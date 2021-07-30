checkAd

Lazard Ltd Reports Second-Quarter and First-Half 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.07.2021   

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) today reported operating revenue1 of $821 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income, as adjusted2, was $146 million, or $1.28 per share (diluted) for the quarter. On a U.S. GAAP basis, second-quarter 2021 net income was $123 million, or $1.08 per share (diluted).

First-half 2021 net income, as adjusted, was $247 million, or $2.15 per share (diluted). On a U.S. GAAP basis, first-half 2021 net income was $210 million, or $1.83 per share (diluted).

“Lazard had record second-quarter and first-half operating revenue,” said Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lazard. “We are benefitting from investments in our people and technology, our global platform and strong macroeconomic trends, leading to unprecedented activity levels in our businesses.”

($ in millions, except
per share data and AUM)

Quarter Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

%’21-20

 

2021

 

2020

 

%’21-20

Net Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

U.S. GAAP

$123

 

$73

 

68%

 

$210

 

$137

 

53%

Per share, diluted

$1.08

 

$0.66

 

64%

 

$1.83

 

$1.22

 

50%

Adjusted2

$146

 

$75

 

94%

 

$247

 

$142

 

74%

Per share, diluted

$1.28

 

$0.67

 

91%

 

$2.15

 

$1.25

 

72%

Operating Revenue1

 

 

 

 

 

 

   

Total operating revenue

$821

 

$543

 

51%

 

$1,469

 

$1,106

 

33%

Financial Advisory

$471

 

$293

 

61%

 

$788

 

$588

 

34%

Asset Management

$343

 

$245

 

40%

 

$671

 

$514

 

31%

AUM ($ in billions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End

$277

 

$215

 

29%

 

   

Average

$276

 

$208

 

32%

 

$269

 

$215

 

25%

Note: Endnotes are on page 6 of this release. A reconciliation of adjusted GAAP to U.S. GAAP is on pages 13-14.

OPERATING REVENUE

Operating revenue1 was $821 million for the second quarter of 2021, and $1,469 million for the first half of 2021, both record levels, up 51% and 33% respectively from the comparable 2020 periods.

Financial Advisory

Our Financial Advisory results include M&A Advisory, Capital Advisory, Capital Raising, Restructuring, Shareholder Advisory, Sovereign Advisory, and other strategic advisory work for clients.

For the second quarter of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was a record $471 million, 61% higher than the second quarter of 2020.

For the first half of 2021, Financial Advisory operating revenue was $788 million, 34% higher than the first half of 2020.

During and since the second quarter of 2021, Lazard has been engaged in significant and complex M&A transactions and other advisory assignments globally, including the following (clients are in italics): Vivendi’s distribution of 60% of Universal Music Group shares, valued at €19.8 billion and listing of UMG on Euronext Amsterdam, with a total combined equity value of €33 billion; Canada Development Investment Corporation in providing CAD 5.9 billion in financial assistance to Air Canada; Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation’s $4.5 billion sale of Atlantic Aviation to KKR; Prudential Financial’s $3.6 billion sale of its full-service retirement business to Empower Retirement; Allstate’s $2.8 billion sale of Allstate Life Insurance to Blackstone; Charterhouse Capital Partners in Mirion Technologies’ combination with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, valuing Mirion at $2.6 billion; Danone’s €1.6 billion sale of its stake in Mengniu; The Special Committee of the Board of Tribune Publishing in its $630 million sale to Alden Global Capital; IBM’s acquisition of Turbonomic; DTE Energy on the spin-off of its Midstream business; Accor in the combination with Ennismore; and Pete & Gerry’s Organics in its sale of a majority stake to Butterfly Equity.

Lazard has one of the world’s preeminent restructuring practices, with a long track record of successfully advising businesses and governments. During and since the second quarter of 2021, we have been engaged in a broad range of highly visible and complex restructuring and debt advisory assignments for debtors or creditors, including roles involving: Abengoa; AccorInvest; Assured Guaranty in connection with Puerto Rico’s restructuring; Brazos Electric Power Cooperative; Cinepolis; Corp Group Banking S.A.; Diamond Offshore Drilling; Garrett Motion; Groupo GICSA; Intelsat S.A.; NMC Health; Seadrill Limited; Stoneway Capital; and Valaris.

