and other
|
|
30,165
|
|
12
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
420,784
|
|
516
|
0.49
|
%
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
84,893
|
|
674
|
3.18
|
%
|
|
36,083
|
|
179
|
2.00
|
%
|Notes payable
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
15,274
|
|
15
|
0.39
|
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
4,755,254
|
|
4,245
|
0.36
|
%
|
|
4,616,840
|
|
8,145
|
0.71
|
%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
1,699,477
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
1,346,287
|
|
-
|
-
|
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
6,454,731
|
|
4,245
|
0.26
|
%
|
|
5,963,127
|
|
8,145
|
0.55
|
%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
88,043
|
|
109,863
|Total liabilities
|
|
6,542,774
|
|
6,072,990
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
1,006,757
|
|
932,793
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
7,549,531
|
$
|
7,005,783
|Net interest income; interest rate spread
|
$
|
56,889
|
3.23
|
%
|
$
|
54,560
|
3.33
|
%
|Net interest margin (4)
|
3.34
|
%
|
3.51
|
%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|
143
|
%
|
135
|
%
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
|
Average
|
|
|
|
Yield
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate(2)
|
|
Balance
|
|
Interest(1)
|
|
Rate(2)
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable
|
$
|
5,562,379
|
$
|
113,366
|
4.08
|
%
|
$
|
4,862,410
|
$
|
110,304
|
4.55
|
%
|Securities
|
|
1,009,695
|
|
9,153
|
1.81
|
%
|
|
482,839
|
|
6,100
|
2.57
|
%
|
(3)
|Interest Bearing Deposits
|
|
125,732
|
|
108
|
0.17
|
%
|
|
164,662
|
|
309
|
0.38
|
%
|FHLB stock
|
|
11,542
|
|
115
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
49,631
|
|
766
|
3.10
|
%
|Total interest-earning assets
|
|
6,709,348
|
|
122,742
|
3.66
|
%
|
|
5,559,542
|
|
117,479
|
4.24
|
%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
735,443
|
|
626,126
|Total assets
|
$
|
7,444,791
|
$
|
6,185,668
|Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing deposits
|
$
|
4,593,493
|
$
|
7,723
|
0.34
|
%
|
$
|
3,750,226
|
$
|
15,206
|
0.81
|
%
|FHLB advances and other
|
|
15,166
|
|
12
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
315,337
|
|
1,523
|
0.97
|
%
|Subordinated debentures
|
|
84,881
|
|
1,369
|
3.23
|
%
|
|
36,083
|
|
452
|
2.51
|
%
|Notes payable
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
8,816
|
|
24
|
0.55
|
%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
4,693,540
|
|
9,104
|
0.39
|
%
|
|
4,110,462
|
|
17,205
|
0.84
|
%
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|
|
1,671,901
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
1,122,041
|
|
-
|
-
|
|Total including non-interest-bearing deposits
|
|
6,365,441
|
|
9,104
|
0.29
|
%
|
|
5,232,503
|
|
17,205
|
0.66
|
%
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
89,550
|
|
94,271
|Total liabilities
|
|
6,454,991
|
|
5,326,774
|Stockholders' equity
|
|
989,800
|
|
858,894
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
7,444,791
|
$
|
6,185,668
|Net interest income; interest rate spread
|
$
|
113,638
|
3.27
|
%
|
$
|
100,274
|
3.40
|
%
|Net interest margin (4)
|
3.39
|
%
|
3.63
|
%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|
143
|
%
|
135
|
%
|Note: Year-to-date 2020 results include five months of operations from UCFC compared to six for comparable period in 2021.
|(1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Annualized.
|(3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses.
|(4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|2nd Qtr 2021
|1st Qtr 2021
|4th Qtr 2020
|3rd Qtr 2020
|2nd Qtr 2020
|Summary of Operations
|Tax-equivalent interest income (1)
|
$
|
61,134
|
|
$
|
61,609
|
|
$
|
61,067
|
|
$
|
60,418
|
|
$
|
62,705
|
|Interest expense
|
|
4,245
|
|
|
4,859
|
|
|
5,849
|
|
|
6,888
|
|
|
8,145
|
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (1)
|
|
56,889
|
|
|
56,750
|
|
|
55,218
|
|
|
53,530
|
|
|
54,560
|
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
|
(6,963
|
)
|
|
(6,764
|
)
|
|
2,794
|
|
|
2,975
|
|Core provision (benefit) for credit losses (3)
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
|
(6,963
|
)
|
|
(6,764
|
)
|
|
2,794
|
|
|
2,975
|
|Investment securities gains (losses)
|
|
661
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
|
|
16,884
|
|
|
24,149
|
|
|
18,594
|
|
|
23,520
|
|
|
23,017
|
|Non-interest expense
|
|
38,375
|
|
|
38,803
|
|
|
41,313
|
|
|
43,563
|
|
|
37,984
|
|Core non-interest expense (3)
|
|
38,375
|
|
|
38,803
|
|
|
39,123
|
|
|
38,445
|
|
|
35,885
|
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
8,323
|
|
|
9,952
|
|
|
8,240
|
|
|
6,259
|
|
|
7,303
|
|Net income (loss)
|
|
31,385
|
|
|
40,996
|
|
|
30,848
|
|
|
25,655
|
|
|
29,057
|
|Core net income (3)
|
|
31,385
|
|
|
40,996
|
|
|
32,577
|
|
|
28,587
|
|
|
30,715
|
|Tax equivalent adjustment (1)
|
|
270
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
256
|
|At Period End
|Total assets
|
$
|
7,593,720
|
|
$
|
7,530,462
|
|
$
|
7,211,734
|
|
$
|
6,974,953
|
|
$
|
7,013,811
|
|Earning assets
|
|
6,920,008
|
|
|
6,852,357
|
|
|
6,546,299
|
|
|
6,340,132
|
|
|
6,345,655
|
|Loans
|
|
5,348,400
|
|
|
5,459,683
|
|
|
5,491,240
|
|
|
5,470,548
|
|
|
5,457,238
|
|Allowance for loan losses
|
|
71,367
|
|
|
74,754
|
|
|
82,079
|
|
|
88,917
|
|
|
88,555
|
|Deposits
|
|
6,291,459
|
|
|
6,351,919
|
|
|
6,047,841
|
|
|
5,795,757
|
|
|
5,759,843
|
|Stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,027,703
|
|
|
998,186
|
|
|
982,276
|
|
|
959,025
|
|
|
940,968
|
|Stockholders’ equity / assets
|
|
13.53
|
%
|
|
13.26
|
%
|
|
13.62
|
%
|
|
13.75
|
%
|
|
13.42
|
%
|Goodwill
|
|
317,948
|
|
|
317,948
|
|
|
317,948
|
|
|
317,948
|
|
|
317,948
|
|Average Balances
|Total assets
|
$
|
7,549,531
|
|
$
|
7,338,886
|
|
$
|
7,089,060
|
|
$
|
6,935,783
|
|
$
|
7,005,783
|
|Earning assets
|
|
6,806,275
|
|
|
6,611,343
|
|
|
6,363,306
|
|
|
6,211,267
|
|
|
6,247,037
|
|Loans
|
|
5,495,782
|
|
|
5,629,715
|
|
|
5,609,116
|
|
|
5,555,621
|
|
|
5,389,805
|
|Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
6,454,731
|
|
|
6,275,160
|
|
|
6,044,049
|
|
|
5,901,652
|
|
|
5,963,127
|
|Deposits
|
|
6,339,673
|
|
|
6,190,292
|
|
|
5,956,550
|
|
|
5,738,006
|
|
|
5,490,986
|
|Stockholders’ equity
|
|
1,006,757
|
|
|
972,653
|
|
|
946,223
|
|
|
927,506
|
|
|
932,793
|
|Stockholders’ equity / assets
|
|
13.34
|
%
|
|
13.25
|
%
|
|
13.35
|
%
|
|
13.37
|
%
|
|
13.31
|
%
|Per Common Share Data
|Net Income (Loss):
|Basic
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
$
|
0.83
