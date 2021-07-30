Lazard Ltd Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results

First-half 2021 net income, as adjusted, was $247 million, or $2.15 per share (diluted). On a U.S. GAAP basis, first-half 2021 net income was $210 million, or $1.83 per share (diluted).

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported operating revenue 1 of $821 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income, as adjusted 2 , was $146 million, or $1.28 per share (diluted) for the quarter. On a U.S. GAAP basis, second-quarter 2021 net income was $123 million, or $1.08 per share (diluted).

“Lazard had record second-quarter and first-half operating revenue,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “We are benefitting from investments in our people and technology, our global platform and strong macroeconomic trends, leading to unprecedented activity levels in our businesses.”

June 30, 2021 2020 %’21-20 2021 2020 %’21-20 Net Income U.S. GAAP $123 $73 68% $210 $137 53% Per share, diluted $1.08 $0.66 64% $1.83 $1.22 50% Adjusted2 $146 $75 94% $247 $142 74% Per share, diluted $1.28 $0.67 91% $2.15 $1.25 72% Operating Revenue1 Total operating revenue $821 $543 51% $1,469 $1,106 33% Financial Advisory $471 $293 61% $788 $588 34% Asset Management $343 $245 40% $671 $514 31% AUM ($ in billions) Period End $277 $215 29% Average $276 $208 32% $269 $215 25%

Note: Endnotes are on page 6 of this release. A reconciliation of adjusted GAAP to U.S. GAAP is on pages 13-14.

OPERATING REVENUE

Operating revenue1 was $821 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $1,469 million for the first half of 2021, both record levels, up 51% and 33% respectively from the comparable 2020 periods.

Financial Advisory

Our Financial Advisory results include M&A Advisory, Capital Advisory, Capital Raising, Restructuring, Shareholder Advisory, Sovereign Advisory, and other strategic advisory work for clients.

For the second quarter of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was a record $471 million, 61% higher than the second quarter of 2020.

For the first half of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $788 million, 34% higher than the first half of 2020.

During and since the second quarter of 2021, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other advisory assignments globally, including the following (clients are in italics): Vivendi’s distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group shares, valued at €19.8 billion and listing of UMG on Euronext Amsterdam, with a total combined equity value of €33 billion; Canada Development Investment Corporation in providing CAD 5.9 billion in financial assistance to Air Canada; Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s $4.5 billion sale of Atlantic Aviation to KKR; Prudential Financial’s $3.6 billion sale of its full-service retirement business to Empower Retirement; Allstate’s $2.8 billion sale of Allstate Life Insurance to Blackstone; Charterhouse Capital Partners in Mirion Technologies’ combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, valuing Mirion at $2.6 billion; Danone’s €1.6 billion sale of its stake in Mengniu; The Special Committee of the Board of Tribune Publishing in its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital; IBM’s acquisition of Turbonomic; DTE Energy on the spin-off of its Midstream business; Accor in the combination with Ennismore; and Pete & Gerry’s Organics in its sale of a majority stake to Butterfly Equity.

Lazard has one of the world’s preeminent restructuring practices, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. During and since the second quarter of 2021, we have been engaged in a broad range of highly visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments for debtors or creditors, including roles involving: Abengoa; AccorInvest; Assured Guaranty in connection with Puerto Rico’s restructuring; Brazos Electric Power Cooperative; Cinepolis; Corp Group Banking S.A.; Diamond Offshore Drilling; Garrett Motion; Groupo GICSA; Intelsat S.A.; NMC Health; Seadrill Limited; Stoneway Capital; and Valaris.

Our Capital and Shareholder Advisory practices remain active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.

For a list of publicly announced Financial Advisory transactions on which Lazard advised in the second quarter of 2021, or continued to advise or completed since June 30, 2021, please visit our website at www.lazard.com/businesses/transactions.

Asset Management

In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.

For the second quarter of 2021, Asset Management operating revenue was a record $343 million, 40% higher than the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, Asset Management operating revenue was a record $671 million, 31% higher than the first half of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, management fees and other revenue was a record $309 million, 26% higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 5% higher than the first quarter of 2021. For the first half of 2021, management fees and other revenue was $604 million, 18% higher than the first half of 2020.