Our Capital and Shareholder Advisory practices remain active globally, advising on a broad range of public and private assignments. Our Sovereign Advisory practice continues to be active advising governments, sovereign and sub-sovereign entities across developed and emerging markets.

For a list of publicly announced Financial Advisory transactions on which Lazard advised in the second quarter of 2021, or continued to advise or completed since June 30, 2021, please visit our website at www.lazard.com/businesses/transactions.

Asset Management

In the text portion of this press release, we present our Asset Management results as 1) Management fees and other revenue, and 2) Incentive fees.

For the second quarter of 2021, Asset Management operating revenue was a record $343 million, 40% higher than the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, Asset Management operating revenue was a record $671 million, 31% higher than the first half of 2020.

For the second quarter of 2021, management fees and other revenue was a record $309 million, 26% higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 5% higher than the first quarter of 2021. For the first half of 2021, management fees and other revenue was $604 million, 18% higher than the first half of 2020.

Average assets under management (AUM) for the second quarter of 2021 was a record $276 billion, 32% higher than the second quarter of 2020, and 6% higher than the first quarter of 2021. Average AUM for the first half of 2021 was $269 billion, 25% higher than the first half of 2020.

AUM as of June 30, 2021, was $277 billion, a quarter-end record, up 29% from June 30, 2020, and up 5% from March 31, 2021. The sequential increase from March 31, 2021 was primarily driven by market appreciation of $12 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $1.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $0.8 billion.

For the second quarter of 2021, incentive fees were $34 million, compared to $1 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, incentive fees were $67 million, compared to $2 million for the first half of 2020.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Compensation and Benefits

In managing compensation and benefits expense, we focus on annual awarded compensation (cash compensation and benefits plus deferred incentive compensation with respect to the applicable year, net of estimated future forfeitures and excluding charges), a non-GAAP measure. We believe annual awarded compensation is an appropriate measure to assess actual annual compensation cost when also presented with the GAAP measure of compensation cost, which includes applicable-year cash compensation and the amortization of deferred incentive compensation principally attributable to previous years’ deferred compensation. We believe that by managing our business using awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy, we can better manage our compensation costs, increase our flexibility in the future and build shareholder value over time.

For the second quarter of 2021, we accrued compensation and benefits expense1 at an adjusted compensation1 ratio of 59.5%, compared to the second-quarter 2020 ratio of 60.0%. This resulted in $489 million of adjusted compensation and benefits expense, compared to $326 million for the second quarter of 2020.

For the first half of 2021, adjusted compensation and benefits expense1 was $874 million, compared to $663 million for the first half of 2020.

We manage our compensation and benefits expense based on awarded compensation with a consistent deferral policy. We take a disciplined approach to compensation, and our goal is to maintain a compensation-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle in the mid- to high-50s percentage range on both an awarded and adjusted basis, with consistent deferral policies.

Non-Compensation Expense

Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the second quarter of 2021 was $119 million, 19% higher than the second quarter of 2020. The increase primarily reflects higher marketing and business development expenses, including travel and technology investments. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was 14.5%, compared to 18.3% for the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted non-compensation expense1 for the first half of 2021 was $221 million, 4% higher than the first half of 2020. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expense to operating revenue for the first half of 2021 was 15.1%, compared to 19.2% for the first half of 2020.

Our goal remains to achieve an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-operating revenue ratio over the cycle of 16% to 20%.

TAXES

The provision for taxes, on an adjusted basis1, was $49 million for the second quarter and $90 million for the first half of 2021. The effective tax rate on the same basis was 25.2% for the second quarter and 26.7% for the first half of 2021, compared to 23.9% and 26.3% for the respective 2020 periods.

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT AND BALANCE SHEET

Our primary capital management goals include managing debt and returning capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

In the second quarter of 2021, Lazard returned $161 million to shareholders, which included: $50 million in dividends; $111 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $1 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

In the first half of 2021, Lazard returned $398 million to shareholders, which included: $99 million in dividends; $234 million in share repurchases of our Class A common stock; and $66 million in satisfaction of employee tax obligations in lieu of share issuances upon vesting of equity grants.

During the first half of 2021, we repurchased 5.3 million shares at an average price of $43.86 per share, which included 2.4 million shares repurchased in the second quarter at an average price of $45.72 per share. As of June 30, 2021, our remaining share repurchase authorization was $366 million.