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|Diluted
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
0.82
|
|
|
0.69
|
|
|
0.78
|
|Core diluted (3)
|
|
0.84
|
|
|
1.10
|
|
|
0.87
|
|
|
0.77
|
|
|
0.82
|
|Dividends Paid
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
0.22
|
|Market Value:
|High
|
$
|
33.97
|
|
$
|
35.90
|
|
$
|
23.49
|
|
$
|
21.24
|
|
$
|
20.11
|
|Low
|
|
27.76
|
|
|
22.23
|
|
|
14.90
|
|
|
14.74
|
|
|
12.95
|
|Close
|
|
28.41
|
|
|
33.26
|
|
|
23.00
|
|
|
15.58
|
|
|
17.67
|
|Common Book Value
|
|
27.64
|
|
|
26.78
|
|
|
26.34
|
|
|
25.71
|
|
|
25.23
|
|Shares outstanding, end of period (000s)
|
|
37,178
|
|
|
37,275
|
|
|
37,291
|
|
|
37,297
|
|
|
37,296
|
|Performance Ratios (annualized)
|Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1)
|
|
3.34
|
%
|
|
3.43
|
%
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
3.51
|
%
|Return on average assets
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
|
1.73
|
%
|
|
1.49
|
%
|
|
1.67
|
%
|Core return on average assets (3)
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
1.76
|
%
|Return on average equity
|
|
12.50
|
%
|
|
17.09
|
%
|
|
12.97
|
%
|
|
11.12
|
%
|
|
12.53
|
%
|Core return on average equity (3)
|
|
12.50
|
%
|
|
17.09
|
%
|
|
13.70
|
%
|
|
12.26
|
%
|
|
13.24
|
%
|Return on average tangible equity
|
|
19.05
|
%
|
|
26.60
|
%
|
|
20.37
|
%
|
|
17.71
|
%
|
|
20.13
|
%
|Core return on average tangible equity (3)
|
|
19.05
|
%
|
|
26.60
|
%
|
|
21.51
|
%
|
|
19.73
|
%
|
|
21.28
|
%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|
|
52.02
|
%
|
|
47.96
|
%
|
|
55.97
|
%
|
|
56.54
|
%
|
|
48.96
|
%
|Core efficiency ratio (3)
|
|
52.02
|
%
|
|
47.96
|
%
|
|
53.00
|
%
|
|
49.90
|
%
|
|
46.26
|
%
|Effective tax rate
|
|
20.96
|
%
|
|
19.53
|
%
|
|
21.08
|
%
|
|
19.61
|
%
|
|
20.09
|
%
|Common dividend payout ratio (core)
|
|
30.95
|
%
|
|
21.82
|
%
|
|
25.29
|
%
|
|
28.57
|
%
|
|
26.83
|
%
|(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net.
|(3) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Selected Quarterly Information
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2nd Qtr 2021
|
|
1st Qtr 2021
|
|
4th Qtr 2020
|
|
3rd Qtr 2020
|
|
2nd Qtr 2020
|Loan Portfolio Composition
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$
|
1,138,433
|
|
$
|
1,168,559
|
|
$
|
1,201,051
|
|
$
|
1,194,940
|
|
$
|
1,226,106
|
|Construction
|
|
830,822
|
|
|
749,190
|
|
|
667,649
|
|
|
580,060
|
|
|
509,548
|
|Commercial real estate
|
|
2,405,653
|
|
|
2,402,067
|
|
|
2,383,001
|
|
|
2,328,944
|
|
|
2,266,189
|
|Commercial
|
|
1,051,972
|
|
|
1,172,910
|
|
|
1,202,353
|
|
|
1,263,565
|
|
|
1,244,549
|
|Consumer finance
|
|
118,526
|
|
|
117,539
|
|
|
120,729
|
|
|
128,995
|
|
|
146,139
|
|Home equity and improvement
|
|
261,842
|
|
|
257,764
|
|
|
272,701
|
|
|
281,010
|
|
|
290,459
|
|Total loans
|
|
5,807,248
|
|
|
5,868,029
|
|
|
5,847,484
|
|
|
5,777,514
|
|
|
5,682,990
|
|Less:
|Undisbursed loan funds
|
|
458,156
|
|
|
405,983
|
|
|
355,065
|
|
|
300,174
|
|
|
221,137
|
|Deferred loan origination fees
|
|
692
|
|
|
2,363
|
|
|
1,179
|
|
|
6,792
|
|
|
4,615
|
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|
|
71,367
|
|
|
74,754
|
|
|
82,079
|
|
|
88,917
|
|
|
88,555
|
|Net Loans
|
$
|
5,277,033
|
|
$
|
5,384,929
|
|
$
|
5,409,161
|
|
$
|
5,381,631
|
|
$
|
5,368,683
|
|Allowance for credit losses - loans
|Beginning allowance
|
$
|
74,754
|
|
$
|
82,079
|
|
$
|
88,917
|
|
$
|
88,555
|
|
$
|
85,859
|
|CECL adoption
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Acquisition related allowance/provision (non PCD)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Acquisition related allowance/goodwill (PCD)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans
|
|
(3,631
|
)
|
|
(7,514
|
)
|
|
(6,158
|
)
|
|
3,658
|
|
|
1,868
|
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|
|
244
|
|
|
189
|
|
|
(680
|
)
|
|
(3,296
|
)
|
|
828
|
|Ending allowance
|
$
|
71,367
|
|
$
|
74,754
|
|
$
|
82,079
|
|
$
|
88,917
|
|
$
|
88,555
|
|Credit Quality
|Total non-performing loans (1)
|
$
|
41,296
|
|
$
|
49,298
|
|
$
|
51,983
|
|
$
|
48,360
|
|
$
|
39,470
|
|Real estate owned (REO)
|
|
45
|
|
|
53
|
|
|
343
|
|
|
521
|
|
|
573
|
|Total non-performing assets (2)
|
$
|
41,341
|
|
$
|
49,351
|
|
$
|
52,326
|
|
$
|
48,881
|
|
$
|
40,043
|
|Net charge-offs (recoveries)
|
|
(244
|
)
|
|
(189
|
)
|
|
680
|
|
|
3,296
|
|
|
(828
|
)
|Restructured loans, accruing (3)
|
|
5,939
|
|
|
6,068
|
|
|
7,173
|
|
|
8,499
|
|
|
7,916
|
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans
|
|
1.33
|
%
|
|
1.37
|
%
|
|
1.49
|
%
|
|
1.63
|
%
|
|
1.62
|
%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets
|
|
172.63
|
%
|
|
151.47
|
%
|
|
156.86
|
%
|
|
182.05
|
%
|
|
221.15
|
%
|Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans
|
|
172.82
|
%
|
|
151.64
|
%
|
|
157.90
|
%
|
|
184.01
|
%
|
|
224.36
|
%
|Non-performing assets / loans plus REO
|
|
0.77
|
%
|
|
0.90
|
%
|
|
0.95
|
%
|
|
0.89
|
%
|
|
0.73
|
%
|Non-performing assets / total assets
|
|
0.54
|
%
|
|
0.66
|
%
|
|
0.73
|
%
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
|
0.57
|
%
|Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)
|
|
-0.02
|
%
|
|
-0.01
|
%
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
-0.06
|
%
|Deposit Balances
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
1,649,664
|
|
$
|
1,728,895
|
|
$
|
1,597,262
|
|
$
|
1,436,807
|
|
$
|
1,454,842
|
|Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market
|
|
2,890,769
|
|
|
2,806,271
|
|
|
2,627,669
|
|
|
2,511,263
|
|
|
2,361,486
|
|Savings deposits
|
|
777,862
|
|
|
761,899
|
|
|
700,480
|
|
|
674,354
|
|
|
671,650
|
|Retail time deposits less than $250,000
|
|
720,317
|
|
|
842,624
|
|
|
912,006
|
|
|
975,658
|
|
|
1,078,758
|
|Retail time deposits greater than $250,000
|
|
252,847
|
|
|
212,230
|
|
|
210,424
|
|
|
197,675
|
|
|
193,107
|
|Total deposits
|
$
|
6,291,459
|
|
$
|
6,351,919
|
|
$
|
6,047,841
|
|
$
|
5,795,757
|
|
$
|
5,759,843
|
|(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans.
|(2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof.
