New CFO Starts at Chimera

Chimera Investment Corporation, Inc. (NYSE:CIM) (the “Company”) announced today that Subramaniam (“Subra”) Viswanathan has joined the Company as the Chief Financial Officer effective July 31, 2021. On June 22, 2021, the Company appointed Mr. Viswanathan as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, to be effective as soon as practicable, but not later than September 15, 2021.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Viswanathan served as the Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer – Global Mortgages and Securitized Products since 2012 and served other roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch since 2007. Mr. Viswanathan previously served as the Senior Vice President, Business Area Controller – Cash and Synthetic CDOs, Securitization and Correlation Desks at Citigroup, Corporate and Investment Banking. Mr. Viswanathan earned his degree in economics from the University of Madras in Chennai, India and his MBA from University of Hartford.

“We are very excited to have Subra join our team,” said Mohit Marria, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “Subra has extensive background in the mortgage and securitization industry, and we believe the Company will benefit greatly from his experience and expertise as the Chief Financial Officer.”

About Chimera Investment Corporation

We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, Agency RMBS, and other real estate assets.

Please visit www.chimerareit.com for additional information about the Company.