On July 29, 2021, Lazard declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

Lazard’s financial position remains strong. As of June 30, 2021, our cash and cash equivalents were $980 million, and stockholders’ equity related to Lazard’s interests was $827 million.

***

CONFERENCE CALL

Lazard will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2021, to discuss the company’s financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast available through Lazard’s Investor Relations website at www.lazard.com, or by dialing 1 (888) 204-4368 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (323) 794-2423 (outside of the U.S. and Canada), 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available by 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 30, 2021, via the Lazard Investor Relations website, or by dialing 1 (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (719) 457-0820 (outside of the U.S. and Canada). The replay access code is 5906953.

ABOUT LAZARD

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from 41 cities across 26 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals. For more information on Lazard, please visit www.lazard.com. Follow Lazard at @Lazard.

***

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “target,” “goal”, or “continue”, and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies, business plans and initiatives and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A “Risk Factors,” and also discussed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K, including the following:

  • A decline in general economic conditions or the global or regional financial markets;
  • A decline in our revenues, for example due to a decline in overall mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity, our share of the M&A market or our assets under management (AUM);
  • Losses caused by financial or other problems experienced by third parties;
  • Losses due to unidentified or unanticipated risks;
  • A lack of liquidity, i.e., ready access to funds, for use in our businesses; and
  • Competitive pressure on our businesses and on our ability to retain and attract employees at current compensation levels.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this release to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations and we do not intend to do so.

Lazard Ltd is committed to providing timely and accurate information to the investing public, consistent with our legal and regulatory obligations. To that end, Lazard and its operating companies use their websites to convey information about their businesses, including the anticipated release of quarterly financial results, quarterly financial, statistical and business-related information, and the posting of updates of assets under management in various mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment products managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC and Lazard Frères Gestion SAS. Investors can link to Lazard and its operating company websites through www.lazard.com.

***

ENDNOTES

1 A non-U.S. GAAP measure. See attached financial schedules and related notes for a detailed explanation of adjustments to corresponding U.S. GAAP results. We believe that presenting our results on an adjusted basis in addition to the U.S. GAAP results is a meaningful and useful basis to compare our operating results across periods.

2 Second-quarter and first-half 2021 adjusted results1 exclude losses of $23.6 million associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices; pre-tax charges of $1.2 million and $2.7 million, respectively, relating to office space reorganization; and $5.7 million and $15.3 million, respectively, relating to expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices. On a U.S. GAAP basis, these resulted in a net charge of $22.6 million, or $0.20 (diluted) per share, for the second quarter, and a net charge of $36.5 million, or $0.32 (diluted) per share, for the first half of 2021.

LAZ-EPE

LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
   

 

 

Three Months Ended

% Change From

June 30,   March 31,   June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

2020

   

 

 

Total revenue

$843,264

 

$679,904

 

$592,264

24%

42%

Interest expense

(20,127)

 

(19,797)

 

(19,972)

 

 

Net revenue

823,137

 

660,107

 

572,292

25%

44%

Operating expenses:    

 

 

Compensation and benefits

514,918

 

401,546

 

351,568

28%

46%

   

 

 

Occupancy and equipment

29,875

 

34,748

 

30,574

 

 

Marketing and business development

9,332

 

6,651

 

6,517

 

 

Technology and information services

35,774

 

33,670

 

32,629

 

 

Professional services

19,996

 

14,948

 

16,728

 

 

Fund administration and outsourced services

31,302

 

29,279

 

24,053

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

15

 

15

 

455

 

 

Other

15,664

 

4,960

 

13,903

 

 

Subtotal

141,958

 

124,271

 

124,859

14%

14%

Operating expenses

656,876

 

525,817

 

476,427

25%

38%

   

 

 

Operating income

166,261

 

134,290

 

95,865

24%

73%

   

 

 

Provision for income taxes

41,345

 

43,464

 

22,789

(5%)

81%

Net income

124,916

 

90,826

 

73,076

38%

71%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1,738

 

3,526

 

(382)

 

 

Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd

$123,178

 

$87,300

 

$73,458

41%

68%

   

 

 

Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:    

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:    

 

 

Basic

106,746,654

 

107,291,560

 

