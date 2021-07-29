Premier Financial Corp. Announces Solid Second Quarter Results and Core Loan Growth

“Results for the second quarter reflect the continued economic resurgence of our business and consumer clients across all markets,” said Gary Small, President and CEO of Premier. “The Premier team drove excellent new business generation and delivered solid loan growth during the quarter in our core commercial, consumer and residential mortgage business lines. Household deposits remain high, debt levels have improved and a double-digit increase in debit card and ATM revenue suggests that our clients are more confident and well on their way to a brighter future.”

Premier Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: PFC) (“Premier” or the “Company”) today announced 2021 second quarter results. Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $31.4 million, or $0.84 per diluted common share, compared to $29.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2020. The prior year’s results include the impact of $2.1 million of acquisition-related charges for the three months ended June 30, 2020, which had an after-tax cost of $1.7 million or $0.04 per diluted common share. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was $72.4 million, or $1.94 per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The six-month year-over-year comparison is substantially impacted by the acquisition of United Community Financial Corp. (“UCFC”) on January 31, 2020, with the prior year’s provision expense of $48.2 million that included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share. The first half of 2021 included a provision recovery of $10.9 million, which had an after-tax benefit of $8.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the prior year’s six-month results include the impact of $13.6 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $11.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of the acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first half of 2020 were $38.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share.

Business client support efforts

As a part of the CARES Act, the Small Business Administration created the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) to provide small businesses with loans as a direct incentive to keep their workers on the payroll. Premier Bank actively participated in PPP for clients and made 2,880 loans for a total of $443.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Total gross fees for these loans equaled $14.8 million. To date, Premier Bank has recognized $13.0 million as loan interest income, including $2.8 million and $6.8 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. Additionally, a total of $349.6 million in loans have been extinguished to date, including $178.4 million and $293.2 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Beginning in January 2021, Premier Bank participated in the second round of PPP lending and made 2,229 loans for a total of $193.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021. Total gross fees for these loans were $7.8 million and Premier Bank has recognized $0.4 million and $0.6 million in loan interest income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Net interest income up compared to second quarter of 2020

Net interest income of $56.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 was up from $54.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year’s second quarter was attributable to growth in interest-earning assets, PPP fees and a 53% decrease in average costs of funds. Net interest margin was 3.34% for the second quarter of 2021, down from 3.43% in the first quarter of 2021, and down from 3.51% in the second quarter of 2020. Yield on interest earning assets decreased to 3.59% in the second quarter of 2021, down 14 basis points from 3.73% in the first quarter of 2021. Total cost of funds decreased 5 basis points in the second quarter of 2021 to 0.26% from 0.31% in the first quarter of 2021 while the total cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 6 basis points to 0.36% from 0.42%. The 2021 second quarter results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. Interest income includes $1.3 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.3 million of accretion, which combined added 9 basis points of net interest margin. The second quarter results also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $3.95 million on average balances of $378.5 million, which increased net interest margin by 5 basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin would be 3.20% for the second quarter of 2021 compared to 3.25% for the first quarter of 2021 and 3.34% for the second quarter of 2020.

“We are pleased by the quarter’s net interest income growth that was driven by core loan growth across the board and diligent efforts to reduce our deposit funding costs,” said Small. “We anticipate the current, robust deposit environment will be with us for the foreseeable future along with a corresponding expanded securities portfolio. In this difficult rate environment, we will continue to prioritize delivering income growth while taking steps to maintain margins.”

Non-interest income down from second quarter of 2020

Premier’s non-interest income in the second quarter of 2021 was $17.5 million compared with $23.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Total mortgage banking income decreased to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $9.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Gains from the sale of mortgage loans decreased to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. While total mortgage loan production has been consistently strong compared to prior year, gains have declined due to compressed margins, a lower saleable mix and less favorable marks on the in-process portfolio. Mortgage loan servicing revenue of $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2021 was consistent with $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. Amortization of mortgage servicing rights decreased to $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021 from $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2020. Premier also had a negative change in the valuation adjustment for mortgage servicing assets of $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with a negative adjustment of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This item closely follows the trend in USTN-10, which declined 29 basis points during the quarter to 1.45% at June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2021, service fees and other charges were $6.3 million, up 12% from $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher ATM and interchange related fees. Revenues from insurance commissions, wealth management and BOLI were generally consistent with prior year totaling $6.5 million in second quarter 2021 compared to $6.6 million in second quarter 2020. Securities gains were $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of $2,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Other non-interest income was $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to a $1.3 million non-recurring settlement payment this quarter.

“Residential mortgage new business activity for the quarter continued at the accelerated pace experienced over the past few quarters,” said Small. “However, mortgage banking income for the quarter was tempered by a higher percentage of the new business being held in portfolio, tighter pricing and unfavorable marks for the sizable in-process portfolio generated by the very robust production activity of the past two quarters. As we closed the quarter, the percentage of salable business began returning to expected levels, in-process loans were trending down and pricing stabilized leaving us better positioned for the remainder of the year.”

Core non-interest expenses up from second quarter of 2020

Total non-interest expense was $38.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $38.0 million in the second quarter of 2020, or up from $35.9 million excluding $2.1 million of acquisition related charges. Compensation and benefits increased to $21.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $19.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. Occupancy expense was $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2020. Data processing cost was $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $3.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Amortization of intangibles was $1.6 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. Other non-interest expense was $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $5.0 million in the second quarter of 2020 partly due to higher costs related to ATM and interchange volumes, loan volumes and travel and entertainment costs.

