Essex Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full-Year 2021 Guidance

Net Income, Funds from Operations (“FFO”), and Core FFO per diluted share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are detailed below.

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, % % 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Per Diluted Share Net Income $1.00 $1.29 -22.5% $3.59 $6.07 -40.9% Total FFO $3.09 $3.21 -3.7% $6.33 $6.65 -4.8% Core FFO $3.04 $3.16 -3.8% $6.12 $6.64 -7.8%

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Reported Net Income per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021 of $1.00, compared to $1.29 in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease is largely attributed to a gain on sale recorded in the prior-year period.

Reported Core FFO per diluted share of $3.04, exceeding the high-end of the Company’s guidance range due to better-than-expected operating results.

Same-property revenues and net operating income (“NOI”) declined by 3.0% and 4.2%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Raised the midpoint of full-year same-property revenues to the high-end of the prior guidance range. This represents a 0.5% increase at the midpoint to -1.4%. NOI increased 0.8% at the midpoint to -3.0%.

Increased full-year Net Income per diluted share guidance range to $5.42 to $5.66. Provided Net Income guidance range for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.85 to $0.97 per diluted share.

Raised full-year Core FFO per diluted share guidance by $0.09 per share at the midpoint to a range of $12.21 to $12.45. Provided Core FFO guidance range for the third quarter of 2021 of $2.98 to $3.10 per diluted share.

As of July 27, 2021, the Company’s immediately available liquidity is approximately $1.3 billion.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results, with both Core FFO and same-property revenues exceeding our expectations, leading us to believe the worst of the pandemic is behind us. We experienced strong economic growth in the second quarter, as Covid-19 restrictions were gradually lifted. The momentum in rent growth continued in July, and we have now achieved net effective market rents for the Essex portfolio that are slightly ahead of pre-pandemic levels. While pandemic-related uncertainty will continue, we remain confident in the West Coast economies and strength of our housing markets,” commented Michael Schall, President and CEO of the Company.

Same-Property Operations

Same-property operating results exclude any properties that are not comparable for the periods presented. The table below illustrates the percentage change in same-property revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and the sequential percentage change for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2021, by submarket for the Company:

Q2 2021 vs.

Q2 2020 Q2 2021 vs.

Q1 2021 % of Total Revenue

Change Revenue

Change Q2 2021

Revenues Southern California Los Angeles County -2.4% -2.3% 18.1% Orange County 6.1% 2.0% 11.7% San Diego County 4.3% 1.7% 9.0% Ventura County 6.8% 1.3% 4.3% Total Southern California 2.0% 0.0% 43.1% Northern California Santa Clara County -10.9% -4.3% 17.7% Alameda County -6.9% -2.7% 6.6% San Mateo County -10.4% -2.9% 5.0% Contra Costa County 2.4% 0.7% 5.9% San Francisco -12.1% -1.0% 2.9% Total Northern California -8.4% -2.8% 38.1% Seattle Metro -2.3% 1.1% 18.8% Same-Property Portfolio -3.0% -0.9% 100.0%

The table below illustrates the components that drove the change in Same-Property Revenues on a year-over-year basis.

Q2 2021 vs. Q2 2020 YTD 2021 vs. YTD 2020 Same-Property Revenue Components $ Amount

(in Millions) %

Contribution $ Amount

(in Millions) %

Contribution Prior-Period Same-Property Revenues $ 324.7 $ 670.3 Scheduled Rents -12.1 -3.7% -23.2 -3.5% Delinquencies 2.6 0.8% -2.9 -0.4% Cash Concessions -8.5 -2.6% -18.9 -2.8% Vacancy 6.3 1.9% 6.4 0.9% Other Income 1.9 0.6% 1.1 0.2% 2021 Same-Property Revenues/Change $ 314.9 -3.0% $ 632.8 -5.6%

Year-Over-Year Change Year-Over-Year Change Q2 2021 compared to Q2 2020 YTD 2021 compared to YTD 2020 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 2.0% 0.3% 2.8% -2.0% 0.3% -3.0% Northern California -8.4% 2.0% -12.3% -9.7% 3.3% -14.3% Seattle Metro -2.3% -5.0% -1.0% -4.7% 0.6% -7.1% Same-Property Portfolio -3.0% -0.2% -4.2% -5.6% 1.5% -8.4%

Sequential Change Q2 2021 compared to Q1 2021 Revenues Operating Expenses NOI Southern California 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Northern California -2.8% -1.5% -3.4% Seattle Metro 1.1% -4.9% 4.1% Same-Property Portfolio -0.9% -1.6% -0.6% Financial Occupancies Quarter Ended 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 6/30/2020 Southern California 97.0% 96.7% 94.6% Northern California 96.2% 96.6% 95.0% Seattle Metro 96.7% 96.6% 95.3% Same-Property Portfolio 96.6% 96.7% 94.9%

Investment Activity

Real Estate

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company acquired its joint venture partner’s 50.0% interest in The Village at Toluca Lake, a 145-apartment home community located in Burbank, CA for a contract price of $31.8 million. Concurrent with the closing of the acquisition, $29.5 million in mortgage debt encumbering the property was repaid. As a result of the acquisition, the Company reported a remeasurement gain of $2.3 million in the second quarter, which is excluded from Total and Core FFO.

