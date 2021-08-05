MGE Energy Reports Second-Quarter Earnings

MGE Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGEE) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021.

MGE Energy's GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings for the second quarter of 2021 were $22.9 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $18.8 million, or $0.53 per share, for the same period in the prior year.

Our second-quarter results were driven by warmer weather, economic recovery in our service territory and increase in investments included in rate base.