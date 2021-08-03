Infield Minerals Provides Update on Upcoming Drilling Program and Exploration Activities in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Canada. Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:INFD) ("Infield" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing and near-term exploration activities in Nevada, including details of its upcoming …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Canada. Infield Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:INFD) (" Infield " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing and near-term exploration activities in Nevada, including details of its upcoming reverse circulation (" RC ") drilling program at the North Zone of the Company's M1 property (" M1 North Zone ").

Infield has received the revised Notice of Intent drilling permit for the M1 North Zone

Approximately 2,000 metres of RC drilling at the M1 North Zone to commence this quarter

Surface exploration is underway at the Desperado project where the Company is following up on a silver-gold target area outlined in the June 14, 2021 news release

"The receipt of our revised drilling permit for the M1 North Zone is a key step in moving exploration forward on the project. We will soon have crews preparing the access roads and drill pads in anticipation of the exciting drilling program our team has outlined," stated Evandra Nakano, President and CEO of Infield. Ms. Nakano continued, "In parallel, we are advancing systematic exploration at Desperado and are encouraged by the initial findings which suggest significant project potential."

M1 Property

The M1 property is located approximately 30 kilometres SW of the Kinsley Mountain deposit (New Placer Dome) in White Pine County, Nevada. Gold and silver mineralization at the property is associated with silicified breccia zones along and proximal to regional and local fault structures. On June 30, 2020, Infield entered into a property option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the M1 property over a three-year term, for which it has completed the first-year anniversary option payments in the amounts of US$35,000 and 180,000 common shares of Infield.

North Zone Drilling Program

The Company has received the revised Notice of Intent drilling permits from the Bureau of Land Management for the North Zone of the M1 property. The M1 North Zone will be the focus of approximately 2,000 metres of RC drilling planned to commence this quarter, for which the Company has retained the services of DrillRite LLC, an established exploration drilling company based out of Elko, Nevada. Access road work and drill pad construction will commence in the coming weeks.