Average assets under management (AUM) for the second quarter of 2021 was a record $276 billion, 32% higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 6% higher than the first quarter of 2021. Average AUM for the first half of 2021 was $269 billion, 25% higher than the first half of 2020.

AUM as of June 30, 2021, was $277 billion, a quarter-end record, up 29% from June 30, 2020, and up 5% from March 31, 2021. The sequential increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily driven by market appreciation of $12 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $0.8 billion.

For the second quarter of 2021, incentive fees were $34 million, compared to $1 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, incentive fees were $67 million, compared to $2 million for the first half of 2020.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits

In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges), a non-GAAP measure. We believe annual awarded compensation is an appropriate measure to assess actual annual compensation cost when also presented with the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years’ deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.

For the second quarter of 2021, we accrued compensation and benefits expense1 at an adjusted compensation1 ratio of 59.5%, compared to the second-quarter 2020 ratio of 60.0%. This resulted in $489 million of adjusted compensation and benefits expense, compared to $326 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the first half of 2021, adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 was $874 million, compared to $663 million for the first half of 2020.

We manage our compensation and benefits expense based on awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy. We take a disciplined approach to compensation, and our goal is to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, with consistent deferral policies.

Non-Compensation Expense

Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $119 million, 19% higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher marketing and business development expenses, including travel and technology investments. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was 14.5%, compared to 18.3% for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the first half of 2021 was $221 million, 4% higher than the first half of 2020. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue for the first half of 2021 was 15.1%, compared to 19.2% for the first half of 2020.

Our goal remains to achieve an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.

TAXES

The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $49 million for the second quarter and $90 million for the first half of 2021. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 25.2% for the second quarter and 26.7% for the first half of 2021, compared to 23.9% and 26.3% for the respective 2020 periods.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

In the second quarter of 2021, Lazard returned $161 million to shareholders, which included: $50 million in dividends; $111 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $1 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the first half of 2021, Lazard returned $398 million to shareholders, which included: $99 million in dividends; $234 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $66 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During the first half of 2021, we repurchased 5.3 million shares at an average price of $43.86 per share, which included 2.4 million shares repurchased in the second quarter at an average price of $45.72 per share. As of June 30, 2021, our remaining share repurchase authorization was $366 million.

On July 29, 2021, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

Lazard’s financial position remains strong. As of June 30, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents were $980 million, and stockholders’ equity related to Lazard’s interests was $827 million.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “target,” “goal”, or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A “Risk Factors,” and also discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, including the following:

A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional financial markets;

A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);

Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;

Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;

A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and

Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard Ltd is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

ENDNOTES

1 A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis in addition to the U.S. GAAP results is a meaningful and useful basis to compare our operating results across periods.

2 Second-quarter and first-half 2021 adjusted results1 exclude losses of $23.6 million associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices; pre-tax charges of $1.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively, relating to office space reorganization; and $5.7 million and $15.3 million, respectively, relating to expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices. On a U.S. GAAP basis, these resulted in a net charge of $22.6 million, or $0.20 (diluted) per share, for the second quarter, and a net charge of $36.5 million, or $0.32 (diluted) per share, for the first half of 2021.

LAZ-EPE

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP) Three Months Ended % Change From June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenue $843,264 $679,904 $592,264 24% 42% Interest expense (20,127) (19,797) (19,972) Net revenue 823,137 660,107 572,292 25% 44% Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 514,918 401,546 351,568 28% 46% Occupancy and equipment 29,875 34,748 30,574 Marketing and business development 9,332 6,651 6,517 Technology and information services 35,774 33,670 32,629 Professional services 19,996 14,948 16,728 Fund administration and outsourced services 31,302 29,279 24,053 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions 15 15 455 Other 15,664 4,960 13,903 Subtotal 141,958 124,271 124,859 14% 14% Operating expenses 656,876 525,817 476,427 25% 38% Operating income 166,261 134,290 95,865 24% 73% Provision for income taxes 41,345 43,464 22,789 (5%) 81% Net income 124,916 90,826 73,076 38% 71% Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,738 3,526 (382) Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd $123,178 $87,300 $73,458 41% 68% Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 106,746,654 107,291,560 106,662,064 (1%) 0% Diluted 113,603,478 115,822,294 111,487,749 (2%) 2% Net income per share: Basic $1.14 $0.80 $0.68 43% 68% Diluted $1.08 $0.75 $0.66 44% 64%

