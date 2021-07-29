ARC Announces Quarterly Dividend

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of …

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be October 28, 2021.

This is the fourth of four quarterly cash dividends planned for 2021 as previously announced on December 10, 2020.