Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on August 12, 2021

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana fast-casual restaurant brands, today announced that it will host a conference call to review second quarter fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing second quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 412-317-6026. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, August 19, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10158958. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.