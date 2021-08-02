New CFO Starts at Chimera

Chimera Investment Corporation, Inc. (NYSE:CIM) (the “Company”) announced today that Subramaniam (“Subra”) Viswanathan has joined the Company as the Chief Financial Officer effective July 31, 2021. On June 22, 2021, the Company appointed Mr. Viswanathan as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, to be effective as soon as practicable, but not later than September 15, 2021.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Viswanathan served as the Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer – Global Mortgages and Securitized Products since 2012 and served other roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 2007. Mr. Viswanathan previously served as the Senior Vice President, Business Area Controller – Cash and Synthetic CDOs, Securitization and Correlation Desks at Citigroup, Corporate and Investment Banking. Mr. Viswanathan earned his degree in economics from the University of Madras in Chennai, India and his MBA from University of Hartford.