Credit quality

Non-performing assets totaled $41.3 million, or 0.54% of assets, at June 30, 2021, a decrease from $49.4 million at March 31, 2021, but an increase from $40.0 million at June 30, 2020. Accruing troubled debt restructured loans were $5.9 million at June 30, 2021, compared with $7.9 million at June 30, 2020. Loan delinquencies increased to $9.9 million, or 0.2% of loans, at June 30, 2021, from $9.5 million at March 31, 2021, but decreased from $11.0 million at June 30, 2020.

The 2021 second quarter results include net loan recoveries of $0.2 million and a total provision credit of $3.9 million compared with net loan recoveries of $0.8 million and a total provision expense of $3.0 million for the same period in 2020. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2021, or 1.41% excluding PPP loans, compared with 1.37% at March 31, 2021, or 1.49% excluding PPP loans, and 1.62%, or 1.76% excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2020. The continued economic improvement from the 2020 pandemic-related downturn led to the year-over-year decrease in the provision expense and allowance percentage. As of June 30, 2021, Premier Bank had no commercial loan pandemic-related deferrals, down from $32.4 million at March 31, 2021, and only one retail loan for $13,000, down from $3.4 million at March 31, 2021.

“We are delighted with this quarter’s improved asset quality, which included a 16% reduction in non-performing assets,” said Paul Nungester, CFO of Premier. “These enhancements along with a second consecutive quarter of recoveries and an even better economic forecast led to a further reduction in our reserve levels. We committed to supporting our clients during the pandemic through our COVID deferral program and are glad to see that they are confident and gaining momentum with essentially all now back in return-to-pay status.”

Year to date results

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2021, net income totaled $72.4 million, or $1.94 per diluted common share, compared to $6.6 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Results for the first half of 2020 included five months of income and expenses from UCFC compared to six months in 2021. The year-over-year comparison is also substantially impacted by the prior year’s provision expense of $48.2 million, which included $25.9 million related to acquisition accounting for an after-tax cost of $20.5 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share. The first half of 2021 included a provision credit of $10.9 million, which had an after-tax benefit of $8.6 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, and no acquisition impact. Additionally, the prior year’s results include the impact of $13.6 million of acquisition-related charges, which had an after-tax cost of $11.1 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Excluding the impact of acquisition-related provision and charges, earnings for the first half of 2020 were $38.2 million, or $1.11 per diluted common share.

Net interest income was $113.1 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $99.8 million in the first six months of 2020. Average interest-earning assets increased to $6.71 billion in the first six months of 2021 compared to $5.56 billion in the first six months of 2020. Net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 3.39%, down 24 basis points from the 3.63% margin reported in the six-month period ended June 30, 2020. Results include the impact of acquisition marks and related accretion for the UCFC acquisition. For the first six months of 2021, interest income includes $2.6 million of accretion and interest expense includes $0.7 million of accretion, which combined added 10 basis points of net interest margin. The results in the first half of 2021 also include the impact of PPP loans. Interest income includes $9.0 million on average balances of $406.8 million, which increased net interest margin by 7 basis points. Excluding the impact of acquisition marks and PPP loans, net interest margin was 3.22% for the first half of 2021 compared to 3.48% for the first half of 2020.

Non-interest income for the first six months of 2021 was $43.8 million compared to $37.0 million during the same period of 2020. Service fees and other charges were $11.8 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $10.8 million during the same period of 2020. Mortgage banking income was $12.7 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $10.7 million during the same period of 2020. Insurance commissions were $8.9 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $9.2 million for the same period of 2020. Wealth management income was $3.3 million for the first six months of 2021, up from $2.9 million during the same period of 2020. Securities gains were $2.8 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to a loss of $2,000 for the same period in 2020. Approximately $2.0 million of the gain was related to the sale of securities where the Company took advantage of pricing to realize gains and reinvested in a mix of new securities that will generate the higher income over the next three years. The other $0.8 million was related to unrealized gains on our trading securities due to the improved market for these financial institution equities. BOLI income increased to $2.0 million in the first half of 2021, including $0.3 million of claim gains, compared to $1.6 million and no claim gains in the first half of 2020. Other non-interest income for the first half of 2021 was $2.3 million compared to $1.6 million in 2020.

Non-interest expense was $77.2 million for the first six months of 2021 compared to $80.3 million, or $66.7 million excluding acquisition-related charges, for the same period of 2020. Compensation and benefits expense was $43.0 million for the first six months of 2021 compared with $37.2 million during the same period of 2020. Expenses also included net increases of $1.0 million for occupancy, FDIC insurance premiums, financial institution taxes, data processing and amortization of intangibles and $3.5 million for other expenses.

Total assets at $7.59 billion

Total assets at June 30, 2021, were $7.59 billion compared to $7.53 billion at March 31, 2021, and $7.01 billion at June 30, 2020. Gross loans receivable (including loans held for sale) were $5.55 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $5.68 billion at March 31, 2021, and $5.62 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, gross loans receivable decreased $70.2 million from a year ago due to a $147.2 million decrease in PPP loans. Excluding PPP, loans grew $77.0 million organically, or 1.5% from a year ago. Commercial loans excluding PPP increased $113.2 million from June 30, 2020, to 2021, or 3.4%, despite a $45.4 million decrease in lines of credit. Securities at June 30, 2021, were $1.29 billion compared to $932.3 million at March 31, 2021, and $567.5 million at June 30, 2020. Also, at June 30, 2021, goodwill and other intangible assets totaled $345.1 million compared to $346.7 million at March 31, 2021, and $351.7 million at June 30, 2020, with the decrease attributable to intangibles amortization.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were $6.29 billion compared with $6.35 billion at March 31, 2021, and $5.76 billion at June 30, 2020. At June 30, 2021, total deposits grew $0.53 billion organically, or 9.2% from a year ago.