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (U.S. GAAP) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Total revenue $1,523,168 $1,150,421 32% Interest expense (39,924) (40,115) Net revenue 1,483,244 1,110,306 34% Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 916,464 671,323 37% Occupancy and equipment 64,623 62,772 Marketing and business development 15,983 26,703 Technology and information services 69,444 63,987 Professional services 34,944 31,273 Fund administration and outsourced services 60,581 50,443 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions 30 901 Other 20,624 22,942 Subtotal 266,229 259,021 3% Operating expenses 1,182,693 930,344 27% Operating income 300,551 179,962 67% Provision for income taxes 84,809 48,555 75% Net income 215,742 131,407 64% Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,264 (6,073) Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd $210,478 $137,480 53% Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders: Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 107,019,107 106,483,013 1% Diluted 114,712,885 112,803,964 2% Net income per share: Basic $1.94 $1.27 53% Diluted $1.83 $1.22 50%

LAZARD LTD UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (U.S. GAAP) June 30, December 31, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $979,899 $1,389,876 Deposits with banks and short-term investments 1,111,347 1,134,463 Restricted cash 614,291 44,488 Receivables 818,800 743,141 Investments 867,707 658,532 Goodwill and other intangible assets 380,867 384,071 Operating lease right-of-use assets 479,238 513,923 Deferred tax assets 492,364 538,448 Other assets 662,287 564,919 Total Assets $6,406,800 $5,971,861 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits and other customer payables $1,228,248 $1,201,150 Accrued compensation and benefits 644,777 734,544 Operating lease liabilities 567,726 606,963 Tax receivable agreement obligation 211,236 221,451 Senior debt 1,683,984 1,682,741 Other liabilities 563,974 525,579 Total liabilities 4,899,945 4,972,428 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 575,000 - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share - - Common stock, par value $.01 per share 1,128 1,128 Additional paid-in capital 58,000 135,439 Retained earnings 1,348,121 1,295,386 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (226,648) (238,368) Subtotal 1,180,601 1,193,585 Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost (353,718) (281,813) Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity 826,883 911,772 Noncontrolling interests 104,972 87,661 Total stockholders' equity 931,855 999,433 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity $6,406,800 $5,971,861

LAZARD LTD SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Non-GAAP - unaudited) Three Months Ended % Change From June 30, March 31, June 30, March 31, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Financial Advisory $471,075 $317,300 $292,906 48% 61% Asset Management 343,453 327,914 245,346 5% 40% Corporate 6,918 2,648 4,662 161% 48% Operating revenue (b) $821,446 $647,862 $542,914 27% 51% Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $488,760 $385,478 $325,749 27% 50% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 59.5% 59.5% 60.0% Non-compensation expense (d) $118,830 $102,480 $99,617 16% 19% Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue 14.5% 15.8% 18.3% Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $213,856 $159,904 $117,548 34% 82% Operating margin (f) 26.0% 24.7% 21.7% Adjusted net income (g) $145,798 $101,221 $75,151 44% 94% Diluted adjusted net income per share $1.28 $0.87 $0.67 47% 91% Diluted weighted average shares (h) 114,058,944 115,857,922 111,845,101 (2%) 2% Effective tax rate (i) 25.2% 28.6% 23.9% This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

LAZARD LTD SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (Non-GAAP - unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 % Change Revenues: Financial Advisory $788,375 $587,679 34% Asset Management 671,367 514,299 31% Corporate 9,566 3,747 155% Operating revenue (b) $1,469,308 $1,105,725 33% Expenses: Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c) $874,238 $663,435 32% Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue 59.5% 60.0% Non-compensation expense (d) $221,310 $212,249 4% Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue 15.1% 19.2% Earnings: Earnings from operations (e) $373,760 $230,041 62% Operating margin (f) 25.4% 20.8% Adjusted net income (g) $247,019 $141,703 74% Diluted adjusted net income per share $2.15 $1.25 72% Diluted weighted average shares (h) 114,958,432 113,002,572 2% Effective tax rate (i) 26.7% 26.3% This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.

