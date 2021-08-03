Gungnir Continues to Advance Knaften Gold Target

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling and geophysics completed at the Company's Knaften gold target in Sweden. Please …

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Gungnir Resources Inc. (TSXV:GUG)(OTC PINK:ASWRF) ("Gungnir" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on drilling and geophysics completed at the Company's Knaften gold target in Sweden. Please click this link for map ( see map ). Jari Paakki, CEO commented, "Our exploration work continues to advance the large, Knaften intrusion-hosted gold target which has potential for broad zones of disseminated style gold mineralization, as well as high-grade gold. Not only have we recently outlined significant IP targets in the southern unexplored half of the intrusion, our current drilling along the northern edge of it continued to expand zones of disseminated arsenopyrite, a key indicator of gold at Knaften. Prior drill results in this area include 3.45 g/t Au over 10.75 metres and 59.6 g/t Au over 1.00 metre. In addition to progressing Knaften, we will soon be commencing drilling and geophysics at our nickel projects in Sweden and expect to deliver news updates well into the second half of 2021."