Total stockholders’ equity was $1.03 billion at June 30, 2021, compared to $998.2 million at March 31, 2021, and $941.0 million at June 30, 2020. The increase in stockholders’ equity from the prior year was primarily due to net earnings. The Company also completed the repurchase of 126,366 common shares for $3.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2021, 1,834,434 common shares remained available for repurchase under the Company’s existing authorization.

Dividend to be paid August 27

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable August 27, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2021. The dividend represents an annual dividend of 4.0 percent based on the Premier common stock closing price on July 28, 2021. Premier has approximately 37,179,000 common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Reporting Measures

We believe that net income, as defined by U.S. GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measurement. However, we consider core net income and core pre-tax pre-provision income to be useful supplemental measures of our operating performance. We define core net income as net income excluding the after-tax impact of acquisition related charges. We define core pre-tax pre-provision income as pre-tax pre-provision income excluding the pre-tax impact of acquisition related charges. We believe that these metrics are useful supplemental measures of operating performance because investors and equity analysts may use these measures to compare the operating performance of the Company between periods or as compared to other financial institutions or other companies on a consistent basis without having to account for one-time acquisition related charges. Our supplemental reporting measures and similarly entitled financial measures are widely used by investors, equity and debt analysts and ratings agencies in the valuation, comparison, rating and investment recommendations of companies. Our management uses these financial measures to facilitate internal and external comparisons to historical operating results and in making operating decisions. Additionally, they are utilized by the Board of Directors to evaluate management. The supplemental reporting measures do not represent net income or cash flow provided from operating activities as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternative measures of profitability or liquidity. Finally, the supplemental reporting measures, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly entitled items reported by other financial institutions or other companies. Please see the exhibits for reconciliations of our supplemental reporting measures.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Assets Cash and cash equivalents Cash and amounts due from depository institutions $ 63,790 $ 79,593 Interest-bearing deposits 67,718 79,673 131,508 159,266 Available-for sale, carried at fair value 1,279,128 736,654 Trading securities, carried at fair value 12,945 1,090 Securities investments 1,292,073 737,744 Loans 5,348,400 5,491,240 Allowance for credit losses - loans (71,367 ) (82,079 ) Loans, net 5,277,033 5,409,161 Loans held for sale 199,070 221,616 Mortgage servicing rights 18,041 13,153 Accrued interest receivable 23,459 25,434 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,747 16,026 Bank Owned Life Insurance 145,919 144,784 Office properties and equipment 56,259 58,665 Real estate and other assets held for sale 45 343 Goodwill 317,948 317,948 Core deposit and other intangibles 27,140 30,337 Other assets 92,478 77,257 Total Assets $ 7,593,720 $ 7,211,734 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 1,649,664 $ 1,597,262 Interest-bearing deposits 4,641,795 4,450,579 Total deposits 6,291,459 6,047,841 Advances from FHLB and PPPLF 105,000 - Notes payable and other interest-bearing liabilities - - Subordinated debentures 84,913 84,860 Advance payments by borrowers for tax and insurance 19,474 21,748 Reserve for credit losses - unfunded commitments 5,613 5,350 Other liabilities 59,558 69,659 Total Liabilities 6,566,017 6,229,458 Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock - - Common stock, net 306 306 Additional paid-in-capital 689,785 689,390 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 10,953 15,004 Retained earnings 410,153 356,414 Treasury stock, at cost (83,494 ) (78,838 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,027,703 982,276 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 7,593,720 $ 7,211,734

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Premier Financial Corp. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest Income: Loans $ 55,772 $ 58,796 $ 113,338 $ 110,256 Investment securities 4,994 2,923 8,674 5,641 Interest-bearing deposits 42 79 108 309 FHLB stock dividends 56 651 115 766 Total interest income 60,864 62,449 122,235 116,972 Interest Expense: Deposits 3,559 7,435 7,723 15,206 FHLB advances and other 12 516 12 1,523 Subordinated debentures 674 179 1,369 452 Notes Payable - 15 - 24 Total interest expense 4,245 8,145 9,104 17,205 Net interest income 56,619 54,304 113,131 99,767 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (3,631 ) 1,868 (11,145 ) 45,655 Provision (benefit) for credit losses - unfunded commitments (288 ) 1,107 263 2,565 Total provision (benefit) for credit losses (3,919 ) 2,975 (10,882 ) 48,220 Net interest income after provision 60,538 51,329 124,013 51,547 Non-interest Income: Service fees and other charges 6,282 5,614 11,751 10,797 Mortgage banking income 2,157 9,868 12,691 10,716 Gain on sale of non-mortgage loans - - - 234 Gain (loss) on sale of available for sale securities 1,469 (2 ) 1,985 (2 ) Gain (loss) on trading securities (808 ) - 802 - Insurance commissions 4,059 4,005 8,940 9,160 Wealth management income 1,566 1,802 3,322 2,893 Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance 859 838 2,028 1,619 Other non-interest income 1,961 890 2,301 1,597 Total Non-interest Income 17,545 23,015 43,820 37,014 Non-interest Expense: Compensation and benefits 21,046 19,575 43,044 37,160 Occupancy 3,837 4,128 7,949 7,859 FDIC insurance premium 522 411 1,420 903 Financial institutions tax 1,177 1,116 2,367 1,950 Data processing 3,334 3,805 6,716 6,845 Amortization of intangibles 1,575 1,809 3,197 3,054 Acquisition related charges - 2,099 - 13,585 Other non-interest expense 6,884 5,041 12,485 8,937 Total Non-interest Expense 38,375 37,984 77,178 80,293 Income (loss) before income taxes 39,708 36,360 90,655 8,268 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,323 7,303 18,274 1,693 Net Income (Loss) $ 31,385 $ 29,057 $ 72,381 $ 6,575 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 1.94 $ 0.19 Diluted $ 0.84 $ 0.78 $ 1.94 $ 0.19 Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 37,276 37,290 37,274 34,484 Diluted 37,358 37,323 37,351 34,526

