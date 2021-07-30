checkAd

EANS-Tip Announcement Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
30.07.2021, 09:40  |  40   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The company Raiffeisen Bank International AG is declaring the following
financial reports below:

Report Type: Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock
Exchange Act
English:
Publication Date: 30.07.2021
Publication Location: http://qr022021.rbinternational.com


Further inquiry note:
Elisabeth Klinger
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
phone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com



end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Wien
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4981654
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG


Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-Tip Announcement Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Half-year financial report according to art. 125 para. 1 Stock Exchange Act - Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - The company Raiffeisen Bank International AG is declaring the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bertrandt und voestalpine starten Projektzusammenarbeit / Skalierbare Batterieplattform mit ...
LKQ Europe with Double-digit EBITDA Margin in the Second Quarter 2021 (FOTO)
Die Bahnbranche hilft den Flutopfern in NRW
LKQ Europe mit zweistelliger EBITDA-Marge im / zweiten Quartal 2021 (FOTO)
Sinnvestieren: Warum es sich lohnt, in den Kampf gegen den Klimawandel zu investieren (FOTO)
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Egger Holzwerkstoffe GmbH / Jahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 124 Abs. 1 BörseG ...
Grifols Halbjahresergebnisse 2021 / Geschäftsbereich Bioscience wächst im zweiten Quartal ...
Dr. Stoll & Sauer hält im VW-Abgasskandal noch nichts für verjährt / BGH ...
Sprengnetter: Betroffenheitsanalyse für Banken und Versicherungen erkennt beschädigte und ...
Papierindustrie wieder im Aufschwung (FOTO)
Titel
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC-Fachbuch: So gelingt die digitale Transformation der Finanzfunktion
SystemKosmetik GmbH finanziert Innovation und Wachstum mit A.B.S. Global Factoring AG / ...
ALDI SÜD testet zertifizierte, vegane Naturkosmetik (FOTO)
LG Frankfurt: ING-Diba muss Vorfälligkeitsentschädigung zurückzahlen
Breuninger expandiert nach Hamburg/ Eröffnung 2023 im Westfield Hamburg-Überseequartier ...
Umfrage von ServiceNow ergab: Pandemie setzt neue Maßstäbe - Erwartungen an Digitalisierung deutlich gestiegen (FOTO)
US-Startup Zync geht strategische Partnerschaft mit Porsche ein und entwickelt visionäres ...
BAUINDUSTRIE zu den Konjunkturindikatoren im Mai 2021: Materialknappheit bremst den Umsatz im Bauhauptgewerbe - real minus 5,2 % zum Vorjahr
TUI verlängert 4,7 Milliarden Euro Kreditlinien bei Banken bis Sommer 2024
Titel
Online-Marktplatz ManoMano ist mit 2,6 Milliarden Dollar Bewertung neues europäisches Einhorn ...
Erste Förderungstranche des GAIA-X-Wettbewerbs bewilligt - KI-Kompetenz aus Osnabrück ...
BIG direkt gesund: Von Null auf 515.000 Versicherte in 25 Jahren / Jubiläum der 1. Direktkrankenkasse (FOTO)
Vascudyne Announces Successful First Human Use of TRUE Vascular Graft for Hemodialysis Access
Steigert Lieferbereitschaft bei reduzierten Beständen: Die zur Abels & Kemmner Gruppe gehörende SCT GmbH stellt KI basiertes Softwaretool zur ...
PwC Deutschland als "Microsoft Country Partner of the Year 2021" ausgezeichnet
Die Klima-Selbstverpflichtung des deutschen Finanzsektors hat viel in Bewegung gebracht - ...
Bauwirtschaft: Tarifverhandlungen werden am 27. Juli 2021 fortgesetzt
PwC lädt zum "Digital Automotive Talk 2021"
EA288-Motor: LG Stuttgart verurteilt Volkswagen AG zu Schadensersatz
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:05 UhrEANS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / H1 2021 consolidated profit jumps 66%
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
29.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Gewinne in positivem Umfeld
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
28.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Lenzing nach höherer Gewinnprognose stark
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
21.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Warten auf EZB-Sitzung am Donnerstag
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
10.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 27/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
08.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Klare Verluste - Corona-Sorgen belasten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX schließt kaum verändert
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
06.07.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX verliert 1,4 Prozent
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
03.07.21Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 26/21
w:o Chartvergleich | Chartanalysen
30.06.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Schwache europäische Anlegerstimmung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte