checkAd

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on July 31 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 18:50  |  19   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR):

Date

Total number of shares1 in the capital

Total number of voting rights

July 31, 2021

174 147 823

Gross total of voting rights : 174 147 823

Net total2 of voting rights : 172 334 930

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Eurolist segment A
ISIN code: FR0011950732

ELIOR GROUP
 Société anonyme
Head office : 9-11 allée de l’Arche, Paris la Défense cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

1 Par value € 0.01 each
2 Net total = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares – shares deprived of voting rights

Elior Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Elior Group Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on July 31 2021 Regulatory News: Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR): Date Total number of shares1 in the capital Total number of voting rights July 31, 2021 174 147 823 Gross total of voting rights : 174 147 823 Net total2 of voting rights : 172 334 930 Listing Market: NYSE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Elior Group: Nine-Month Revenues for 2020-2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Elior Group Successfully Completes the Refinancing of Its Senior Debt, Thus Extending Its Maturity While Diversifying Its Sources of Funding
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21ELIOR GROUP: Half-Year Statement of the Liquidity Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21ELIOR GROUP: Monthly Information on Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares in the Capital on June 30 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten