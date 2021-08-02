checkAd

The St. Joe Company Releases the Summer/Fall Issue of “Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club Member Magazine

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) releases the summer/fall issue of “Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club member magazine.

The biannual magazine provides insight into club amenities and shines a light on interesting stories from the community. In this issue, readers can learn about the ongoing expansion of Watersound Club amenities, meet the professional golfer sporting the Watersound Club logo as he makes the rounds and catch up on the progress on the reconstruction of two regional marinas as they get closer to opening.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

“Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club member magazine contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s development communities. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 and subsequent filings.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

About Watersound Club

Watersound Club is a private membership club with properties in the Northwest Florida beach towns of Watersound and Panama City Beach. Club members and their guests can access the club amenities including Watersound Beach Club, Camp Creek Golf Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and other beach, dining and lifestyle activities. More information can be found www.watersoundclub.com.

The St Joe Company 2021. “St. Joe”, “JOE”, the “Taking Flight” Design, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ”and “Watersound Club are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.