Premier Financial Corp. Financial Summary and Comparison (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 % change 2021 2020 % change Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (2) $ 61,134 $ 62,705 (2.5 ) $ 122,742 $ 117,479 4.5 Interest expense 4,245 8,145 (47.9 ) 9,104 17,205 (47.1 ) Tax-equivalent net interest income (2) 56,889 54,560 4.3 113,638 100,274 13.3 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (3,919 ) 2,975 (231.7 ) (10,882 ) 48,220 (122.6 ) Core provision (benefit) for credit losses (4) (3,919 ) 2,975 (231.7 ) (10,882 ) 22,271 (148.9 ) Investment securities gains (losses) 661 (2 ) NM 2,787 (2 ) NM Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 16,884 23,017 (26.6 ) 41,033 37,016 10.9 Non-interest expense 38,375 37,984 1.0 77,178 80,293 (3.9 ) Core non-interest expense (4) 38,375 35,885 6.9 77,178 66,708 15.7 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,323 7,303 14.0 18,274 1,693 979.4 Net income (loss) 31,385 29,057 8.0 72,381 6,575 1,000.9 Core net income (4) 31,385 30,715 2.2 72,381 38,185 89.6 Tax equivalent adjustment (2) 270 256 5.5 507 507 - At Period End Assets 7,593,720 7,013,811 8.3 Earning assets 6,920,008 6,345,655 9.1 Loans 5,348,400 5,457,238 (2.0 ) Allowance for credit losses - loans 71,367 88,555 (19.4 ) Deposits 6,291,459 5,759,843 9.2 Stockholders’ equity 1,027,703 940,968 9.2 Average Balances Assets 7,549,531 7,005,783 7.8 7,444,791 6,185,668 20.4 Earning assets 6,806,275 6,247,037 9.0 6,709,348 5,559,542 20.7 Loans 5,495,782 5,389,805 2.0 5,562,379 4,862,410 14.4 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 6,454,731 5,963,127 8.2 6,365,441 5,232,503 21.7 Deposits 6,339,673 5,490,986 15.5 6,265,394 4,872,267 28.6 Stockholders’ equity 1,006,757 932,793 7.9 989,800 858,894 15.2 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.34 % 13.31 % 0.2 13.30 % 13.89 % (4.2 ) Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss) Basic $ 0.84 $ 0.78 7.7 $ 1.94 $ 0.19 921.1 Diluted 0.84 0.78 7.7 1.94 0.19 921.1 Core diluted (4) 0.84 0.82 2.4 1.94 1.11 74.8 Dividends Paid 0.26 0.22 18.2 0.50 0.44 13.6 Market Value: High $ 33.97 $ 20.11 68.9 $ 35.90 $ 31.95 12.4 Low 27.76 12.95 114.4 22.23 11.50 93.3 Close 28.41 17.67 60.8 28.41 17.67 60.8 Common Book Value 27.64 25.23 9.6 27.64 25.23 9.6 Tangible Common Book Value (1) 18.36 15.80 16.2 18.36 15.80 16.2 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,178 37,296 (0.3 ) 37,178 37,296 (0.3 ) Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (2) 3.34 % 3.51 % (4.8 ) 3.39 % 3.63 % (6.6 ) Return on average assets 1.67 % 1.67 % (0.2 ) 1.96 % 0.21 % 833.6 Core return on average assets (4) 1.67 % 1.76 % (5.4 ) 1.96 % 1.24 % 57.9 Return on average equity 12.50 % 12.53 % (0.2 ) 14.75 % 1.54 % 857.6 Core return on average equity (4) 12.50 % 13.24 % (5.6 ) 14.75 % 8.94 % 64.9 Return on average tangible equity 19.05 % 20.13 % (5.4 ) 22.70 % 2.40 % 844.1 Core return on average tangible equity (4) 19.05 % 21.28 % (10.5 ) 22.70 % 14.00 % 62.1 Efficiency ratio (3) 52.02 % 48.96 % 6.2 49.90 % 58.48 % (14.7 ) Core efficiency ratio (4) 52.02 % 46.26 % 12.5 49.90 % 48.59 % 2.7 Effective tax rate 20.96 % 20.09 % 4.3 20.16 % 20.48 % (1.6 ) Dividend payout ratio (core) 30.95 % 26.83 % 15.4 25.77 % 39.64 % (35.0 )

Note: Year-to-date 2020 results include five months of operations from UCFC compared to six for comparable period in 2021. (1) Tangible common book value = total stockholders' equity less the sum of goodwill, core deposit and other intangibles, and preferred stock divided by shares outstanding at the end of the period. (2) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (3) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (4) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations. NM Percentage change not meaningful

