Cirrus Logic to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRUS) today announced that the company will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

  • Aug. 10 – Cirrus Logic Chief Financial Officer Thurman Case and Director of Corporate Development David Biven will present at the Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference at 2:05 p.m. EDT.
  • Aug. 11 – Cirrus Logic Chief Financial Officer Thurman Case and Vice President of Mixed-Signal Products Carl Alberty will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Forum at 12:40 p.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available on the company's investor relations website. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available on the website following the events.

Cirrus Logic is a leader in low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions that create innovative user experiences for the world’s top mobile and consumer applications. With headquarters in Austin, Texas, Cirrus Logic is recognized globally for its award-winning corporate culture. Check us out at www.cirrus.com.

Cirrus Logic and Cirrus are trademarks of Cirrus Logic, Inc.