LAZARD LTD ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM") (unaudited) ($ in millions) As of Variance June 30, March 31, December 31, 2021 2021 2020 Qtr to Qtr YTD Equity: Emerging Markets $32,363 $32,700 $33,254 (1.0%) (2.7%) Global 61,874 58,560 56,246 5.7% 10.0% Local 53,917 51,246 48,672 5.2% 10.8% Multi-Regional 76,405 72,953 71,560 4.7% 6.8% Total Equity 224,559 215,459 209,732 4.2% 7.1% Fixed Income: Emerging Markets 13,213 12,708 13,651 4.0% (3.2%) Global 14,617 14,177 11,962 3.1% 22.2% Local 5,788 5,556 5,600 4.2% 3.4% Multi-Regional 13,532 11,808 12,571 14.6% 7.6% Total Fixed Income 47,150 44,249 43,784 6.6% 7.7% Alternative Investments 3,529 3,141 2,748 12.4% 28.4% Private Equity 1,343 1,324 1,420 1.4% (5.4%) Cash Management 797 679 958 17.4% (16.8%) Total AUM $277,378 $264,852 $258,642 4.7% 7.2% Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 AUM - Beginning of Period $264,852 $193,048 $258,642 $248,239 Net Flows (828) (5,968) (2,507) (10,881) Market and foreign exchange appreciation (depreciation) 13,354 27,624 21,243 (22,654) AUM - End of Period $277,378 $214,704 $277,378 $214,704 Average AUM $275,851 $208,454 $268,657 $215,008 % Change in average AUM 32.3% 25.0% Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.

LAZARD LTD RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Revenue Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis $823,137 $660,107 $572,292 $1,483,244 $1,110,306 Adjustments: (Revenue) loss related to noncontrolling interests (j) (5,754) (6,361) (2,173) (12,115) 599 Gains related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements (16,491) (7,487) (23,803) (23,978) (4,166) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (k) (21,625) (16,710) (21,936) (38,335) (38,320) Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (l) 23,579 - - 23,579 - Interest expense 18,600 18,313 18,534 36,913 37,306 Operating revenue, as adjusted (b) $821,446 $647,862 $542,914 $1,469,308 $1,105,725 Compensation and Benefits Expense Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis $514,918 $401,546 $351,568 $916,464 $671,323 Adjustments: Charges pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements (16,491) (7,487) (23,803) (23,978) (4,166) Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m) (7,287) (6,623) - (13,910) - Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (j) (2,380) (1,958) (2,016) (4,338) (3,722) Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c) $488,760 $385,478 $325,749 $874,238 $663,435 Non-Compensation Expense Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $141,958 $124,271 $124,859 $266,229 $259,021 Adjustments: Expenses related to office space reorganization (n) (1,237) (1,416) (2,487) (2,653) (6,151) Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (k) (21,625) (16,710) (21,936) (38,335) (38,320) Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions (15) (15) (455) (30) (901) Income (expenses) associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m) 1,586 (2,971) - (1,385) - Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (j) (1,837) (679) (364) (2,516) (1,400) Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d) $118,830 $102,480 $99,617 $221,310 $212,249 Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations Operating Income - U.S. GAAP Basis $166,261 $134,290 $95,865 $300,551 $179,962 Adjustments: Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (l) 23,579 - - 23,579 - Expenses related to office space reorganization (n) 1,237 1,416 2,487 2,653 6,151 Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m) 5,701 9,594 - 15,295 - Net (income) loss related to noncontrolling interests (j) (1,738) (3,526) 382 (5,264) 6,073 Pre-tax income, as adjusted 195,040 141,774 98,734 336,814 192,186 Interest expense 18,600 18,313 18,534 36,913 37,306 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and other 216 (183) 280 33 549 Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e) $213,856 $159,904 $117,548 $373,760 $230,041 Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis $123,178 $87,300 $73,458 $210,478 $137,480 Adjustments: Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (l) 23,579 - - 23,579 - Expenses related to office space reorganization (n) 1,237 1,416 2,487 2,653 6,151 Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m) 5,701 9,594 - 15,295 - Tax expense (benefit) allocated to adjustments (7,897) 2,911 (794) (4,986) (1,928) Net income, as adjusted (g) $145,798 $101,221 $75,151 $247,019 $141,703 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis 113,603,478 115,822,294 111,487,749 114,712,885 112,803,964 Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights 455,466 35,628 357,352 245,547 198,609 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h) 114,058,944 115,857,922 111,845,101 114,958,432 113,002,572 Diluted net income per share: U.S. GAAP Basis $1.08 $0.75 $0.66 $1.83 $1.22 Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted $1.28 $0.87 $0.67 $2.15 $1.25 This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD LTD RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, ($ in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis: Occupancy and equipment $29,875 $34,748 $30,574 $64,623 $62,772 Marketing and business development 9,332 6,651 6,517 15,983 26,703 Technology and information services 35,774 33,670 32,629 69,444 63,987 Professional services 19,996 14,948 16,728 34,944 31,273 Fund administration and outsourced services 31,302 29,279 24,053 60,581 50,443 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions 15 15 455 30 901 Other 15,664 4,960 13,903 20,624 22,942 Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis $141,958 $124,271 $124,859 $266,229 $259,021 Non-compensation expense - Adjustments: Occupancy and equipment (j) (m) (n) $788 ($4,185) ($2,448) ($3,397) ($6,181) Marketing and business development (j) (k) (m) (1,247) (205) (755) (1,452) (3,446) Technology and information services (j) (k) (m) (88) (14) (167) (102) (602) Professional services (j) (k) (m) (n) (2,054) (1,461) (1,658) (3,515) (3,436) Fund administration and outsourced services (j) (k) (16,826) (15,270) (10,129) (32,096) (22,249) Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions (15) (15) (455) (30) (901) Other (j) (k) (n) (3,686) (641) (9,630) (4,327) (9,957) Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments ($23,128) ($21,791) ($25,242) ($44,919) ($46,772) Non-compensation expense, as adjusted: Occupancy and equipment $30,663 $30,563 $28,126 $61,226 $56,591 Marketing and business development 8,085 6,446 5,762 14,531 23,257 Technology and information services 35,686 33,656 32,462 69,342 63,385 Professional services 17,942 13,487 15,070 31,429 27,837 Fund administration and outsourced services 14,476 14,009 13,924 28,485 28,194 Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions - - - - - Other 11,978 4,319 4,273 16,297 12,985 Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d) $118,830 $102,480 $99,617 $221,310 $212,249 This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules. See Notes to Financial Schedules

LAZARD LTD Notes to Financial Schedules (a) Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods. (b) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) (revenue) loss related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below), (ii) gains related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (k) below), (iv) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (l) below), and (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities. (c) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) charges related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, (ii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), and (iii) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below). (d) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (n) below), (ii) expenses related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (k) below), (iii) amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, (iv) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, income (expenses) associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), and (v) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below). (e) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (l) below), (ii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (n) below), (iii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), (iv) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below), and (iv) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities. (f) Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure. (g) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (l) below), (ii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (n) below), and (iii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), net of tax expense (benefits). (h) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share. (i) Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $49,242, $40,553, and $23,583 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, $89,795 and $50,483 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $195,040, $141,774 and $98,734 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, $336,814 and $192,186 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020. (j) Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. (k) Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees that are deemed uncollectible. (l) Represents losses related to the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with restructuring and closing of certain of our offices. (m) Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices. (n) Represents incremental rent expense, building depreciation, impairment losses, and legal fees related to office space reorganization.