|(3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Loan Delinquency Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Current
|
30 to 89 days
past due
|
% of
Total
|
Non Accrual
Loans
|
% of
Total
|June 30, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$ 1,138,433
|
$ 1,122,060
|
$ 5,757
|
0.5%
|
$ 10,616
|
0.9%
|Construction
|
830,822
|
830,242
|
580
|
0.1%
|
-
|
0.0%
|Commercial real estate
|
2,405,653
|
2,388,082
|
53
|
0.0%
|
17,518
|
0.7%
|Commercial
|
1,051,972
|
1,044,265
|
-
|
0.0%
|
7,707
|
0.7%
|Consumer finance
|
118,526
|
115,169
|
1,530
|
1.3%
|
1,827
|
1.5%
|Home equity and improvement
|
261,842
|
256,259
|
1,955
|
0.7%
|
3,628
|
1.4%
|Total loans
|
$ 5,807,248
|
$ 5,756,077
|
$ 9,875
|
0.2%
|
$ 41,296
|
0.7%
|March 31, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$ 1,168,559
|
$ 1,150,194
|
$ 5,622
|
0.5%
|
$ 12,743
|
1.1%
|Construction
|
749,190
|
748,362
|
584
|
0.1%
|
244
|
0.0%
|Commercial real estate
|
2,402,067
|
2,379,138
|
222
|
0.0%
|
22,707
|
0.9%
|Commercial
|
1,172,910
|
1,164,587
|
298
|
0.0%
|
8,025
|
0.7%
|Consumer finance
|
117,539
|
114,214
|
1,424
|
1.2%
|
1,901
|
1.6%
|Home equity and improvement
|
257,764
|
252,732
|
1,354
|
0.5%
|
3,678
|
1.4%
|Total loans
|
$ 5,868,029
|
$ 5,809,227
|
$ 9,504
|
0.2%
|
$ 49,298
|
0.8%
|June 30, 2020
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$ 1,226,106
|
$ 1,213,482
|
$ 6,056
|
0.5%
|
$ 6,568
|
0.5%
|Construction
|
509,548
|
509,548
|
-
|
0.0%
|
-
|
0.0%
|Commercial real estate
|
2,266,189
|
2,244,412
|
1,040
|
0.0%
|
20,737
|
0.9%
|Commercial
|
1,244,549
|
1,233,703
|
680
|
0.1%
|
10,166
|
0.8%
|Consumer finance
|
146,139
|
144,555
|
988
|
0.7%
|
596
|
0.4%
|Home equity and improvement
|
290,459
|
285,858
|
2,237
|
0.8%
|
2,364
|
0.8%
|Total loans
|
$ 5,682,990
|
$ 5,631,558
|
$ 11,001
|
0.2%
|
$ 40,431
|
0.7%
|Loan Risk Ratings Information
|(dollars in thousands)
|Total Balance
|Pass Rated
|Special Mention
|
%
of Total
|Classified
|
%
of Total
|June 30, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$ 1,125,097
|
$ 1,114,219
|
$ 1,117
|
0.1%
|
$ 9,761
|
0.9%
|Construction
|
830,822
|
815,429
|
15,393
|
1.9%
|
-
|
0.0%
|Commercial real estate
|
2,393,591
|
2,217,858
|
132,099
|
5.5%
|
43,634
|
1.8%
|Commercial
|
1,038,059
|
991,021
|
24,898
|
2.4%
|
22,140
|
2.1%
|Consumer finance
|
117,764
|
116,137
|
-
|
0.0%
|
1,627
|
1.4%
|Home equity and improvement
|
257,618
|
255,497
|
-
|
0.0%
|
2,121
|
0.8%
|PCD loans
|
44,297
|
21,328
|
905
|
2.0%
|
22,064
|
49.8%
|Total loans
|
$ 5,807,248
|
$ 5,531,489
|
$ 174,412
|
3.0%
|
$ 101,347
|
1.7%
|March 31, 2021
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$ 1,154,141
|
$ 1,145,356
|
$ 1,173
|
0.1%
|
$ 7,612
|
0.7%
|Construction
|
749,190
|
727,821
|
21,126
|
2.8%
|
243
|
0.0%
|Commercial real estate
|
2,380,688
|
2,216,699
|
115,758
|
4.9%
|
48,231
|
2.0%
|Commercial
|
1,156,948
|
1,108,381
|
25,400
|
2.2%
|
23,167
|
2.0%
|Consumer finance
|
116,723
|
115,044
|
-
|
0.0%
|
1,679
|
1.4%
|Home equity and improvement
|
253,049
|
250,944
|
-
|
0.0%
|
2,105
|
0.8%
|PCD loans
|
57,290
|
23,956
|
1,748
|
3.1%
|
31,586
|
55.1%
|Total loans
|
$ 5,868,029
|
$ 5,588,201
|
$ 165,205
|
2.8%
|
$ 114,623
|
2.0%
|June 30, 2020
|One to four family residential real estate
|
$ 1,212,490
|
$ 1,206,062
|
$ 304
|
0.0%
|
$ 6,124
|
0.5%
|Construction
|
287,239
|
287,174
|
65
|
0.0%
|
-
|
0.0%
|Commercial real estate
|
2,231,602
|
2,191,433
|
21,436
|
1.0%
|
18,733
|
0.8%
|Commercial
|
1,223,580
|
1,193,020
|
23,979
|
2.0%
|
6,581
|
0.5%
|Consumer finance
|
136,765
|
136,449
|
-
|
0.0%
|
316
|
0.2%
|Home equity and improvement
|
284,923
|
284,188
|
-
|
0.0%
|
735
|
0.3%
|PCD loans
|
80,639
|
21,817
|
13,985
|
17.3%
|
44,837
|
55.6%
|Total loans
|
$ 5,457,238
|
$ 5,320,143
|
$ 59,769
|
1.1%
|
$ 77,326
|
1.4%
|Premier Financial Corp.
|Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
|
|(In thousands, except per share and ratio data)
|
6/30/21
|
6/30/20
|
2nd Qtr 2021
|
1st Qtr 2021
|
4th Qtr 2020
|
3rd Qtr 2020
|
2nd Qtr 2020
|Acquisition related charges (pre-tax)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
13,585
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
2,190
|
|
$
|
3,711
|
|
$
|
2,099
|
|Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related charges
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,475
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
460
|
|
|
779
|
|
|
441
|
|Acquisition related charges (after-tax)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
11,110
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
1,730
|
|
$
|
2,932
|
|
$
|
1,658
|
|Total non-interest expenses
|
$
|
77,178
|
|
$
|
80,293
|
|
$
|
38,375
|
|
$
|
38,803
|
|
$
|
41,313
|
|
$
|
43,563
|
|
$
|
37,984
|
|Less: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax)
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,585
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,190
|
|
|
3,711
|
|
|
2,099
|
|Less: FHLB prepayment charges(1)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,407
|
|
|
-
|
|Core non-interest expenses
|
$
|
77,178
|
|
$
|
66,708
|
|
$
|
38,375
|
|
$
|
38,803
|
|
$
|
39,123
|
|
$
|
38,445
|
|
$
|
35,885
|
|Acquisition related provision (pre-tax)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
25,949
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related provision
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,449
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Acquisition related provision (after-tax)
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
20,500
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
$
|
(10,882
|
)
|
$
|
48,220
|
|
$
|
(3,919
|
)
|
$
|
(6,963
|
)
|
$
|
(6,764
|
)
|
$
|
2,794
|
|
$
|
2,975
|
|Less: Acquisition related provision (pre-tax)
|
|
-
|
|
|
25,949
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Core provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
$
|
(10,882
|
)
|
$
|
22,271
|
|
$
|
(3,919
|
)
|
$
|
(6,963
|
)
|
$
|
(6,764
|
)
|
$
|
2,794
|
|
$
|
2,975
|
|Non-interest income
|
$
|
43,820
|
|
$
|
37,014
|
|
$
|
17,545
|
|
$
|
26,275
|
|
$
|
18,669
|
|
$
|
25,000
|
|
$
|
23,015
|
|Less: Securities gains (losses)
|
|
2,787
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|
|
661
|
|
|
2,126
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
(2
|
)
|Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
|
$
|
41,033
|
|
$
|
37,016
|
|
$
|
16,884
|
|
$
|
24,149
|
|
$
|
18,593
|
|
$
|
23,520
|
|
$
|
23,017
|
|Tax-equivalent net interest income
|
$
|
113,638
|
|
$
|
100,274
|
|
$
|
56,889
|
|
$
|
56,750
|
|
$
|
55,218
|
|
$
|
53,530
|
|
$
|
54,560
|
|Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses)
|
|
41,033
|
|
|
37,016
|
|
|
16,884
|
|
|
24,149
|
|
|
18,593
|
|
|
23,520
|
|
|
23,017
|
|Total revenues
|
|
154,671
|
|
|
137,290
|
|
|
73,773
|
|
|
80,899
|
|
|
73,811
|
|
|
77,050
|
|
|
77,577
|
|Core non-interest expenses
|
$
|
77,178
|
|
$
|
66,708
|
|
$
|
38,375
|
|
$
|
38,803
|
|
$
|
39,123
|
|
$
|
38,445
|
|
$
|
35,885
|
|Core efficiency ratio
|
|
49.90
|
%
|
|
48.59
|
%
|
|
52.02
|
%
|
|
47.96
|
%
|
|
53.00
|
%
|
|
49.90
|
%
|
|
46.26
|
%