Premier Financial Corp. (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Mortgage Banking Summary 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue from sales and servicing of mortgage loans: Gain from sale of mortgage loans $ 2,670 $ 11,530 $ 8,310 $ 16,432 Mortgage loan servicing revenue (expense): Mortgage loan servicing revenue 1,887 1,888 3,805 3,482 Amortization of mortgage servicing rights (1,953 ) (2,181 ) (4,297 ) (3,344 ) Mortgage servicing rights valuation adjustments (447 ) (1,369 ) 4,873 (5,854 ) (513 ) (1,662 ) 4,381 (5,716 ) Total revenue from sale and servicing of mortgage loans $ 2,157 $ 9,868 $ 12,691 $ 10,716 Mortgage servicing rights: Balance at beginning of period $ 21,696 $ 20,761 $ 21,666 $ 10,801 Loans sold, servicing retained 1,938 2,454 4,312 3,830 Mortgage servicing rights acquired - - - 9,747 Amortization (1,953 ) (2,181 ) (4,297 ) (3,344 ) Carrying value before valuation allowance at end of period 21,681 21,034 21,681 21,034 Valuation allowance: Balance at beginning of period (3,193 ) (5,019 ) (8,513 ) (534 ) Impairment recovery (charges) (447 ) (1,369 ) 4,873 (5,854 ) Balance at end of period (3,640 ) (6,388 ) (3,640 ) (6,388 ) Net carrying value at end of period $ 18,041 $ 14,646 $ 18,041 $ 14,646 COVID-19 Deferrals Update 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Commercial loan deferrals $ - $ 32,370 $ 46,038 $ 434,554 $ 739,632 $ 47,197 % of commercial loans 0.0 % 0.8 % 1.2 % 11.4 % 19.7 % 1.4 % % of total loans 0.0 % 0.6 % 0.8 % 7.9 % 13.5 % 0.9 % Retail loan deferrals $ 13 $ 3,414 $ 7,412 $ 48,187 $ 73,266 $ 13 % of retail loans 0.0 % 0.2 % 0.4 % 2.9 % 4.3 % 0.0 % % of total loans 0.0 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.9 % 1.3 % 0.0 % Total loan deferrals $ 13 $ 35,784 $ 53,450 $ 482,741 $ 812,898 $ 47,210 % of total loans 0.0 % 0.7 % 1.0 % 8.8 % 14.9 % 0.9 % Commercial Loan Deferral Rollforward 3/31/21

Balance New

Deferrals Payoffs/

Changes Return to

Pay(1) 6/30/21

Balance 2Q21

Extensions Interest only 1-3 months $ 12,412 $ - $ (22 ) $ (12,390 ) $ - $ - Interest only 4-5 months 74 - (1 ) (73 ) - - Interest only 6 months 19,828 - (5 ) (19,823 ) - - Deferred payment 1-90 days 56 - (1 ) (55 ) - - Deferred payment 91-179 days - - - - - - Deferred payment 180 days - - - - - - Total $ 32,370 $ - $ (29 ) $ (32,341 ) $ - $ - Commercial Loan Deferral Expirations Update 6/30/21

Balance July $ - August - September - October - November - December - Total $ -

Note: Year-to-date 2020 results include five months of operations from UCFC compared to six for comparable periods in 2021 (1) Represents 100% of previously disclosed second quarter 2021 scheduled expirations.

Premier Financial Corp. Yield Analysis Three Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,495,782 $ 55,786 4.06 % $ 5,389,805 $ 58,819 4.39 % Securities 1,193,363 5,250 1.76 % 523,360 3,156 2.48 % (3) Interest Bearing Deposits 106,025 42 0.16 % 260,586 79 0.12 % FHLB stock 11,105 56 2.02 % 73,286 651 3.57 % Total interest-earning assets 6,806,275 61,134 3.59 % 6,247,037 62,705 4.04 % Non-interest-earning assets 743,256 758,746 Total assets $ 7,549,531 $ 7,005,783 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,640,196 $ 3,559 0.31 % $ 4,144,699 $ 7,435 0.72 % FHLB advances and other 30,165 12 0.16 % 420,784 516 0.49 % Subordinated debentures 84,893 674 3.18 % 36,083 179 2.00 % Notes payable - - - 15,274 15 0.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,755,254 4,245 0.36 % 4,616,840 8,145 0.71 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,699,477 - - 1,346,287 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 6,454,731 4,245 0.26 % 5,963,127 8,145 0.55 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 88,043 109,863 Total liabilities 6,542,774 6,072,990 Stockholders' equity 1,006,757 932,793 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,549,531 $ 7,005,783 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 56,889 3.23 % $ 54,560 3.33 % Net interest margin (4) 3.34 % 3.51 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 143 % 135 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Yield Average Yield Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Balance Interest(1) Rate(2) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 5,562,379 $ 113,366 4.08 % $ 4,862,410 $ 110,304 4.55 % Securities 1,009,695 9,153 1.81 % 482,839 6,100 2.57 % (3) Interest Bearing Deposits 125,732 108 0.17 % 164,662 309 0.38 % FHLB stock 11,542 115 1.99 % 49,631 766 3.10 % Total interest-earning assets 6,709,348 122,742 3.66 % 5,559,542 117,479 4.24 % Non-interest-earning assets 735,443 626,126 Total assets $ 7,444,791 $ 6,185,668 Deposits and Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest bearing deposits $ 4,593,493 $ 7,723 0.34 % $ 3,750,226 $ 15,206 0.81 % FHLB advances and other 15,166 12 0.16 % 315,337 1,523 0.97 % Subordinated debentures 84,881 1,369 3.23 % 36,083 452 2.51 % Notes payable - - - 8,816 24 0.55 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,693,540 9,104 0.39 % 4,110,462 17,205 0.84 % Non-interest bearing deposits 1,671,901 - - 1,122,041 - - Total including non-interest-bearing deposits 6,365,441 9,104 0.29 % 5,232,503 17,205 0.66 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 89,550 94,271 Total liabilities 6,454,991 5,326,774 Stockholders' equity 989,800 858,894 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,444,791 $ 6,185,668 Net interest income; interest rate spread $ 113,638 3.27 % $ 100,274 3.40 % Net interest margin (4) 3.39 % 3.63 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 143 % 135 %

Note: Year-to-date 2020 results include five months of operations from UCFC compared to six for comparable period in 2021. (1) Interest on certain tax exempt loans and securities is not taxable for Federal income tax purposes. In order to compare the tax-exempt yields on these assets to taxable yields, the interest earned on these assets is adjusted to a pre-tax equivalent amount based on the marginal corporate federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Annualized. (3) Securities yield = annualized interest income divided by the average balance of securities, excluding average unrealized gains/losses. (4) Net interest margin is tax equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 Summary of Operations Tax-equivalent interest income (1) $ 61,134 $ 61,609 $ 61,067 $ 60,418 $ 62,705 Interest expense 4,245 4,859 5,849 6,888 8,145 Tax-equivalent net interest income (1) 56,889 56,750 55,218 53,530 54,560 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (3,919 ) (6,963 ) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 Core provision (benefit) for credit losses (3) (3,919 ) (6,963 ) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 Investment securities gains (losses) 661 2,126 76 1,480 (2 ) Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 16,884 24,149 18,594 23,520 23,017 Non-interest expense 38,375 38,803 41,313 43,563 37,984 Core non-interest expense (3) 38,375 38,803 39,123 38,445 35,885 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,323 9,952 8,240 6,259 7,303 Net income (loss) 31,385 40,996 30,848 25,655 29,057 Core net income (3) 31,385 40,996 32,577 28,587 30,715 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 270 237 251 259 256 At Period End Total assets $ 7,593,720 $ 7,530,462 $ 7,211,734 $ 6,974,953 $ 7,013,811 Earning assets 6,920,008 6,852,357 6,546,299 6,340,132 6,345,655 Loans 5,348,400 5,459,683 5,491,240 5,470,548 5,457,238 Allowance for loan losses 71,367 74,754 82,079 88,917 88,555 Deposits 6,291,459 6,351,919 6,047,841 5,795,757 5,759,843 Stockholders’ equity 1,027,703 998,186 982,276 959,025 940,968 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.53 % 13.26 % 13.62 % 13.75 % 13.42 % Goodwill 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,948 317,948 Average Balances Total assets $ 7,549,531 $ 7,338,886 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 Earning assets 6,806,275 6,611,343 6,363,306 6,211,267 6,247,037 Loans 5,495,782 5,629,715 5,609,116 5,555,621 5,389,805 Deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 6,454,731 6,275,160 6,044,049 5,901,652 5,963,127 Deposits 6,339,673 6,190,292 5,956,550 5,738,006 5,490,986 Stockholders’ equity 1,006,757 972,653 946,223 927,506 932,793 Stockholders’ equity / assets 13.34 % 13.25 % 13.35 % 13.37 % 13.31 % Per Common Share Data Net Income (Loss): Basic $ 0.84 $ 1.10 $ 0.83 $ 0.69 $ 0.78 Diluted 0.84 1.10 0.82 0.69 0.78 Core diluted (3) 0.84 1.10 0.87 0.77 0.82 Dividends Paid 0.26 0.24 0.22 0.22 0.22 Market Value: High $ 33.97 $ 35.90 $ 23.49 $ 21.24 $ 20.11 Low 27.76 22.23 14.90 14.74 12.95 Close 28.41 33.26 23.00 15.58 17.67 Common Book Value 27.64 26.78 26.34 25.71 25.23 Shares outstanding, end of period (000s) 37,178 37,275 37,291 37,297 37,296 Performance Ratios (annualized) Tax-equivalent net interest margin (1) 3.34 % 3.43 % 3.47 % 3.47 % 3.51 % Return on average assets 1.67 % 2.27 % 1.73 % 1.49 % 1.67 % Core return on average assets (3) 1.67 % 2.27 % 1.83 % 1.64 % 1.76 % Return on average equity 12.50 % 17.09 % 12.97 % 11.12 % 12.53 % Core return on average equity (3) 12.50 % 17.09 % 13.70 % 12.26 % 13.24 % Return on average tangible equity 19.05 % 26.60 % 20.37 % 17.71 % 20.13 % Core return on average tangible equity (3) 19.05 % 26.60 % 21.51 % 19.73 % 21.28 % Efficiency ratio (2) 52.02 % 47.96 % 55.97 % 56.54 % 48.96 % Core efficiency ratio (3) 52.02 % 47.96 % 53.00 % 49.90 % 46.26 % Effective tax rate 20.96 % 19.53 % 21.08 % 19.61 % 20.09 % Common dividend payout ratio (core) 30.95 % 21.82 % 25.29 % 28.57 % 26.83 %

(1) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%. (2) Efficiency ratio = Non-interest expense divided by sum of tax-equivalent net interest income plus non-interest income, excluding securities gains or losses, net. (3) Core items exclude the impact of acquisition related provision ("CECL double-dip") and other charges. See non-GAAP reconciliations.