106,662,064

(1%)

0%

Diluted

113,603,478

 

115,822,294

 

111,487,749

(2%)

2%

   

 

 

Net income per share:    

 

 

Basic

$1.14

 

$0.80

 

$0.68

43%

68%

Diluted

$1.08

 

$0.75

 

$0.66

44%

64%

LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(U.S. GAAP)
   
Six Months Ended
June 30,   June 30,

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

 

2020

 

% Change

 

 

 

 
Total revenue

$1,523,168

 

$1,150,421

32%

Interest expense

(39,924)

 

(40,115)

 

Net revenue

1,483,244

 

1,110,306

34%

Operating expenses:  

 

Compensation and benefits

916,464

 

671,323

37%

 

 

 
Occupancy and equipment

64,623

 

62,772

 

Marketing and business development

15,983

 

26,703

 

Technology and information services

69,444

 

63,987

 

Professional services

34,944

 

31,273

 

Fund administration and outsourced services

60,581

 

50,443

 

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

30

 

901

 

Other

20,624

 

22,942

 

Subtotal

266,229

 

259,021

3%

Operating expenses

1,182,693

 

930,344

27%

 

 

 
Operating income

300,551

 

179,962

67%

 

 

 
Provision for income taxes

84,809

 

48,555

75%

Net income

215,742

 

131,407

64%

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,264

 

(6,073)

 

Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd

$210,478

 

$137,480

53%

 

 

 
Attributable to Lazard Ltd Common Stockholders:  

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:  

 

Basic

107,019,107

 

106,483,013

1%

Diluted

114,712,885

 

112,803,964

2%

 

 

 
Net income per share:  

 

Basic

$1.94

 

$1.27

53%

Diluted

$1.83

 

$1.22

50%

LAZARD LTD
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(U.S. GAAP)
 
June 30, December 31,
($ in thousands)

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 
ASSETS
 
Cash and cash equivalents

$979,899

$1,389,876

Deposits with banks and short-term investments

1,111,347

1,134,463

Restricted cash

614,291

44,488

Receivables

818,800

743,141

Investments

867,707

658,532

Goodwill and other intangible assets

380,867

384,071

Operating lease right-of-use assets

479,238

513,923

Deferred tax assets

492,364

538,448

Other assets

662,287

564,919

 
Total Assets

$6,406,800

$5,971,861

 
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
 
Liabilities
Deposits and other customer payables

$1,228,248

$1,201,150

Accrued compensation and benefits

644,777

734,544

Operating lease liabilities

567,726

606,963

Tax receivable agreement obligation

211,236

221,451

Senior debt

1,683,984

1,682,741

Other liabilities

563,974

525,579

Total liabilities

4,899,945

4,972,428

 
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests

575,000

-

 
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share

-

-

Common stock, par value $.01 per share

1,128

1,128

Additional paid-in capital

58,000

135,439

Retained earnings

1,348,121

1,295,386

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(226,648)

(238,368)

Subtotal

1,180,601

1,193,585

Class A common stock held by subsidiaries, at cost

(353,718)

(281,813)

Total Lazard Ltd stockholders' equity

826,883

911,772

Noncontrolling interests

104,972

87,661

Total stockholders' equity

931,855

999,433

 
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and stockholders' equity

$6,406,800

$5,971,861

LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Three Months Ended

% Change From

June 30, March 31, June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

Financial Advisory

$471,075

$317,300

$292,906

48%

61%

Asset Management

343,453

327,914

245,346

5%

40%

Corporate

6,918

2,648

4,662

161%

48%

 

 

Operating revenue (b)

$821,446

$647,862

$542,914

27%

51%

 

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)

$488,760

$385,478

$325,749

27%

50%

Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue

59.5%

59.5%

60.0%

 

 

 

 

Non-compensation expense (d)

$118,830

$102,480

$99,617

16%

19%

Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue

14.5%

15.8%

18.3%

 

 

 

 

Earnings:

 

 

 

 

Earnings from operations (e)

$213,856

$159,904

$117,548

34%

82%

Operating margin (f)

26.0%

24.7%

21.7%

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income (g)

$145,798

$101,221

$75,151

44%

94%

 

 

Diluted adjusted net income per share

$1.28

$0.87

$0.67

47%

91%

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares (h)

