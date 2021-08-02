Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command selected the company for a 7½-year position on the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract.

Fluor Selected for SeaPort Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

SeaPort NxG provides for engineering and program management services that span the entire spectrum of mission areas and technical capabilities supported by the Department of the Navy. As a company selected for a position on SeaPort NxG, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders across 23 functional areas including engineering, financial management and program management. The government estimates services procured through the task orders will total approximately $5 billion annually.

“This award further positions Fluor in the professional and technical solutions space and allows the company to provide a wide range of innovative and value-added services for the Department of the Navy,” said Tom D’Agostino, group president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “Fluor has a long history of supporting various Navy commands and the company looks forward to continuing its work through this contract.”

SeaPort Next Generation is the U.S. Navy's electronic procurement portal designed to facilitate performance-based services acquisitions and leverage users' buying power to enhance efficiency, improve business intelligence and reduce buying cycle times.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ms

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005168/en/