Premier Financial Corp. Selected Quarterly Information (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 Loan Portfolio Composition One to four family residential real estate $ 1,138,433 $ 1,168,559 $ 1,201,051 $ 1,194,940 $ 1,226,106 Construction 830,822 749,190 667,649 580,060 509,548 Commercial real estate 2,405,653 2,402,067 2,383,001 2,328,944 2,266,189 Commercial 1,051,972 1,172,910 1,202,353 1,263,565 1,244,549 Consumer finance 118,526 117,539 120,729 128,995 146,139 Home equity and improvement 261,842 257,764 272,701 281,010 290,459 Total loans 5,807,248 5,868,029 5,847,484 5,777,514 5,682,990 Less: Undisbursed loan funds 458,156 405,983 355,065 300,174 221,137 Deferred loan origination fees 692 2,363 1,179 6,792 4,615 Allowance for credit losses - loans 71,367 74,754 82,079 88,917 88,555 Net Loans $ 5,277,033 $ 5,384,929 $ 5,409,161 $ 5,381,631 $ 5,368,683 Allowance for credit losses - loans Beginning allowance $ 74,754 $ 82,079 $ 88,917 $ 88,555 $ 85,859 CECL adoption - - - - - Acquisition related allowance/provision (non PCD) - - - - - Acquisition related allowance/goodwill (PCD) - - - - - Provision (benefit) for credit losses - loans (3,631 ) (7,514 ) (6,158 ) 3,658 1,868 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 244 189 (680 ) (3,296 ) 828 Ending allowance $ 71,367 $ 74,754 $ 82,079 $ 88,917 $ 88,555 Credit Quality Total non-performing loans (1) $ 41,296 $ 49,298 $ 51,983 $ 48,360 $ 39,470 Real estate owned (REO) 45 53 343 521 573 Total non-performing assets (2) $ 41,341 $ 49,351 $ 52,326 $ 48,881 $ 40,043 Net charge-offs (recoveries) (244 ) (189 ) 680 3,296 (828 ) Restructured loans, accruing (3) 5,939 6,068 7,173 8,499 7,916 Allowance for credit losses - loans / loans 1.33 % 1.37 % 1.49 % 1.63 % 1.62 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing assets 172.63 % 151.47 % 156.86 % 182.05 % 221.15 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / non-performing loans 172.82 % 151.64 % 157.90 % 184.01 % 224.36 % Non-performing assets / loans plus REO 0.77 % 0.90 % 0.95 % 0.89 % 0.73 % Non-performing assets / total assets 0.54 % 0.66 % 0.73 % 0.70 % 0.57 % Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) -0.02 % -0.01 % 0.05 % 0.24 % -0.06 % Deposit Balances Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,649,664 $ 1,728,895 $ 1,597,262 $ 1,436,807 $ 1,454,842 Interest-bearing demand deposits and money market 2,890,769 2,806,271 2,627,669 2,511,263 2,361,486 Savings deposits 777,862 761,899 700,480 674,354 671,650 Retail time deposits less than $250,000 720,317 842,624 912,006 975,658 1,078,758 Retail time deposits greater than $250,000 252,847 212,230 210,424 197,675 193,107 Total deposits $ 6,291,459 $ 6,351,919 $ 6,047,841 $ 5,795,757 $ 5,759,843

(1) Non-performing loans consist of non-accrual loans. (2) Non-performing assets are non-performing loans plus real estate and other assets acquired by foreclosure or deed-in-lieu thereof. (3) Accruing restructured loans are loans with known credit problems that are not contractually past due and therefore are not included in non-performing loans.

Premier Financial Corp. Loan Delinquency Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Current 30 to 89 days

past due % of

Total Non Accrual

Loans % of

Total June 30, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,138,433 $ 1,122,060 $ 5,757 0.5% $ 10,616 0.9% Construction 830,822 830,242 580 0.1% - 0.0% Commercial real estate 2,405,653 2,388,082 53 0.0% 17,518 0.7% Commercial 1,051,972 1,044,265 - 0.0% 7,707 0.7% Consumer finance 118,526 115,169 1,530 1.3% 1,827 1.5% Home equity and improvement 261,842 256,259 1,955 0.7% 3,628 1.4% Total loans $ 5,807,248 $ 5,756,077 $ 9,875 0.2% $ 41,296 0.7% March 31, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,168,559 $ 1,150,194 $ 5,622 0.5% $ 12,743 1.1% Construction 749,190 748,362 584 0.1% 244 0.0% Commercial real estate 2,402,067 2,379,138 222 0.0% 22,707 0.9% Commercial 1,172,910 1,164,587 298 0.0% 8,025 0.7% Consumer finance 117,539 114,214 1,424 1.2% 1,901 1.6% Home equity and improvement 257,764 252,732 1,354 0.5% 3,678 1.4% Total loans $ 5,868,029 $ 5,809,227 $ 9,504 0.2% $ 49,298 0.8% June 30, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,226,106 $ 1,213,482 $ 6,056 0.5% $ 6,568 0.5% Construction 509,548 509,548 - 0.0% - 0.0% Commercial real estate 2,266,189 2,244,412 1,040 0.0% 20,737 0.9% Commercial 1,244,549 1,233,703 680 0.1% 10,166 0.8% Consumer finance 146,139 144,555 988 0.7% 596 0.4% Home equity and improvement 290,459 285,858 2,237 0.8% 2,364 0.8% Total loans $ 5,682,990 $ 5,631,558 $ 11,001 0.2% $ 40,431 0.7% Loan Risk Ratings Information (dollars in thousands) Total Balance Pass Rated Special Mention %

of Total Classified %

of Total June 30, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,125,097 $ 1,114,219 $ 1,117 0.1% $ 9,761 0.9% Construction 830,822 815,429 15,393 1.9% - 0.0% Commercial real estate 2,393,591 2,217,858 132,099 5.5% 43,634 1.8% Commercial 1,038,059 991,021 24,898 2.4% 22,140 2.1% Consumer finance 117,764 116,137 - 0.0% 1,627 1.4% Home equity and improvement 257,618 255,497 - 0.0% 2,121 0.8% PCD loans 44,297 21,328 905 2.0% 22,064 49.8% Total loans $ 5,807,248 $ 5,531,489 $ 174,412 3.0% $ 101,347 1.7% March 31, 2021 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,154,141 $ 1,145,356 $ 1,173 0.1% $ 7,612 0.7% Construction 749,190 727,821 21,126 2.8% 243 0.0% Commercial real estate 2,380,688 2,216,699 115,758 4.9% 48,231 2.0% Commercial 1,156,948 1,108,381 25,400 2.2% 23,167 2.0% Consumer finance 116,723 115,044 - 0.0% 1,679 1.4% Home equity and improvement 253,049 250,944 - 0.0% 2,105 0.8% PCD loans 57,290 23,956 1,748 3.1% 31,586 55.1% Total loans $ 5,868,029 $ 5,588,201 $ 165,205 2.8% $ 114,623 2.0% June 30, 2020 One to four family residential real estate $ 1,212,490 $ 1,206,062 $ 304 0.0% $ 6,124 0.5% Construction 287,239 287,174 65 0.0% - 0.0% Commercial real estate 2,231,602 2,191,433 21,436 1.0% 18,733 0.8% Commercial 1,223,580 1,193,020 23,979 2.0% 6,581 0.5% Consumer finance 136,765 136,449 - 0.0% 316 0.2% Home equity and improvement 284,923 284,188 - 0.0% 735 0.3% PCD loans 80,639 21,817 13,985 17.3% 44,837 55.6% Total loans $ 5,457,238 $ 5,320,143 $ 59,769 1.1% $ 77,326 1.4%