114,058,944

115,857,922

111,845,101

(2%)

2%

 

 

Effective tax rate (i)

25.2%

28.6%

23.9%

 

 

 

 

This presentation includes non-U.S. GAAP ("non-GAAP") measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(Non-GAAP - unaudited)
Six Months Ended
June 30, June 30,

 

($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

 

% Change

 

Revenues:

 

 

Financial Advisory

$788,375

$587,679

34%

Asset Management

671,367

514,299

31%

Corporate

9,566

3,747

155%

 

Operating revenue (b)

$1,469,308

$1,105,725

33%

 

Expenses:

 

 

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense (c)

$874,238

$663,435

32%

Ratio of adjusted compensation to operating revenue

59.5%

60.0%

 

 

Non-compensation expense (d)

$221,310

$212,249

4%

Ratio of non-compensation to operating revenue

15.1%

19.2%

 

 

Earnings:

 

 

Earnings from operations (e)

$373,760

$230,041

62%

Operating margin (f)

25.4%

20.8%

 

 

Adjusted net income (g)

$247,019

$141,703

74%

 

Diluted adjusted net income per share

$2.15

$1.25

72%

 

Diluted weighted average shares (h)

114,958,432

113,002,572

2%

 

Effective tax rate (i)

26.7%

26.3%

 

 

This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Selected Summary Financial Information and Notes to Financial Schedules.
LAZARD LTD
ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT ("AUM")
(unaudited)
($ in millions)

 

 

As of

Variance

June 30, March 31, December 31,

 

 

2021

2021

2020

Qtr to Qtr

YTD

 

 

Equity:

 

 

Emerging Markets

$32,363

$32,700

$33,254

(1.0%)

(2.7%)

Global

61,874

58,560

56,246

5.7%

10.0%

Local

53,917

51,246

48,672

5.2%

10.8%

Multi-Regional

76,405

72,953

71,560

4.7%

6.8%

Total Equity

224,559

215,459

209,732

4.2%

7.1%

Fixed Income:

 

Emerging Markets

13,213

12,708

13,651

4.0%

(3.2%)

Global

14,617

14,177

11,962

3.1%

22.2%

Local

5,788

5,556

5,600

4.2%

3.4%

Multi-Regional

13,532

11,808

12,571

14.6%

7.6%

Total Fixed Income

47,150

44,249

43,784

6.6%

7.7%

Alternative Investments

3,529

3,141

2,748

12.4%

28.4%

Private Equity

1,343

1,324

1,420

1.4%

(5.4%)

Cash Management

797

679

958

17.4%

(16.8%)

Total AUM

$277,378

$264,852

$258,642

4.7%

7.2%

 
 
 
Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 
AUM - Beginning of Period

$264,852

$193,048

$258,642

$248,239

 
Net Flows

(828)

(5,968)

(2,507)

(10,881)

Market and foreign exchange
appreciation (depreciation)

13,354

27,624

21,243

(22,654)

 
AUM - End of Period

$277,378

$214,704

$277,378

$214,704

 
Average AUM

$275,851

$208,454

$268,657

$215,008

 
% Change in average AUM

32.3%

25.0%

 
 
Note: Average AUM generally represents the average of the monthly ending AUM balances for the period.
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP TO SELECTED SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 
Operating Revenue
Net revenue - U.S. GAAP Basis

$823,137

$660,107

$572,292

$1,483,244

$1,110,306

 
Adjustments:
(Revenue) loss related to noncontrolling interests (j)

(5,754)

(6,361)

(2,173)

(12,115)

599

Gains related to Lazard Fund Interests ("LFI") and other similar arrangements

(16,491)

(7,487)

(23,803)

(23,978)

(4,166)

Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (k)

(21,625)

(16,710)

(21,936)

(38,335)

(38,320)

Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (l)

23,579

-

-

23,579

-

Interest expense

18,600

18,313

18,534

36,913

37,306

 
Operating revenue, as adjusted (b)

$821,446

$647,862

$542,914

$1,469,308

$1,105,725

 
Compensation and Benefits Expense
Compensation and benefits expense - U.S. GAAP Basis

$514,918

$401,546

$351,568

$916,464

$671,323

 
Adjustments:
Charges pertaining to LFI and other similar arrangements

(16,491)

(7,487)

(23,803)

(23,978)

(4,166)

Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m)

(7,287)

(6,623)

-

(13,910)

-

Compensation related to noncontrolling interests (j)

(2,380)

(1,958)

(2,016)

(4,338)

(3,722)

 
Compensation and benefits expense, as adjusted (c)

$488,760

$385,478

$325,749

$874,238

$663,435

 
Non-Compensation Expense
Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis

$141,958

$124,271

$124,859

$266,229

$259,021

 
Adjustments:
Expenses related to office space reorganization (n)

(1,237)

(1,416)

(2,487)

(2,653)

(6,151)

Distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs, bad debt expense and other (k)

(21,625)

(16,710)

(21,936)

(38,335)

(38,320)

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

(15)

(15)

(455)

(30)

(901)

Income (expenses) associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m)

1,586

(2,971)

-

(1,385)

-

Non-compensation expense related to noncontrolling interests (j)

(1,837)

(679)

(364)

(2,516)

(1,400)

 
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)

$118,830

$102,480

$99,617

$221,310

$212,249

 
Pre-Tax Income and Earnings From Operations
Operating Income - U.S. GAAP Basis

$166,261

$134,290

$95,865

$300,551

$179,962

 
Adjustments:
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (l)

23,579

-

-

23,579

-

Expenses related to office space reorganization (n)

1,237

1,416

2,487

2,653

6,151

Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m)

5,701

9,594

-

15,295

-

Net (income) loss related to noncontrolling interests (j)

(1,738)

(3,526)

382

(5,264)

6,073

Pre-tax income, as adjusted

195,040

141,774

98,734

336,814

192,186

Interest expense

18,600

18,313

18,534

36,913

37,306

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions and other

216

(183)

280

33

549

Earnings from operations, as adjusted (e)

$213,856

$159,904

$117,548

$373,760

$230,041

 
 
Net Income attributable to Lazard Ltd
Net income attributable to Lazard Ltd - U.S. GAAP Basis

$123,178

$87,300

$73,458

$210,478

$137,480

Adjustments:
Losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (l)

23,579

-

-

23,579

-

Expenses related to office space reorganization (n)

1,237

1,416

2,487

2,653

6,151

Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (m)

5,701

9,594

-

15,295

-

Tax expense (benefit) allocated to adjustments

(7,897)

2,911

(794)

(4,986)

(1,928)

 
Net income, as adjusted (g)

$145,798

$101,221

$75,151

$247,019

$141,703

 
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - U.S. GAAP Basis

113,603,478

115,822,294

111,487,749

114,712,885

112,803,964

Adjustment: participating securities including profits interest participation rights

455,466

35,628

357,352

245,547

198,609

 
Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding, as adjusted (h)

114,058,944

115,857,922

111,845,101

114,958,432

113,002,572

 
Diluted net income per share:
U.S. GAAP Basis

$1.08

$0.75

$0.66

$1.83

$1.22

Non-GAAP Basis, as adjusted

$1.28

$0.87

$0.67

$2.15

$1.25

 
 
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.
 
See Notes to Financial Schedules
LAZARD LTD
RECONCILIATION OF NON-COMPENSATION U.S. GAAP TO ADJUSTED (a)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30,
($ in thousands)

2021

2021

2020

 

2021

2020

 
Non-compensation expense - U.S. GAAP Basis:
Occupancy and equipment

$29,875

$34,748

$30,574

$64,623

$62,772

Marketing and business development

9,332

6,651

6,517

15,983

26,703

Technology and information services

35,774

33,670

32,629

69,444

63,987

Professional services

19,996

14,948

16,728

34,944

31,273

Fund administration and outsourced services

31,302

29,279

24,053

60,581

50,443

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

15

15

455

30

901

Other

15,664

4,960

13,903

20,624

22,942

Non-compensation expense - Subtotal - U.S. GAAP Basis

$141,958

$124,271

$124,859

$266,229

$259,021

 
Non-compensation expense - Adjustments:
Occupancy and equipment (j) (m) (n)

$788

($4,185)

($2,448)

($3,397)

($6,181)

Marketing and business development (j) (k) (m)

(1,247)

(205)

(755)

(1,452)

(3,446)

Technology and information services (j) (k) (m)

(88)

(14)

(167)

(102)

(602)

Professional services (j) (k) (m) (n)

(2,054)

(1,461)

(1,658)

(3,515)

(3,436)

Fund administration and outsourced services (j) (k)

(16,826)

(15,270)

(10,129)

(32,096)

(22,249)

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

(15)

(15)

(455)

(30)

(901)

Other (j) (k) (n)

(3,686)

(641)

(9,630)

(4,327)

(9,957)

Subtotal Non-compensation adjustments

($23,128)

($21,791)

($25,242)

($44,919)

($46,772)

 
Non-compensation expense, as adjusted:
Occupancy and equipment

$30,663

$30,563

$28,126

$61,226

$56,591

Marketing and business development

8,085

6,446

5,762

14,531

23,257

Technology and information services

35,686

33,656

32,462

69,342

63,385

Professional services

17,942

13,487

15,070

31,429

27,837

Fund administration and outsourced services

14,476

14,009

13,924

28,485

28,194

Amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions

-

-

-

-

-

Other

11,978

4,319

4,273

16,297

12,985

Non-compensation expense, as adjusted (d)

$118,830

$102,480

$99,617

$221,310

$212,249

 
 
 
 
This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable U.S. GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see Notes to Financial Schedules.
 
See Notes to Financial Schedules
LAZARD LTD
 
Notes to Financial Schedules
 
(a) Selected Summary Financial Information are non-GAAP measures. Lazard believes that presenting results and measures on an adjusted basis in conjunction with U.S. GAAP measures provides a meaningful and useful basis for comparison of its operating results across periods.
(b) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) (revenue) loss related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below), (ii) gains related to the changes in the fair value of investments held in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements for which a corresponding equal amount is excluded from compensation & benefits expense, (iii) revenue related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (k) below), (iv) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (l) below), and (v) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities.
(c) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) charges related to the changes in the fair value of the compensation liability recorded in connection with Lazard Fund Interests and other similar deferred compensation arrangements, (ii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), and (iii) compensation and benefits related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below).
(d) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (n) below), (ii) expenses related to distribution fees, reimbursable deal costs in accordance with the revenue recognition guidance, bad debt expense, and other (see (k) below), (iii) amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions, (iv) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, income (expenses) associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), and (v) expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below).
(e) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (l) below), (ii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (n) below), (iii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), (iv) net revenue and expenses related to noncontrolling interests (see (j) below), and (iv) interest expense primarily related to corporate financing activities.
(f) Represents earnings from operations as a percentage of operating revenue, and is a non-GAAP measure.
(g) A non-GAAP measure which excludes (i) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, losses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (l) below), (ii) expenses related to office space reorganization (see (n) below), and (iii) for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021, expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices (see (m) below), net of tax expense (benefits).
(h) A non-GAAP measure which includes units of the long-term incentive compensation program consisting of profits interest participation rights, which are equity incentive awards that, subject to certain conditions, may be exchanged for shares of our common stock. Certain profits interest participation rights and other participating securities may be excluded from the computation of outstanding stock equivalents for U.S. GAAP net income per share.
(i) Effective tax rate is a non-GAAP measure based upon the U.S. GAAP rate with adjustments for the tax applicable to the non-GAAP adjustments to operating income, generally based upon the effective marginal tax rate in the applicable jurisdiction of the adjustments. The computation is based on a quotient, the numerator of which is the provision for income taxes of $49,242, $40,553, and $23,583 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, $89,795 and $50,483 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 and the denominator of which is pre-tax income of $195,040, $141,774 and $98,734 for the three month periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively, $336,814 and $192,186 for the six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.
(j) Noncontrolling interests include revenue and expenses principally related to Edgewater, ESC Funds and a Special Purpose Acquisition Company.
(k) Represents certain distribution, introducer and management fees paid to third parties and reimbursable deal costs for which an equal amount is excluded from both non-GAAP operating revenue and non-compensation expense, respectively, and excludes bad debt expense, which represents fees that are deemed uncollectible.
(l) Represents losses related to the reclassification of currency translation adjustments to earnings from accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with restructuring and closing of certain of our offices.
(m) Expenses associated with restructuring and closing of certain offices.
(n) Represents incremental rent expense, building depreciation, impairment losses, and legal fees related to office space reorganization.

 

