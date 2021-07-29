checkAd

ARC Announces Quarterly Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 23:05  |  28   |   |   

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of …

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be October 28, 2021.

This is the fourth of four quarterly cash dividends planned for 2021 as previously announced on December 10, 2020.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com.

Contact Information:

David Stickney
VP Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
925-949-5114

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657707/ARC-Announces-Quarterly-Dividend

ARC Document Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARC Announces Quarterly Dividend SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable November 30, 2021 to shareholders of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
New Justice Buses To Deliver Free Legal Aid Across Minnesota
Cinedigm Partners with Iconic Spanish Football Club Real Madrid to Expand the Reach of the Team's ...
Saville Resources Inc. Completes its First Drill Holes at the Miranna Prospect on its Niobium Claim ...
Ximen Mining Advancing It's ESG Mandate Completes Hydrogeology Study and Video Outlining Water ...
Commerce Resources Corp. Commences Summer Drill Program at the Ashram Rare Earth and Fluorspar ...
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Launches Initial Public Offering of Common Stock
Calian Announces President, IT and Cyber Solutions
CORRECTION: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter, Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 ...
Atari Announces Modernized Food Fight Remake Featuring Online Multiplayer to Launch First on Atari ...
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Linde Recognized as a Leader in 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2021
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21ARC Document Solutions to Report Second Quarter Results on August 3, 2021
Accesswire | Analysen