Premier Financial Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations Six months ended (In thousands, except per share and ratio data) 6/30/21 6/30/20 2nd Qtr 2021 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) $ - $ 13,585 $ - $ - $ 2,190 $ 3,711 $ 2,099 Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related charges - 2,475 - - 460 779 441 Acquisition related charges (after-tax) $ - $ 11,110 $ - $ - $ 1,730 $ 2,932 $ 1,658 Total non-interest expenses $ 77,178 $ 80,293 $ 38,375 $ 38,803 $ 41,313 $ 43,563 $ 37,984 Less: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) - 13,585 - - 2,190 3,711 2,099 Less: FHLB prepayment charges(1) - - - - - 1,407 - Core non-interest expenses $ 77,178 $ 66,708 $ 38,375 $ 38,803 $ 39,123 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) $ - $ 25,949 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Less: Tax benefit of acquisition related provision - 5,449 - - - - - Acquisition related provision (after-tax) $ - $ 20,500 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (10,882 ) $ 48,220 $ (3,919 ) $ (6,963 ) $ (6,764 ) $ 2,794 $ 2,975 Less: Acquisition related provision (pre-tax) - 25,949 - - - - - Core provision (benefit) for credit losses $ (10,882 ) $ 22,271 $ (3,919 ) $ (6,963 ) $ (6,764 ) $ 2,794 $ 2,975 Non-interest income $ 43,820 $ 37,014 $ 17,545 $ 26,275 $ 18,669 $ 25,000 $ 23,015 Less: Securities gains (losses) 2,787 (2 ) 661 2,126 76 1,480 (2 ) Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) $ 41,033 $ 37,016 $ 16,884 $ 24,149 $ 18,593 $ 23,520 $ 23,017 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 113,638 $ 100,274 $ 56,889 $ 56,750 $ 55,218 $ 53,530 $ 54,560 Non-interest income (excluding securities gains/losses) 41,033 37,016 16,884 24,149 18,593 23,520 23,017 Total revenues 154,671 137,290 73,773 80,899 73,811 77,050 77,577 Core non-interest expenses $ 77,178 $ 66,708 $ 38,375 $ 38,803 $ 39,123 $ 38,445 $ 35,885 Core efficiency ratio 49.90 % 48.59 % 52.02 % 47.96 % 53.00 % 49.90 % 46.26 % Income (loss) before income taxes $ 90,655 $ 8,268 $ 39,708 $ 50,948 $ 39,087 $ 31,914 $ 36,360 Add: Provision (benefit) for credit losses (10,882 ) 48,220 (3,919 ) (6,963 ) (6,764 ) 2,794 2,975 Pre-tax pre-provision income 79,773 56,488 35,789 43,985 32,323 34,708 39,335 Add: Acquisition related charges (pre-tax) - 13,585 - - 2,190 3,711 2,099 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 79,773 $ 70,073 $ 35,789 $ 43,985 $ 34,513 $ 38,419 $ 41,434 Average total assets $ 7,444,791 $ 6,185,668 $ 7,549,531 $ 7,338,886 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 Core pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets 2.16 % 2.28 % 1.90 % 2.43 % 1.94 % 2.20 % 2.38 % Net income (loss) $ 72,381 $ 6,575 $ 31,385 $ 40,996 $ 30,847 $ 25,655 $ 29,057 Add: Acquisition related provision (after-tax) - 20,500 - - - - - Add: Acquisition related charges (after-tax) - 11,110 - - 1,730 2,932 1,658 Core net income $ 72,381 $ 38,185 $ 31,385 $ 40,996 $ 32,577 $ 28,587 $ 30,715 Diluted shares - Reported 37,351 34,526 37,358 37,357 37,350 37,334 37,324 Add: Dilutive shares for core net income - - - - - - - Diluted shares - Core 37,351 34,526 37,358 37,357 37,350 37,334 37,324 Core diluted EPS $ 1.94 $ 1.11 $ 0.84 $ 1.10 $ 0.87 $ 0.77 $ 0.82 Average total assets $ 7,444,791 $ 6,185,668 $ 7,549,531 $ 7,338,886 $ 7,089,060 $ 6,935,783 $ 7,005,783 Core return on average assets 1.96 % 1.24 % 1.67 % 2.27 % 1.83 % 1.64 % 1.76 % Average total equity $ 989,800 $ 858,894 $ 1,006,757 $ 972,653 $ 946,223 $ 927,506 $ 932,793 Core return on average equity 14.75 % 8.94 % 12.50 % 17.09 % 13.70 % 12.26 % 13.24 % Average total tangible equity $ 642,990 $ 548,430 $ 660,785 $ 624,996 $ 602,495 $ 576,457 $ 580,449 Core return on average tangible equity 22.70 % 14.00 % 19.05 % 26.60 % 21.51 % 19.73 % 21.28 %

Note: Year-to-date results include six months of operations from UCFC compared to five for comparable period in 2020. (1) Represents prepayment penalties on FHLB early extinguishments funded by gains on securities sales that are excluded from revenues for efficiency ratio calculation.

