checkAd

Fluor Selected for SeaPort Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 12:54  |  23   |   |   

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command selected the company for a 7½-year position on the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005168/en/

Fluor Selected for SeaPort Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor Selected for SeaPort Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

SeaPort NxG provides for engineering and program management services that span the entire spectrum of mission areas and technical capabilities supported by the Department of the Navy. As a company selected for a position on SeaPort NxG, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders across 23 functional areas including engineering, financial management and program management. The government estimates services procured through the task orders will total approximately $5 billion annually.

“This award further positions Fluor in the professional and technical solutions space and allows the company to provide a wide range of innovative and value-added services for the Department of the Navy,” said Tom D’Agostino, group president of Fluor’s Mission Solutions business. “Fluor has a long history of supporting various Navy commands and the company looks forward to continuing its work through this contract.”

SeaPort Next Generation is the U.S. Navy's electronic procurement portal designed to facilitate performance-based services acquisitions and leverage users' buying power to enhance efficiency, improve business intelligence and reduce buying cycle times.

About Fluor Corporation
 Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ms

Fluor Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Fluor Selected for SeaPort Next Generation Multiple-Award Contract Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command selected the company for a 7½-year position on the SeaPort Next Generation (SeaPort NxG) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for July 2021
Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory
Blackstone and Hudson Pacific Properties Announce Plans for New World-Class Film and TV Studios in ...
Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential ...
Gores Holdings V’s Business Combination with Ardagh Metal Packaging Expected to Close August 4, ...
RMG Acquisition Corporation II Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21Fluor Achieves First Concentrate Production Milestone on Khoemacau’s Copper Silver Project in Botswana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Fluor Corporation to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten