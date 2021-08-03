checkAd

HAWKEYE Announces Cancellation of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT)(WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): announces it has cancelled a non-brokered private placement previously announced on …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX.V:HAWK)(Frankfurt:HGT)(WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): announces it has cancelled a non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 18, 2021 (news release No. 357 - 2021) whereby the Company announced the selling of up to 33,000,000 Units at a price of $0.05 per Common unit, for gross proceeds of up to $1,650,000 (CDN).

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia (BC), Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp situated in the historic Cariboo Mining District of central BC, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

