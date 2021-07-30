Everspin to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call on August 12th, 2021

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the investor relations website at investor.everspin.com .

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Darin Billerbeck, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

Analysts and investors who would like to join the live call via teleconference and ask a question are invited to dial into the call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Conference Call Number: (844) 889-7788

International Call Number: (661) 378-9932

Conference ID: 9886239

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call through August 19, 2021. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using the passcode 9886239. International callers should dial +1-404-537-3406 and enter the same passcode at the prompt.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

