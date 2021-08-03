checkAd

RiceBran Technologies and AIDP Form Sales and Distribution Relationship

AIDP to Sell RiceBran's SRB and SRB Derivative Ingredients to Supplement and Nutraceutical Market

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, today announced it has formed a sales and distribution relationship with AIDP, Inc., ("AIDP") one of the leading suppliers of specialty ingredients into the supplement and nutraceutical markets.

Based in California, AIDP is one a leading marketing, sales development, and distribution company focused on research-based innovative ingredient solutions that meet consumer demand for health and wellness. AIDP has an established reputation for carefully selecting functional ingredients based on safety, clinical support, sustainable sourcing methods, and rigorous quality control. AIDP works with institutions and companies to commercialize their technology and clinically supported products on a global basis. AIDP is NSF Certified, FSMA and SIDI compliant, GMP registered, and a Trace Grains member.

"Having completed the necessary operating improvements, we are now in a position to expand the distribution of our SRB derivative ingredients, initially focusing on the specialty, supplement, and nutraceutical markets," said RiceBran's Executive Chairman Peter Bradley. "AIDP is an ideal distributor for us, with the reputation and relationships across the industry to enable mutual success. We expect this relationship to significantly expand our market reach and accelerate commercialization of these innovative products, taking advantage of our enhanced production capabilities."

"AIDP is committed to providing ingredients that offer unique attributes and enhanced functionality to the large and growing supplement and nutraceuticals markets," says Mark Thurston, President of AIDP. "RiceBran's stabilized rice bran-based products represent a significant addition to our portfolio, providing manufacturers with a compelling alternative to more traditional options. Increasingly, consumers are seeking healthy, natural choices. We believe RiceBran's products offer a new, unique and attractive option for consumers looking for a sustainable clean label option to meet the demand for healthy alternatives."

