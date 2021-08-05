TechTarget's SearchServerVirtualization.com Announces Call for Nominations of Best of VMworld 2021 Awards

For the fifteenth straight year, TechTarget is the official media partner for the VMworld Awards. An independent team of judges consisting of experts and editors from SearchServerVirtualization.com and its sister sites, SearchVMware.com and SearchVirtualDesktop.com , will review and evaluate the products according to innovation, value, performance, reliability and ease of use.

The editors of TechTarget Inc.'s SearchServerVirtualization.com have officially announced the opening of submissions for the Best of VMworld 2021 Awards . The winners will be selected from the product entrants at the VMworld 2021 digital conference, which takes place October 5 th through October 7 th and is sponsored by VMware, Inc. The deadline for submissions is August 31, 2021 . Products must be generally available and have shipped between August 6, 2020 and August 31, 2021.

Judges will research contenders before the event, and winners will be announced at the VMworld show. This year, current sponsors of the digital event will be eligible to participate in the awards.

This year, the awards span 4 technology categories:

Business Continuity and Data Protection

Multi-Cloud and App Modernization

Security, Networking and Edge

Judges’ Choice

Only products currently available for purchase will be considered for all categories.

The full Best of VMworld 2021 Awards criteria and category descriptions can be found by clicking here.

Nomination forms can be found by clicking here. If you receive an error in submitting your nomination or have questions about your entry, please contact bestofvmworld@techtarget.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005167/en/