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|
$
|
90,655
|
|
$
|
8,268
|
|
$
|
39,708
|
|
$
|
50,948
|
|
$
|
39,087
|
|
$
|
31,914
|
|
$
|
36,360
|
|Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses
|
|
(10,882
|
)
|
|
48,220
|
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
|
(6,963
|
)
|
|
(6,764
|
)
|
|
2,794
|
|
|
2,975
|
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|
|
79,773
|
|
|
56,488
|
|
|
35,789
|
|
|
43,985
|
|
|
32,323
|
|
|
34,708
|
|
|
39,335
|
|Add: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax)
|
|
-
|
|
|
13,585
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2,190
|
|
|
3,711
|
|
|
2,099
|
|Core pre-tax pre-provision income
|
$
|
79,773
|
|
$
|
70,073
|
|
$
|
35,789
|
|
$
|
43,985
|
|
$
|
34,513
|
|
$
|
38,419
|
|
$
|
41,434
|
|Average total assets
|
$
|
7,444,791
|
|
$
|
6,185,668
|
|
$
|
7,549,531
|
|
$
|
7,338,886
|
|
$
|
7,089,060
|
|
$
|
6,935,783
|
|
$
|
7,005,783
|
|Core pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
|
|
2.16
|
%
|
|
2.28
|
%
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
|
2.43
|
%
|
|
1.94
|
%
|
|
2.20
|
%
|
|
2.38
|
%
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
72,381
|
|
$
|
6,575
|
|
$
|
31,385
|
|
$
|
40,996
|
|
$
|
30,847
|
|
$
|
25,655
|
|
$
|
29,057
|
|Add: Acquisition related provision (after-tax)
|
|
-
|
|
|
20,500
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Add: Acquisition related charges (after-tax)
|
|
-
|
|
|
11,110
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,730
|
|
|
2,932
|
|
|
1,658
|
|Core net income
|
$
|
72,381
|
|
$
|
38,185
|
|
$
|
31,385
|
|
$
|
40,996
|
|
$
|
32,577
|
|
$
|
28,587
|
|
$
|
30,715
|
|Diluted shares - Reported
|
|
37,351
|
|
|
34,526
|
|
|
37,358
|
|
|
37,357
|
|
|
37,350
|
|
|
37,334
|
|
|
37,324
|
|Add: Dilutive shares for core net income
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Diluted shares - Core
|
|
37,351
|
|
|
34,526
|
|
|
37,358
|
|
|
37,357
|
|
|
37,350
|
|
|
37,334
|
|
|
37,324
|
|Core diluted EPS
|
$
|
1.94
|
|
$
|
1.11
|
|
$
|
0.84
|
|
$
|
1.10
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
$
|
0.77
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|Average total assets
|
$
|
7,444,791
|
|
$
|
6,185,668
|
|
$
|
7,549,531
|
|
$
|
7,338,886
|
|
$
|
7,089,060
|
|
$
|
6,935,783
|
|
$
|
7,005,783
|
|Core return on average assets
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
1.67
|
%
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
|
1.83
|
%
|
|
1.64
|
%
|
|
1.76
|
%
|Average total equity
|
$
|
989,800
|
|
$
|
858,894
|
|
$
|
1,006,757
|
|
$
|
972,653
|
|
$
|
946,223
|
|
$
|
927,506
|
|
$
|
932,793
|
|Core return on average equity
|
|
14.75
|
%
|
|
8.94
|
%
|
|
12.50
|
%
|
|
17.09
|
%
|
|
13.70
|
%
|
|
12.26
|
%
|
|
13.24
|
%
|Average total tangible equity
|
$
|
642,990
|
|
$
|
548,430
|
|
$
|
660,785
|
|
$
|
624,996
|
|
$
|
602,495
|
|
$
|
576,457
|
|
$
|
580,449
|
|Core return on average tangible equity
|
|
22.70
|
%
|
|
14.00
|
%
|
|
19.05
|
%
|
|
26.60
|
%
|
|
21.51
|
%
|
|
19.73
|
%
|
|
21.28
|
%
|Note: Year-to-date results include six months of operations from UCFC compared to five for comparable period in 2020.
|(1) Represents prepayment penalties on FHLB early extinguishments funded by gains on securities sales that are excluded from revenues for efficiency ratio calculation.