Other Investments

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company received cash proceeds of $36.5 million, including prepayment penalties, from the full redemption of a subordinated loan investment originated in the second quarter of 2020. The Company recorded $4.7 million of income from prepayment penalties as a result of the early redemption, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

Development Activity

During the second quarter of 2021 the Company’s developments, Mylo in Santa Clara, CA and Patina at Midtown in San Jose, CA, reached stabilization.

The Company’s sole development property in lease-up, Wallace on Sunset in Hollywood, CA, is 60.5% leased as of July 27, 2021.

Liquidity and Balance Sheet

Common Stock

In the second quarter of 2021, the Company did not issue any shares of common stock through its equity distribution program or repurchase any shares through its stock repurchase plan.

Balance Sheet

In June 2021, the Company issued $300.0 million of 10-year senior unsecured notes due in June 2031 bearing an interest rate per annum of 2.55% and an effective yield of 2.62%. The proceeds were used to fund the redemption of the Company’s outstanding 3.375% senior unsecured notes due in January 2023. The Company incurred $16.5 million in prepayment penalties and write-offs of unamortized costs in the second quarter related to this debt repayment, which has been excluded from Core FFO.

Subsequent to quarter end, Wesco I, LLC, a joint venture in which the Company owns 57.7% interest, refinanced five apartment communities with a new $275.6 million secured term loan. The loan is priced at LIBOR + 1.35% and matures in 2026.

As of July 27, 2021, the Company has approximately $1.3 billion in liquidity via undrawn capacity on its unsecured credit facilities, cash, and marketable securities.

Guidance

For the second quarter of 2021, the Company exceeded the midpoint of the guidance range provided in its June 2021 Investor Presentation for Core FFO by $0.08 per diluted share.

The following table provides a reconciliation of second quarter 2021 Core FFO per diluted share to the midpoint of the guidance provided in the Company’s June 2021 Investor Presentation.

Per Diluted Share Projected midpoint of Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2021 $ 2.96 NOI from consolidated communities 0.06 FFO from Co-Investments 0.01 G&A and other income 0.01 Core FFO per diluted share for Q2 2021 reported $ 3.04

The table below provides key changes to the Company’s 2021 full-year assumptions for Net Income, Total FFO, Core FFO per diluted share, and same-property growth. For additional details regarding the Company’s 2021 assumptions, please see page S-14 of the accompanying supplemental financial information. For the third quarter of 2021, the Company has established a range for Core FFO per diluted share of $2.98 to $3.10.

2021 Full-Year Guidance

Previous

Range Previous

Midpoint Revised Range Revised

Midpoint Change at the

Midpoint Per Diluted Share Net Income $4.95 - $5.39 $5.17 $5.42 - $5.66 $5.54 $0.37 Total FFO $12.00 - $12.44 $12.22 $12.42 - $12.66 $12.54 $0.32 Core FFO $12.02 - $12.46 $12.24 $12.21 - $12.45 $12.33 $0.09 Same-Property Growth Revenues -2.4% to -1.4% -1.9% -1.6% to -1.2% -1.4% 0.5% Operating Expenses 2.0% to 3.0% 2.5% 2.0% to 2.5% 2.3% -0.3% NOI -4.7% to -2.8% -3.8% -3.3% to -2.6% -3.0% 0.8%

FFO RECONCILIATION

FFO, as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“NAREIT”), is generally considered by industry analysts as an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT. Generally, FFO adjusts the net income of equity REITs for non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of rental properties, impairment charges, gains on sales of real estate and extraordinary items. Management considers FFO and FFO which excludes non-core items, which is referred to as “Core FFO,” to be useful supplemental operating performance measures of an equity REIT because, together with net income and cash flows, FFO and Core FFO provide investors with additional bases to evaluate the operating performance and ability of a REIT to incur and service debt and to fund acquisitions and other capital expenditures and to pay dividends. By excluding gains or losses related to sales of depreciated operating properties and excluding real estate depreciation (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO can help investors compare the operating performance of a real estate company between periods or as compared to different companies. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of the Company’s core business operations, Core FFO allows investors to compare the core operating performance of the Company to its performance in prior reporting periods and to the operating performance of other real estate companies without the effect of items that by their nature are not comparable from period to period and tend to obscure the Company’s actual operating results. FFO and Core FFO do not represent net income or cash flows from operations as defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and are not intended to indicate whether cash flows will be sufficient to fund cash needs. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income as an indicator of the REIT's operating performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. FFO and Core FFO do not measure whether cash flow is sufficient to fund all cash needs including principal amortization, capital improvements and distributions to stockholders. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash flows generated from operating, investing or financing activities as defined under GAAP. Management has consistently applied the NAREIT definition of FFO to all periods presented. However, there is judgment involved and other REITs’ calculation of FFO may vary from the NAREIT definition for this measure, and thus their disclosures of FFO may not be comparable to the Company’s calculation.

The following table sets forth the Company’s calculation of diluted FFO and Core FFO for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income available to common stockholders $ 64,846 $ 84,458 $ 233,290 $ 399,464 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 128,736 133,609 257,323 265,168 Gains not included in FFO (2,260 ) (16,597 ) (102,356 ) (251,291 ) Depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated co-investments 14,819 12,764 29,548 25,308 Noncontrolling interest related to Operating Partnership units 2,288 2,964 8,235 13,950 Depreciation attributable to third party ownership and other (138 ) (139 ) (267 ) (273 ) Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 208,291 $ 217,059 $ 425,773 $ 452,326 FFO per share – diluted $ 3.09 $ 3.21 $ 6.33 $ 6.65 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs $ 41 $ 15 $ 56 $ 102 Deferred tax expense on unrealized gain on unconsolidated co-investment (1) 1,842 1,636 2,350 1,636 Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities 112 (46 ) (2,499 ) (33 ) Unrealized (gains) losses on marketable securities (10,405 ) (7,623 ) (16,681 ) 1,073 Provision for credit losses (145 ) 147 (107 ) 97 Equity income from non-core co-investments (2) (6,771 ) (4,696 ) (8,398 ) (4,586 ) Loss on early retirement of debt, net 16,465 5,027 18,982 4,706 (Gain) loss on early retirement of debt from unconsolidated co-investment - (38 ) 3 (38 ) Co-investment promote income - - - (6,455 ) Income from early redemption of preferred equity investments and notes receivable (4,747 ) - (8,260 ) (210 ) General and administrative and other, net 256 2,312 513 3,132 Insurance reimbursements, legal settlements, and other, net (4 ) (106 ) (186 ) (63 ) Core Funds from Operations attributable to common stockholders and unitholders $ 204,935 $ 213,687 $ 411,546 $ 451,687 Core FFO per share – diluted $ 3.04 $ 3.16 $ 6.12 $ 6.64 Weighted average number of shares outstanding diluted (3) 67,331,877 67,682,034 67,299,655 68,017,414

(1) Represents deferred tax expense related to net unrealized gains on technology co-investments. (2) Represents the Company's share of co-investment income from technology co-investments. (3) Assumes conversion of all outstanding limited partnership units in Essex Portfolio, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) into shares of the Company’s common stock and excludes all DownREIT limited partnership units for which the Operating Partnership has the ability and intention to redeem the units for cash and does not consider them to be common stock equivalents.

Net Operating Income (“NOI”) and Same-Property NOI Reconciliations

NOI and Same-Property NOI are considered by management to be important supplemental performance measures to earnings from operations included in the Company’s consolidated statements of income. The presentation of same-property NOI assists with the presentation of the Company’s operations prior to the allocation of depreciation and any corporate-level or financing-related costs. NOI reflects the operating performance of a community and allows for an easy comparison of the operating performance of individual communities or groups of communities. In addition, because prospective buyers of real estate have different financing and overhead structures, with varying marginal impacts to overhead by acquiring real estate, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful measure for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. The Company defines same-property NOI as same-property revenues less same-property operating expenses, including property taxes. Please see the reconciliation of earnings from operations to NOI and same-property NOI, which in the table below is the NOI for stabilized properties consolidated by the Company for the periods presented (dollars in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings from operations $ 93,381 $ 119,736 $ 290,762 $ 250,573 Adjustments: Corporate-level property management expenses 9,105 8,646 18,052 17,405 Depreciation and amortization 128,736 133,609 257,323 265,168 Management and other fees from affiliates (2,221 ) (2,348 ) (4,470 ) (4,965 ) General and administrative 12,222 14,952 22,034 28,934 Expensed acquisition and investment related costs 41 15 56 102 Gain on sale of real estate and land - (16,597 ) (100,096 ) (16,597 ) NOI 241,264 258,013 483,661 540,620 Less: Non-same property NOI (22,621 ) (29,815 ) (45,037 ) (61,649 ) Same-Property NOI $ 218,643 $ 228,198 $ 438,624 $ 478,971

