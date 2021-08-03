checkAd

HIRU CORPORATION - Development Ahead of Schedule, Contracts Being Finalized

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Hiru Corporation (OTC PINK:HIRU), a Georgia corporation ("HIRU" or the "Company"), has had a busy summer. The Company has not only achieved "Pink Current" with OTC Markets, Inc. ("OTC Markets"), while at the same time having the "Caveat Emptor" designation removed, it closed its initial two acquisitions: AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water") and Salome Water and Ice, LLC, a Nevada limited liability company ("Salome Water and Ice"). Additionally, the Company shared our current government contract details with shareholders, reduced our authorized common stock by nearly 3 Billion shares of Common Stock, and began a major expansion of our production line and facilities.

Ms. Kathryn Gavin (President and CEO of the Company), states, "We would like to announce that the renovations and expansion are not only on track, but ahead of schedule. This is an important development for HIRU as we move toward finalizing multiple high value contracts that will take our business well beyond the Arizona borders and to levels not seen by this Company or its wholly owned subsidiaries. Last week we also shared on social media that as part of this project, we will be soon providing our product line on Amazon.com."

In review, the Company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries. AZ Water owns and operates over 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art bottling and distribution facilities located in Phoenix, Arizona which has been in production since 2007. Salome Water and Ice owns and operates a full-service ice manufacturing and water purification facility located in Salome, Arizona which has been in production since 2006.

Ms. Gavin further stated…" We expect to enjoy an even busier fall as we begin to deliver on the dedicated hard work that our teams have put into this expansion, working day and night, and for that we extend our heartfelt thanks. Due to the nature and overall size of these upcoming contracts we will be withholding specific details until such time as the Company can move forward with fully servicing these new clients and purchase orders. HIRU Corporation will be sharing those details in the coming weeks as the contracts are finalized."

Disclaimer Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements that we make may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions.  In addition, words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," and future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "could," "should," and "would," as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions.  Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.  We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

ABOUT US

Hiru Corp. is a Georgia corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol 'HIRU' (the "Company"). The Company reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (e.g., Pink Sheet Current). Currently, the Company has one wholly owned, operational subsidiary, AZ Custom Bottled Water, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("AZ Water"), which owns and operates a commercial water bottling and labeling facility based in Phoenix, Arizona. AZ Water operates a B2C website at https://azcustombottledwater.com/.

CONTACT: 

3331 North 35th Avenue
Phoenix, Arizona 95107
Web Site: www.waterandiceshop.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hirucorp
Phone: 928-408-4486
Email: info@waterandiceshop.com
Contact: Kathryn Gavin, CEO

SOURCE: Hiru Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658105/HIRU-CORPORATION--Development-Ahead- ...

Disclaimer

