TechTarget Reports Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

04.08.2021, 22:06  |  20   |   |   

Purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced financial results for the three (3) months ended June 30, 2021 by posting them to its website. Please visit the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investor.techtarget.com to view our Letter to Shareholders with supplemental financial information.

Conference Call and Webcast

TechTarget will discuss these financial results in a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) today (August 4, 2021). Our Letter to Shareholders with supplemental financial information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of our website simultaneously with this press release.

NOTE: Our Letter to Shareholders will not be read on the conference call. The conference call will include only brief remarks followed by questions and answers.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of TechTarget’s conference call, which can be accessed on the Investor Information section of our website at https://investor.techtarget.com. The conference call can also be heard via telephone by dialing 1-888-339-0724 (US callers), 1-855-669-9657 (Canadian callers) or 1-412-902-4191 (International callers).

For those investors unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay of the conference call will be available via telephone beginning August 4, 2021 one (1) hour after the conference call through September 3, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the replay, US callers should dial 1-877-344-7529 and use the conference number 10157754. Canadian callers should dial 1-855-669-9658 and also use the conference number 10157754. International callers should dial 1-412-317-0088 and also use the conference number 10157754. The webcast replay will also be available on https://investor.techtarget.com during the same period.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

