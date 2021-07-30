checkAd

Recruiter.com Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report(R)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW),a leading platform delivering on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced that an interview with CEO Evan Sohn will air on The RedChip Money Report on …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT, RCRTW),a leading platform delivering on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced that an interview with CEO Evan Sohn will air on The RedChip Money Report on Bloomberg on July 31 at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today™. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs.

To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contacts:

Evan Sohn
CEO
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
info@recruiter.com

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry / CEO
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
407-491-4498
Dave@redchip.com

